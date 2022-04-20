April
Earth Day Walk in Garden of the Gods
April 16 | Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. | tinyurl.com/EDay-gogwalk
Start getting in shape for the summer with a free 5K or 10K walk through the stunning geology of Garden of the Gods Park. You can bring your (leashed) pupper too.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute’s Shorts Night
April 22 | Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive | rmwfilm.org/shorts-night
An annual fundraising festival that features the year’s best short films from around the world — including award-winners from Sundance, Cannes and the Academy Awards. The popcorn’s free!
Pikes Peak Restaurant Week
April 22-May 1 | Colorado Springs | tinyurl.com/PPRW-2022
This weeklong celebration is designed to bring awareness to the local food scene. Check the website for a list of restaurants that will be offering discounts, special menus and secret menu items.
The Bluest Eye
April 21-May 15 | Ent Center for the Arts | entcenterforthearts.org
Theatreworks’ production of the play adapted from Toni Morrison’s powerful novel.
May
Cañon City’s Sesquicentennial
May 4-8 | Cañon City | canoncity150.com
The Music & Blossom Festival is a big annual event here, but in 2022 it’s just one of many honoring the city’s history, people and culture during this year-long celebration.
Run to the Shrine
May 14-15 | 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road | tinyurl.com/cmz-shrine
Run — or walk — like an animal on this 4-mile course through Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, up to Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and back down again.
Appalachian Spring
May 21-22 | Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave. | csphilharmonic.org
The final performance in Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s comeback season. The program includes Mozart’s “Haffner” Symphony and Copland’s beloved Appalachian Spring.
MeadowGrass Music Festival
May 27-29 | La Foret, 6145 Shoup Road | rockymountainhighway.org
Three days of live music and family-friendly activities, with camping, late-night shows, yoga, a beer festival and a whole lot more.
Territory Days
May 28-30 | Old Colorado City | shopoldcoloradocity.com
A Memorial Day staple, held in the streets of Old Colorado City, with live entertainment, food, craft booths, pony rides, kids’ play area, petting zoo, toy train rides, gold panning, live birds of prey and two beer gardens.
June
Downtown Walking Tour: 2022 Art on the Streets
June 4 | Downtown, Wild Goose Meeting House | tinyurl.com/cs-aots-22
Get acquainted with the art and artists featured in this 24th annual Art on the Streets exhibit.
Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival
June 4 | Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou | manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival
Sample the best that Colorado wineries have to offer and enjoy food and live music in the park.
Top of the World Rodeo
June 11-12 | Cripple Creek | visitcripplecreek.com
A Colorado Pro Rodeo Association-sanctioned event — everything from bareback riding to mutton busting — that comes with a street dance, food vendors and a beer garden.
Juneteenth Festival
June 17-19, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive | csjuneteenthfestival.com
This second annual Springs Juneteenth fest celebrates community along with the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Bring the whole family to this free gathering that includes live music, keynote speakers, a fashion show, a 5K run, a car show and more.
Colorado Renaissance Festival
June 18-Aug. 7 | Larkspur | coloradorenaissance.com
Jousting and turkey legs, noble knights, revelers and artisans. Mingle with authentically costumed 16th-century merrymakers who also perform on the festival’s stages. Tickets go on sale in May."
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
June 26 | Pikes Peak | ppihc.org
This 100th running of the famous Hill Climb will offer the “perfect opportunity for drivers to bring their best game to Pikes Peak to cap the first 100 years of competition while ushering in a new century of racing on America’s Mountain.”
Keb’ Mo’
June 30 | Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. | pikespeakcenter.com/events/detail/keb-mo
With 14 albums to his name and five Grammy awards, the genre-defying Keb’ Mo’ is a “modern master of American roots music.”
July
Sunnyside Cemetery Tours
July 2 & 16, through Sept. 17 | Sunnyside Cemetery, Victor | victormuseum.com
Learn about pioneers and their children and hard-rock miners from Victor’s gold rush days.
Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
July 4 | Woodland Park | woodlandparkchamber.com
With games, food, beer/cocktails and patriotic music by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony.
William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
July 7-31 | Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.| entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/upcoming-season
“This madcap tale of identical twins, lost at sea but found by love” sees UCCS’ Theatreworks taking on one of the Bard’s finest.
Mary Chapin Carpenter
July 8 | Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. | pikespeakcenter.com/events/detail/carpenter2022
“One of just 15 women voted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, with over 15 million albums sold, 5 Grammy awards (from 15 nominations) and the recipient of two CMA and ACM awards.”
