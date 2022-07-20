Play: Fall Guys and Cuphead
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley is grinding for his pizza skin in Fall Guys now that the game has gone free to play on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC. The Southeast Express’ Glenn Wallace is appreciating the new DLC for retro platformer Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, but from a distance. “My oldest kid loves it. I still rage quit about five minutes in.” Available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mac and PC.
Read: “Is It Me or Society? I Can’t Tell”
Reporter Fiona Truant recommends Walker Armstrong’s high-concept article “‘Is It Me or Society? I Can’t Tell’: Memphis Hip-Hop and the Slow Cancellation of the Future.” Truant describes it: “In his essay on Memphis hip-hop and cultural theory, writer Walker Armstrong looks at the physical constraints that lend to a unique, influential and by-necessity DIY music scene through the lens of ‘lost futures’ as described by English cultural theorist Mark Fisher.”
Watch: The Bear
Reporter Greta Anderson recommends The Bear on streaming service Hulu. “[It’s] an excellent show!! Really portrays the absolute chaos of working in a restaurant kitchen well, and mental health/suicide is another major theme.”
Listen: Two Shell’s Icons
Reporter Kristian DePue is listening to the old-school sound of Two Shell’s new EP Icons. “It’s an electronic album that somewhat reminds me of the techno-club music that came out around the turn of the millennium (late ’90s, early 2000s). It’s only five tracks long and the standouts, for me, are ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Pods.’”