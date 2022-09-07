Read: The Magpie Murders
Our Publisher, Amy Gillentine, fell in love with a story about a publishing house! “I finished The Magpie Murders, which is a mystery inside a mystery,” she says. “It’s about a publishing house that has an Agatha Christie-style writer who dies under suspicious circumstances. The book editor reads the mystery story, finds out about the death and solves it! Very interesting narrative style.
Play: Battlefield 4
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley is recommending you dig up your 9-year-old copy of Electronic Arts’ and DICE’s multiplayer military action shooter Battlefield 4 because they “forgot how to make Battlefield and the last four aren’t worth playing.” He adds that Battlefield 2042, the newest entry in the series, “kinda ruined any hope I had for the franchise.” Battlefield 4 is available on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation and PC.
Listen: God Did
DJ Khaled’s new album God Did gets an enthusiastic recommend from Southeast ExpressReporter Marcus Hill. “[It’s] magnificent and it also has a song “God Did” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Jay-Z. Streets say Jay-Z’s verse might be the best of the year. My ears say I agree.” Hill also mentions the track “Party,” featuring Migos rappers Takeoff and Quavo. “It samples the hook from Eddie Murphy’s ‘Party All the Time’. It’s a BANGER!”
Watch: Violet Evergarden
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz recommends a personal favorite, the “stunningly gorgeous” Violet Evergarden, which streams on Netflix as a 13-episode series and two sequel movies. “It follows Violet, a former child soldier, as she tries to find her place in the world post-war,” he says. “It can get pretty heavy — I cannot tell you how many times the show made me cry — but it’s a beautiful story, and it has some of the most gorgeous scenery and animation I’ve ever seen.”