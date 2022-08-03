One of my favorite Poet Spiel poems is so short, it can be read in one breath:
“keep a hungry dog at your feet
to lap up the detritus
so no one will know
that you crumble every step
along the way.”
Be it through careful words or selections of his painted works, with hard edges that transition between colors without nuance, Spiel’s a master of brevity. That is, with just about everything but his own life.
Now 81, he was supposed to die back in 1996, of pancreatic cancer. At least that’s what the doctors told him.
Thinking he had only months to live, he sold much of his art, far below its actual value. He said goodbye to friends and colleagues, and prepared to die, only to find out he was going to live after all; it was a misdiagnosis. But it changed everything. He’s been “dying out loud” ever since, to quote from one of his artistic performances.
Spiel recently emailed to invite me to his upcoming retrospective at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, a special milestone for him. He’s been hoping to bring the show to fruition for many years. His message said the exhibit will include samples of his work from all eight decades of his artmaking, dating back to 1948. The end of it, in which he cannot resist the morbidity he lives with, read: “Might this be my final show? Hmmm…”
Actually, that’s not fully accurate. The real end of the message, long since familiar to me, was his signature closing greeting:
on words and UP words
Tom Taylor / The Poet SPIEL
Note the loose use of grammar, specifically the capitalization decisions. Would it surprise you to learn he’s been a rulebender pretty much his whole life? “I’ve always had a contrarian spirit,” he says. And that’s certainly part of his story on display at the Sangre, as a retrospective show by nature encapsulates something of a life’s story, beyond just a body of work. I’m interested in that, as you should be too, after you take in just a sample of what Spiel’s capable of.
But here, I don’t want to cram decades of life details into a highlight reel — although to some degree that’s inevitable. I don’t want to just tell Spiel’s life story. If I’m intellectually honest, as he’d want me to be, I want to tell his death story.
“It’s a good thing to die at least once
in a lifetime—unearth a new
baseline with your head bent the way your
neck was set to turn.”
“I’m old and tired,” Spiel says.
I call him Spiel, as do many people, but for most of his career, more the visual-arts portion, before he began writing poems, he was Tom Taylor. He also lived under another moniker, Thoss W. Taylor, during a conceptual artist period in Hollywood decades ago.
I’ve come to discover Spiel can also be a verb, as in one correspondence in which he signed off as “old fart spieling this and that’s.”
Anyway, I’m visiting him at his Pueblo West house in mid-July, a home he shares with his longtime partner Paul, who for the last many years has acted as Spiel’s caregiver, while also landscaping an immaculate property punctuated by skyrocketed junipers that frame a peaceful back garden designed around a fish pond. It’s where, over the many years I’ve come down and visited for past Indy reporting, we tended to sit, while Spiel would smoke a cigarette and Paul would sit quietly, patiently, lovingly by.
Walking into the couple’s front door is literally walking into the unofficial museum of Tom Taylor. His works hang salon style, which is to say everywhere at every height and sightline, comprising both two- and three-dimensional pieces, some enormous. He’s worked in almost every medium. He’s prolific. But for all that, the home display doesn’t feel chaotic or cluttered — it’s more of a visual vortex, colorful, ranging so many styles you wouldn’t think they all came from the mind of one artist. “I’ve never been an artist who’s stayed in one lane for long periods of time, ever,” he told the Indy in the past.
Spiel says he returned home not long ago from a lengthy hospital stay, and once seated on his own couch, doped up on meds and staring around the room, his jaw literally dropped as he took in all his own art as if for the first time, like “Wow, what is all this … I made this?”
When my former colleague Fiona Truant and I visited Spiel, pre-pandemic in 2019, for a story (see “Dying of the Light” at tinyurl.com/Indy-spiel), Spiel was in somewhat of a dour mood, lamenting the advancement of a vascular dementia diagnosis that left the artist struggling with motor skills, feeling fatigued and experiencing memory loss. Part of his grief centered on losing the context of some of his past work, not understanding his own Spielspeak, as he sometimes calls it. He was feeling his body quit on him, slowing his productivity, forcing him to nap every time he hit a mental wall.
“I’ve been in these kinds of situations before,” he told us. “Yeah, I don’t like it, yeah, they’re unpleasant, but, hell, I’m used to dying.”
His resistance: Keep creating.
So he has, recently finding himself “far more capable with dementia because of muscle memory. … I’m still able to make art, and write. But Paul has to do all sorts of things for me: I can’t do anything with numbers and long instructions.” At a recent doctor’s visit, turns out he’d again gotten somewhat of a misdiagnosis — he was re-labeled now as having more of a “pre-dementia,” he says. (Hey, at least the news has been good both times.)
Which explains how he’s been able to, in recent months, self-curate and compile more than five dozen art pieces for the Sangre retrospective and incorporate segments of his written words to pair with many of those in a thematic way, adding complementary value to each.
“I’ve made statements on a lot of these,” he says, “so viewers will hopefully linger and spend some time. Some are challenging. They give a reason to stand and read the labels. The reason for this bigger context is to show the Spiel part of me likes to use words."
“The thing that’s interesting to me about Spiel, or Tom Taylor,” says Elise Olson, director of visual arts and galleries at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, “is that he really cannot be pigeonholed as an artist. When you look at this work from when — we have a piece in this show from when he was a small child, which is pretty neat to see it goes that far back — but looking there and then looking at his commercial work, his abstract pieces, then his more literal pieces, the scope of what he’s able to create is really, really impressive.”
One segment of Drawing Conclusions, Revealing Self in Pictures and Words will feature a continuation of Taylor’s Confine show, a version of which appeared in 2015 at Pueblo Community College, on the 45th anniversary of the art series’ original display in Los Angeles. Confine changes form each time it’s exhibited. But the essence is 100 8-by-11-inch pieces of paper that Spiel has worked on, with creative license extended to Olson to display the collection as she wishes.
