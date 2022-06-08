Play: Vampire Survivors
Southeast Express Managing Editor Glenn Wallace suggests Vampire Survivors (only $3). “Simple and fun, with loads of replay potential,” says Glenn. “Super-good gamer value.” Available for Windows.
Watch: Crimes of the Future
Reporter Fiona Truant recommends Crimes of the Future, directed by David Cronenberg and starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. “It’s in part about the human body evolving new organs in response to the synthetic, human-made environment,” says Fiona. Available in theaters.
Listen: How to Build a Happy Life
Reporter Anna Fiorino is listening to The Atlantic’s How to Build a Happy Life podcast series, hosted by Chief Happiness Correspondent Arthur Brooks. Podcast guests include clinical psychologists, palliative-care physicians and even U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy. Available on most streaming platforms.
Read: Little Souls
Little Souls is on Assistant to the Publisher Cathy Reilly’s “to-read” list. Written by New York Times bestselling author Sandra Dallas (who is, fun fact, based in Denver), the novel is “a gripping tale of sisterhood, loyalty and secrets set in Denver amid America’s last deadly flu pandemic.”