You’ll officially be the FAC theatre’s producing artistic director in December. What will a day in the life of Pirronne look like?
Yousefzadeh: I suspect that [I’ll] be spending time reading plays for potential consideration for an upcoming season, talking to the creative lead artists for an upcoming production about their design process or their needs in the rehearsal room, meeting with the staff to make sure that we are all on the same page about not only the values from which we’re operating but the nuts and bolts of artistic producing. And getting to know the community, getting to know the students and faculty at the college, the longtime subscribers of the FAC, and hopefully new communities and constituencies that we can engage through meaningful partnership and through transformative programming to make the FAC a home and a community center for them as well.
What was your very first job?
[My] very, very first job was when I was 12 years old. I actually went to this city office in Chicago to get a workers permit so that I could tutor after school [and] teach students in the computer lab, which I did for, I think, all of sixth and seventh grade after school. I [was] making something like $3.75 an hour — I’m pretty sure that was minimum wage back then.
The arts industry has a reputation for being exclusive and discriminatory. How do we work to foster inclusion, equity and diversity in theater? And why is this important and necessary?
... I think that sometimes the calls for greater diversity and inclusion can create discomfort for those who question what their place is in that landscape, or whether there’s still space for them. And my fundamental belief is that these calls for anti-racism and for greater diversity and inclusion are out of a spirit of abundance — that there is room for all of us to tell our stories and to be seen and heard and represented in the work that we both make and the work that we see on stage as audience members ...
[This is] actually fundamental to the very purpose of theater, to explore and reflect the human condition. And to do that, I think it is absolutely essential and imperative that who we see as human includes not just people of the dominant culture but also people of the global majority. It includes LGBTQ stories, it includes stories about people with disabilities — and the intersections between communities. So while I think that there’s some fear of this being performative in American theater or short-lived, I think that in order for theater to actually be meaningfully relevant to the moment in which we live, we have to reflect the very nature of our world and the people who populate it. And that will actually bring about more dynamic, more interesting and more inclusive work in which everyone can feel like an audience member, and that’s really the theater that I believe in.