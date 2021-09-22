What was your most recent job?
Christiano: The deputy director and curator of public practice at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago, a title which is — I’ve counted — only five characters longer than my soon-to-be title at the Fine Arts Center. One day, I will have a short and succinct title at an institution that has a short and succinct title, but today is not that day.
You’re moving from Chicago to Colorado Springs. Chicago is the third-largest city in the country, and Colorado Springs ranks around the 40th. How do your priorities shift when you’re working with museums in smaller cities? Does that change the way you approach things at all?
I don’t think it does. I like to think about “place” first specifically when I’m working within a cultural institution. For instance, the Smart Museum is located on the campus of the University of Chicago on the south side of Chicago.
It’s very important to me that the Smart is thinking specifically about the intellectual cultural interests of those particular places as it builds its program. Chicago is not one big monolithic space. It is a space composed of many neighborhoods. And it’s important for us to think very specifically about our specific neighborhood and our specific communities in relationship to the work that we’re doing....
What’s most interesting to me is how a cultural institution fits within the fabric of its immediate community, and how it lifts up and explores the intellectual cultural interest of that place and puts it into conversation with broader areas of interest in the art world and what’s going on in the world socially, politically and culturally.
So I think my personal way of working doesn’t shift necessarily, because for me, so much of what has to happen in the cultural organization is: You have to understand the context within which you’re working in order to produce a program that’s relevant to the place.
What are some of your priorities as you transition into your new role at the FAC?
One of the things really important to me is understanding the kind of intellectual cultural impulse of Colorado College. And how does the museum engage with that and reflect that and support that?