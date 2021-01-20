Hygge, the Danish and Norwegian tradition of creating and maintaining a sense of comfort and coziness, is an especially useful life philosophy in the age of COVID-19, when we’re spending ample time indoors and are in desperate need of comfort through this period of great mental and physical distress. Sometimes the smallest of things keeps madness at bay.
When cultivating a snug and cozy sense of well-being, you might engulf yourself in blankets on the couch inside, as a blanket of snow covers the landscape outside. A warm mug of hot cocoa or herbal tea and, of course, a crackling fire might also be involved. But there are other, often overlooked methods of attaining that sense of comfort, such as utilizing art to decorate the interior of a home.
“Art truly feeds the soul. When a piece speaks to you, when you cannot stop thinking about it, that right there means it should be yours. Filling your space with one-of-a-kind art brings such joy and peaceful energy to any home,” says Abigail Kreuser, owner of Kreuser Gallery here in Colorado Springs. “Through the past nine months I cannot tell you how many people have shared with me how local art has brought them such joy; whether enjoying it on social media, perusing sites online or visiting galleries in person, it has brought a sense of peace.”
It can be difficult to put into words how art instills a feeling of relief in us, but it seems to do so almost intrinsically. “I compare it to getting out in nature. If you do not make time for yourself to reset, you will be out of balance,” says Kreuser. “Art helps you find that balance.”
The mere presence of art, as opposed to the active absorption or creation of it, can create that much-sought coziness. “During this past year, a wonderful local collector came into my life. She started purchasing pieces on a regular basis,” says Kreuser. “I finally asked her, ‘Where did you come from?’ She said she would typically be traveling, and since that was not an option she decided to start focusing on her home and creating a space that made her and her family feel good.”
Though some may feel intimidated by the prospect of collecting art, given its air of prestige, there are options for people with any size space or budget. “We have many local galleries supporting our local artists with pieces available to fit any budget,” says Kreuser. And, given the variety of mediums out there, the number of ways to create comfort through art are endless.
Literature and poetry are also forms of art, so whenever you are reading a good book, the case could be made that you’re fulfilling that sense of hygge (see some suggestions on p. 12). The same goes for cinema. Enjoying a great film is very much a hygge utilization of art. The active creation of art can also be soothing, as outlets such as drawing and painting can be therapeutic, relaxing and can put the mind at ease. Taking comfort in art is human nature, but it is very easy in this hectic world to forget just how much art can help us relax and find that hygge feeling when the days are short and the nights seem to drag on forever.