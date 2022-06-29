Play: Shredder’s Revenge
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz wants to play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which dropped June 16: “a side-scrolling beat-’em-up like the classic arcade game. Lets you play as the Turtles April O’Neil, Splinter and Casey Jones.” Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Watch: Severance
Reporter Jeanne Davant recommends Severance. “It centers on four people who work for Lumon Corp., which has developed a chip to embed in their heads that causes them to forget their outside lives during working hours, and vice versa. A big plus is featured actors including Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro.” On AppleTV+.
Listen: Profound Mysteries & Leather Knife
New Indy Fellow Nick Raven is listening to Röyksopp’s new album, Profound Mysteries — “It’s a chill, cinematic listen” — as well as Carpenter Brut’s latest, Leather Knife, “which is a throwback to those old John Carpenter 1980s horror films”
Read: The Lace Reader
Digital Media Specialist Kara Aldridge-Folger recently read Brunonia Barry’s The Lace Reader: “It’s about this girl whose grandmother can tell stories through lace. There’s crime, a little bit of romance, and a hell of a plot twist at the end. Very Salem (Massachusetts)-inspired.”