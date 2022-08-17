PLAY: Lego Builder’s Journey
Indy Fellow Nick Raven is playing LEGO Builder’s Journey, a puzzle-adventure game on nearly every platform. “Each level is like a slab. They look like hand-made dioramas, but then they start moving and animating, like the waves. You have to help figures across the level using the loose bricks they give you,” he says. “It looks extremely real. It’s nuts.”
WATCH: Prey
Executive Assistant Don Bouchard is watching Prey on Hulu. “A fresh, new take on an old favorite; this time around, a Predator shows up in the northern Great Plains circa early 1700s and hunts the wildlife, French trappers and a Comanche tribe with a particularly inventive warrior named Naru. Fantastic fantasy fighting sequences ensue.”
LISTEN: Hold On Baby
Reporter Kristian DePue is listening to King Princess’ new studio album, Hold on Baby. He says his favorite tracks are “Cursed,” “Little Bother,” “For My Friends,” “Change the Lock” and the closing track, “Let Us Die,” on which the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) appears on drums.
READ: Crowbones
Marketing & Event Director Jessica McMullen is reading Anne Bishop’s Crowbones. “An inn owner and her friends must find a killer — before it’s too late... Crowbones will gitcha if you don’t watch out!” says Goodreads. The narrative takes place in a world controlled by “Others-shape-shifters, vampires, and even deadlier paranormal beings.”