Step into Cymon Padilla’s world for a moment.
Pink flames engulf the side of a white house. A ceramic horse floats above the chaos. If you look closely, you can make out the pink outline of a lanky, familiar-looking anthropomorphic dog.
Delightful, unexpected surprises are tucked into every corner of the canvas, and each feels as requisite as the last.
The painting, created in 2019, is currently on display at The Space, a gallery inside the State Farm office on North Tejon Street. “Your feelings for some of your older work change over time,” says Padilla. “They kind of evolve too.” As a result, the piece has undergone a couple name changes. Right now, it is “Extreme Makeover.”
Padilla studied art at Pikes Peak Community College. He had his first solo show, at The Modbo, shortly after graduation. If there’s one thing he knows for sure about the evolution of his work, it’s that it’s become “a lot more colorful.”
Padilla has been contributing to the local arts scene for over a decade now. And he has learned to embrace what was once his greatest struggle: the vulnerability that comes with moving work from the studio out into the world, where it becomes available for public consumption. “You really are just showing your guts when you show a piece to the public,” he says.
He works primarily with oil paint, an art medium that’s been around for centuries. “It feels good to be a part of that kind of history,” he says.
Much of Padilla’s work combines art history and contemporary/pop culture. (SpongeBob has made a few appearances. So has Homer Simpson, Kermit the Frog and Bugs Bunny.) These old-new elements aren’t perfectly merged; a subtle partition remains. But it’s this juxtaposition that triggers wonder and awe.
In his paintings, we see artifacts of our childhood, glimpses into the future — renderings of what has been, and what can be. In a sense, these works feel almost investigative: breaching the realm of what we know and are familiar with, and demanding something more.
Ultimately, Padilla just wants to make work he feels good about. “I think that the whole process of what I’m doing in my art is to find what I’m supposed to say,” he says. “And I’m not sure if I’ve gotten even close to that yet. So there’s always something to work on.”
Padilla plans to show new work at a pop-up exhibition at Ent Center for the Arts in October.
Live Theater
If you couldn’t swing tickets to Rent (showing at Pikes Peak Center in April), or even if you did, consider checking out South Pacific, another excellent Broadway musical. March 29 and 30 at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. For tickets and more info, see pikespeakcenter.com/events.
Repair Café
Have jewelry, clothing, electronics or appliances in need of fixing? You’re in luck. This Saturday, repair trainers will be on standby at Library 21c to help troubleshoot and possibly (fingers crossed) repair your items. Saturday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. For registration (optional) and more info, see ppld.librarymarket.com/repair-cafe-13.
Women of Influence Panel Discussion
End Women’s History Month on a high note! Colorado Springs Business Journal’s Women of Influence (leaders in El Paso County) will be discussing their visions for the future. Wednesday, March 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd. To register, go to tinyurl.com/WOI-panel.