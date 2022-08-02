The weather forecast for August’s First Friday is looking pretty reasonable. Which is a good thing, since there’s a long list of art openings and other festivities on offer. First Friday at the FAC, for example, includes free access to the exhibits. PLUS: There will be drinks and small plates on offer outside in the sculpture garden. The evening starts here at 5 p.m.; find more info at fac.coloradocollege.edu/event/first-friday.
And here, in alpha order, are more options to include in your Friday evening adventures...
Art Etc. Gallery and Boutique, 18 E. Rio Grande St., 719-424-6502, Collected Works of Colorado Creatives Past and Present, “This exhibit features many of the prolific, fine artists that taught at the Broadmoor Art Academy, (today, The Fine Arts Center) during the late ’30s and ’40s.” Opens Friday, Aug. 5; through Sept. 25.
Art 1eleven Gallery, 111 E. Bijou St., 719-493-5084, Deus Oblitus, works by Muji Rieger. Opens Friday, Aug. 5, 4-9 p.m. with music by Hannah Ducharme, 6-8 p.m.; through August; facebook.com/Art1elevenGallery.
Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., bar-kco.com, 719-358-7788, photography from Heather Langton; through August.
Bell Brothers Brewing, 114 N. Tejon St. #100, 719-257-7506, facebook.com/BellBrothersBrewing, showing local artists Robbie Cochran, Richard Lorenzen and Todd Short, in the mediums of wood and metal. Friday, Aug. 5, 1-11 p.m. Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave., #104, 719-629-7055, thebridgeartgallery.com, Cows by Walt Bartman.
Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., 719-424-1000, tinyurl.com/FirstFridayAtCSCityAuditorium, featuring the work of 20 visual artists, a partnership of The Community Cultural Collective and curator Kevin Still. Friday, Aug. 5, 5-10 p.m. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., csfineartscenter.org.
Steven Yazzie: ^^(Resource): “The central video of ^^(Resource) follows the journey of a yellow stone taken from Dook’o’osliid, later named the San Francisco Peaks in Arizona, a location that is sacred to the Diné people. The stone moves from a lab to a shop, and finally to a ritual ceremony.” Through Aug. 13.
Robert Blackburn & Modern American Printmaking, which “examines Blackburn’s life and work, which touched the Harlem Renaissance and the WPA; the Art Students League and the New York School; Paris in the 1950s; the venerable print workshop Universal Limited Art Editions (ULAE) and the graphic explosion of the 1960s.” Through Aug. 7.
Where the Saint Lives, “investigates Southwestern identity through the imagery of Nuestra Señora, or Our Lady — the mother of Jesus Christ who has many titles including Our Lady of Guadalupe.” Through Sept. 18.
Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-1008, commonwheel.com. Flights of Fancy, with works from Jennifer Niccolai, April Stark, Suzy Gardner, Raquel Biaza, Charlie Conn and Tim Bachman; opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.; through Aug. 29.
Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com, 719-520-1899, 1000 Words, with works from the Professional Photographers Guild of Colorado Springs; opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.; through Aug. 27.
Gallery 113, 125½ N. Tejon St., gallery113cos.com, 719-634-5299, featuring works from Karen Standridge; opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.; through August.
G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com, 720-951-0573, Metamorphosis: Shifting Perspectives by Rich Wojdula and Building Blocks by Madison Busi and Sydni Griffin; opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m.; through Aug. 26.
Hunter-Wolff Gallery, 2510 W. Colorado Ave., 719-520-9494, hunterwolffgallery.com, featured artist Marlene Kort. Opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.; through August.
Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave., www.kinshiplanding.com/events/kinship-events, 719-203-9303. Friday, Aug. 5, art from Mackenzie Maltby, Natasha Smith and Kira Goff, 5-7 p.m., music from Meredith Benet, 7-9 p.m.
Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., 719-464-5880, kreusergallery.com. Paradise Lost, works by Hannah Moghbel (artist talk, Thursday, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m.); Layers of Evolution, new works by Lindsay Phelps (artist talk, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m.); Detour, new works by Bonnie Anthony (artist talk, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m.). Opens Friday Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m.; through August.
Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., 719-685-1861, manitouartcenter.org. In the Hagnauer Gallery — Colorado installation artist De Lane Bredvik. Through Sept. 11. Worthy, a solo exhibition with works from Jeresneyka Rose, “an eclectic body of works that exhibits the trials, tragedies and triumphs of the Black existence across the diaspora.” Opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., 719-632-2949, money.org/money-museum, The Medal in America, “which illustrates the history of the U.S. from colonial times to the present, starting with the invention of modern medals and how they are made.” Opens Friday, Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m.
Sangre De Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, 719-295-7200, sdc-arts.org. Drawing Conclusions, Revealing Self in Pictures and Words, a retrospective by Tom Taylor, aka The Poet Spiel. See tinyurl.com/Sangre-Spiel for more information. Aug. 6-Nov. 19. (Not officially First Friday, but close enough!)
Studio West Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre, 719-502-3217. UCCS Faculty Exhibition, works by the Visual Arts faculty. Through Aug. 5.
Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave., surfacegallerycos.com, Forms of Consolation, new works by Becca Day, who invites you to “consider with her the idea that visual abstraction can defy sentimentality and serve as both an escape and relief, offering a sense of healing and empowerment.” Opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m.; through Aug. 26.
Terra Verde Boutique, 208 N. Tejon St., 719-444-8621, local artist Anyta Vinogardov Cosel will be selling originals and prints during this First Friday event. Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Garfield Gallery, 332 E. Willamette Ave., 719-227-8836, garfieldgallery.com, featuring works from Caleb Butcher and Robbie Blum; opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m., through Aug. 27.
Ultra Flat Black Gallery, 603 W. Colorado Ave., tinyurl.com/UltraFlatBlack. Grab a drink, some art ... or a selfie at the selfie museum! Featured artists rotate monthly.
Yobel, 11 E. Bijou St., 719-374-5106, tinyurl.com/the-look-up-gallery. In The Look Up Gallery — works by Isaac “Focus” Cisneros; opens Friday, Aug. 5, 5-9 p.m. with music from DJ Rocky Ross. Through August.
