Play: Rimworld
Senior Production Manager Mike Reid is currently into 2018’s RimWorld. “Colony survival, resource management simulator with an AI storyteller. It throws random events at your settlers to see what happens. ... The most tragic storyline for me so far was trying to tame an ostrich that got mad and killed most of my settlers. Then the dog had a breakdown because her master died, went berserk and killed everyone else. Good times.” For PC.
Listen: Elevated Denver
Reporter Marcus Hill recommends the 10-episode Elevated Denver podcast about the homelessness situation in the big city to our north (elevateddenver.co/podcast).
Read: James Baldwin’s first
Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Gillentine recommends James Baldwin’s 1952 novel Go Tell it on the Mountain. “It’s about John Grimes, who lives in Harlem, and his 14th birthday. He’s struggling with his father, coming of age and his faith. This was Baldwin’s first novel, and I’m looking forward to reading If Beale Street Could Talk (1974).”
Watch: For All Mankind
Editorial Art director Dustin Glatz says you should watch For All Mankind: “Russia beats the U.S. to be the first to land on the moon and it rapidly raises the stakes for space travel. Season 1 focuses on building a base on the moon, Season 2 explores the increasing tension between the U.S. and the Soviets. It’s an amazing show, great drama, and a really interesting thinkpiece!” Season 3 started June 10 on Apple TV+.