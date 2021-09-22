The weather should be perfect this Friday, Sept. 24, for the All Pikes Peak Reads kickoff outdoors at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (30 W. Dale St., tinyurl.com/21-appr). Drop by from 5 to 7 p.m. to learn about this year’s community read titles, hear a reading by Finna author Nate Marshall, create a graphic novel storyboard and more.
The Pikes Peak Library District program “focuses on celebrating literature, improving community connections, and fostering dialogue across social, cultural, and generational lines.” This year’s titles “explore themes of hope, finding community and friendship, how we view those who are different than us, and how marginalized members of society are treated.” Here are this year’s selections...
Adult titles: Finna, poetry by Nate Marshall that considers “the brevity and disposability of Black lives and other oppressed people in our current era of emboldened white supremacy”; and Hidden Valley Road, narrative nonfiction by Robert Kolker about the Galvins, a midcentury Colorado Springs family with six of 12 children diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Young Adult: Graphic novel Nimona, “a brilliantly subversive, sharply irreverent epic from Noelle Stevenson, full of nemeses, dragons, science, symbolism and more!”
Children, grades 3-6: Indian No More by Charlene Willing McManis with Traci Sorell — “Regina Petit’s family is forced from their homeland by the government and relocated to Los Angeles in 1957.”
All selections are available at PPLD locations; for APPR’s autumn events and more info, see ppld.org/appr.