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days
July 13-16 | Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road | pikespeakorbust.org
More than 200 contestants from the U.S. and Canada will test their skills and endurance through bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and more. Family-friendly entertainment with the flavor of the Old West.
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival
July 22-23 | royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com
Whitewater competitions based in historic Cañon City, along with plenty of bands and beer for landlubbers.
Rocky Mountain State Games
July 22-24 & 29-31 | Multiple venues | coloradospringssports.org/rockymountainstategames
This annual sports festival is for athletes of all ages and abilities, and includes everything from inline hockey to cricket to powerlifting to orienteering to cornhole.
August
Downtown Walking Tour: Making History Downtown
Aug. 6, Story Coffee Co. in Acacia Park | tinyurl.com/make-hist-cs
This public walk will explore “the meaning of Downtown for previous generations and tour participants’ own lives, as they consider stories of celebration and protest, identity and belonging, entrepreneurship, and traditions.”
Mountain Arts Festival
Aug. 7-8, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park | themountainartists.org
The 37th annual festival, with juried works from Colorado and national artists including jewelry, woodwork, photography, pottery, metalwork, fiber art and more.
Colorado Springs Comic Con
Aug. 19-21 | Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. | cscomiccon.com
A three-day pop culture fest with celebrities from TV, movies and cartoons, plus “some of the best names in the comic art community.” Have your picture taken with your heroes!
Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb
Aug. 13 | Pikes Peak | coloradospringssports.org/cycletothesummit
A USA Cycling-sanctioned bicycle race up “America’s Mountain” with multiple medal categories to accommodate cyclists at all skill levels.
Flash Cadillac
Aug. 20 | Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive | stargazerstheatre.com
Local favorites Flash Cadillac formed their rock ’n’ roll band in Colorado in 1969 and gained a wider audience through their appearances in American Graffiti and Apocalypse Now.
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble
Aug. 26-28 | Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road | ppir.com
With a hot rod and rat rod showcase, drag racing, hi-banked racetrack cruising, Power Wheels for the kids, music stages, a pinup contest and more.
September
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off
Sept. 3-5 | Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. | coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com
One of the Springs’ biggest and most colorful events, a family-friendly staple of the Labor Day weekend. Hot-air balloons morning and night (weather permitting), skydiving demonstrations, paddle boarding, live music and entertainment and lots more.
Commonwheel Artists Co-op Labor Day Arts Festival
Sept. 3-5 | Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs | commonwheel.com/festival.html
Another Memorial Day staple, this one loaded with juried art from potters, jewelers, painters, sculptors, photographers, glass artists and more — plus live entertainment, food and drink and loads of activities for kids.
”Weird Al” Yankovic: Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour
Sept. 6 | Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. | pikespeakcenter.com/events/detail/weirdalyankovic
“Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is pressing his luck again.”
Silent Night at the Zoo
Sept. 11 | Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road | cmzoo.org
Step away from the maddening noise of the world and enjoy quiet time among the animals. “Turn off your phones, quiet your voices and tap into your own mindfulness.”
Heritage Brew Festival
Sept. 24 | Soda Springs Park, 1070 Manitou Ave., Manitou | manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/heritagebrewfest
Sample craft beer from more than 20 breweries and food from local purveyors, plus live music.
October
October is Arts Month (Engage!)
All month | venues all over El Paso and Teller counties | artsoctober.com
“Arts Month elevates the visibility of arts & culture across El Paso and Teller Counties by showcasing local talent, providing opportunities for arts advocacy, supporting innovative cross-sector community collaborations, and creating new avenues for arts engagement and cultural enrichment.” The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region wrangles this enormous collection of arts experiences.
Blues on the Mesa
Oct. 1 | Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive |
A day outside on the lawn, with regional and national blues acts.
Downtown Walking Tour: Ghosts of Downtown
Oct. 1 | Loyal Coffee, 408 S. Nevada Ave. | tinyurl.com/cs-ghosty
“Hear untold stories of historic buildings and get to know the Ghosts of Downtown. Some stories are real; some are fake — can you tell which is which?”
Reynolds Ranch House Harvest Festival At WMMI
Oct. 2-3, and Miners’ Pumpkin Patch Oct. 9-30 (see schedule) | Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. | wmmi.org
Live demonstrations, including the apple cider press and gold panning, games, a tractor-pulled hayride and food trucks. The following weekend, enjoy the pumpkin patch and find your way through the hay maze.
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 21-23 and 28-31 | Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road | cmzoo.org
Put on your scariest costume, grab your candy bag and head to the zoo for trick-or-treating amongst the wild creatures of the night. (All of the candy is made from sustainable palm oil, which helps protect wild orangutans.)