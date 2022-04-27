Watch: Last One Laughing
Southeast Express Managing Editor Glenn Wallace recently started watching Last One Laughing. “It started in Japan and consists of 10 comedians being stuck in a room for six hours,” says Glenn. “If they so much as crack a smile, they’re out. The Japanese version is wonderfully bizarre.” Available on Amazon.
Listen: Dr. Death
Reporter Anna Fiorino has been listening to season one of Dr. Death, an eight-part series about former neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch who acquired the nickname “Dr. D” after several botched surgeries. (Duntsch is currently facing life in prison.) Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Bloodborne PSX
Reporter Fiona Truant suggests Bloodborne PSX. “It’s a fan-made project by Lilith Walther, and it’s PS4 classic Bloodborne reimagined as a PS1 game, available for free online,” says Fiona. Available for PC.
Read: Gideon the Ninth
Senior Production Manager Mike Reid recommends Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir. “It’s described as science fantasy, and the cover blurb says, ‘Lesbian necromancers explore a haunted gothic palace in space!’” he says. “Fun ride and a different spin on the genre.”