PLAY: Mini Motorways
INDY Fellow Nick Raven is currently into a transit-management game, Mini Motorways. You draw roads in a growing city that connect houses (which have cars) to buildings (which have colored pins the same-colored cars must collect). New houses and buildings show up randomly at an increasing pace, requiring you to take action and strategize your next, best moves. “It’s addictive AF.” Available on iPhone’s Apple Arcade.
WATCH: God’s Favorite Idiot
Digital Media Specialist Sean Cassady is watching God’s Favorite Idiot on Netflix. “Written by and starring Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone. It’s really charming to see them act together, their chemistry is clear as day and I think the humor and morals work for just about any crowd.”
LISTEN: New Pleasures
Reporter Kristian DePue is listening to Arp’s (Alexis Georgopoulos) new album, New Pleasures. “It’s an electronic instrumental album featuring ’80s-inspired drum machines and synths, and the follow-up to Zebra (2018). Georgopoulos is a multidisciplinary artist, composer and producer based in New York.” Available on Spotify and on vinyl.
READ: On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous
Intern Amelia Allen is reading Ocean Vuong’s book On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous. It’s a poetic coming-of-age autobiography, with a love story that imbues Vuong’s struggles with his sexuality and identity as the son of a single Vietnamese-immigrant mother.