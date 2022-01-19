WATCH: Don’t Look Up
Photographer Bryan Oller, Digital Media Specialist Sean Cassady, and reporters Greta Anderson and Stephen Hirst all suggest the Netflix satire, Don’t Look Up. The movie follows two astronomers (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) trying to warn us about a comet that will obliterate Earth. Let’s just say, the narrative hits a little close to home. Pun intended.
READ: Lincoln Highway
Researcher Erica Hunter is reading New York Times bestseller Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. “Spanning ten days and told from multiple points of view, Towles’s third novel is a multilayered tale of misadventure and self-discovery, populated by an eclectic cast of characters, from drifters who make their home riding the rails and larger-than-life vaudevillians to the aristocrats of the Upper East Side.”
LISTEN: London Review Bookshop Podcast
Reporter Anna Fiorino is listening to the London Review Bookshop Podcast, literary events recorded at the London Review Bookshop. Sit in on conversations with some of the greatest writers and poets. Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: Frostpunk
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley highly recommends Frostpunk, a (stressful) post-apocalyptic survival game. Your task is to build a city in a frozen tundra — all while ensuring the survival of your people. Available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Mac OS.