“When the confines collection was conceived in 1969, I decided to break my own previous CONFINE of only me making my art, to invite others to become collaborators on the pieces,” Spiel says, “69 of the 100 pieces were collaborations.” The project, undertaken under the Thoss Taylor pseudonym, while Taylor was working as a needlepoint designer in Beverly Hills, exhibited in 16 museums, universities and galleries nationwide in 1971, and was accessioned into the permanent collections of The Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C., and the Denver Art Museum, among others. It was also accepted into the permanent collection of the then-Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center in 2013, with then-Director and Chief Curator Blake Milteer calling it “a work of art, an extended poem, and an intensive inquiry into the meaning of who we are and how we’re limited (or not) by confines imposed by ourselves, others, and society.”
When I speak to Olson earlier in July, before she’s had a chance to hang the works, she says she’s intending to “create an actual confine that separates the viewer, once they’re inside it, from the rest of the gallery, and create that feeling of being consumed by it.” The space will also contain a workbench, where guests will be invited to take other 8-by-11-inch pieces of paper “and illustrate what they are confined by and to leave it, or possibly pin it up on some sort of board, but it expands beyond the confines, if you will, of the artist.”
That’s exactly Spiel’s intent. “This further makes the show an activity,” he says. “I want this to feel like an event, and be educational, and feel like a different experience.” (Of note, Spiel says more than 90 percent of works displayed will be listed for sale.)
Another thing that’s interesting about this show, says Olson, “is usually when you have a retrospective, it seems like the people who go are already fans of an artist … but Spiel has so many pieces that are so relevant today. Either that have consistently remained relevant, or there’s social commentary people will connect with. … Spiel does have a loyal following. But I think this will bring in a whole new group of young people. There’s going to be a whole new group of Poet Spiel fans.”
In the artist’s bio Spiel has prepared for this retrospective, he writes: “Art has rescued him from drowning in the chaos of his hungry and troubled mind… Entering his 9th decade on earth, coping with losses associated with dementia, art is the friend which has withstood the petty and the foolish, the graceful, the garish, and the grand of a diverse career in the arts.”
About that troubled mind, Spiel has never been shy to share that there’s a deep history of mental illness within his family. He can trace it back to his grandparents and down to his nieces and nephews. “It runs in the blood,” he says. “It’s what my poem ‘Chain of Blood’ is about:”
this bucket of blood
chained to my neck
same as the buckets
hung to the necks
of my siblings
passed on by our mother
hung to her neck
just like her sisters
passed on from their father
same as his sister
chains from their mother
dragged and dragged on
from their father’s mother
her mother’s mother and so on
each attempt to move beyond
messes my sight
so, i barely see
when friends walk away
in dread of the curse
why hate her for what
no one knew
of the poison of madness
as i turned dark
none questioned my blood
instead whipped my ass
to straighten me
I asked Spiel recently if he felt like he had a good upbringing. His answer was stark. “I was a queer in a farm town, in a fourth-generation farm family. That’s one answer to the question. The other is my parents did the best they could. And they were not wealthy. My father was a tenant farmer. My mom was a farm wife, who worked her butt off. And she was also mentally ill.”
Still, she bought him his first set of oil paints. He began showing at the county fair, taking home blue ribbons in the adult division, he says.
Much as praise for his artistic endeavors felt good, Taylor the young man struggled growing up in rural Longmont. He says he knew as a small child that he preferred boys, but “I didn’t know what that was called, and I had no adult gay role models to refer to.”
He “couldn’t wait to get out” and left town at 18, “abandoned it,” and began extensive travels, including internationally. He later returned to Colorado, living in Denver, then Wheat Ridge, and moving to Pueblo in 1999.
“Though I’ve lived elsewhere, this is my home,” he says. “It’s where we are at retirement age, not chasing around the world… I want this to appear as my art home.”
Here’s just a few examples of the type of reviews Taylor has gleaned over the years:
1965
— The Denver Post — “... his seemingly effortless technique lets the viewer concentrate on the subject, unconcerned about how its striking air of truth was achieved.”
1969
— The Los Angeles Times — “So light is his touch that some of the most fragile arrangements seem to have been drawn by an invisible hand.”
1988
— Rocky Mountain News — “Tom Taylor is like a human prism. The facets of his art mark achievements many artists fear as well as envy.”
The Indy’s own archives online track much of Spiel’s progress over the past decade. Credit to my talented colleague, then-arts-reporter Edie Adelstein. She and I first met Spiel in 2009 while co-reporting on a now-disbanded collective of Pueblo artists who called themselves 38 Degrees Latitude.
In 2010, Adelstein, reviewing a 38 Degrees group show titled Crossing the Lines, said this about The Poet Spiel’s installation “American Values,” composed partly with giant foam pieces cut into white bread slices: “Spiel’s work is a monument to embittered disillusionment in the American ideal … he was brought up with the ‘American’ notion that ‘everything will be OK,’ a statement echoed in paint across the rolling bread slices. Yet… this turned out to be a falsehood in his own life… he will never fit into the paradigm.”
There were other white bread pieces later, as part of a series, named “P.A.P.” an acronym for “Pathetic American Platitudes.”
In 2011, there was a big kerfuffle at the Colorado State Fair, when Spiel’s installation — which offered commentary on teenage sex myths and rising teen pregnancy rates locally — was removed before jurors had a chance to see it; he cried foul, and censorship.
In 2012, Spiel brought the show Dying Out Loud to Manitou Springs’ Business of Art Center. “Americans just do anything short of embalming themselves while their hearts still beat to evade the issue of death, and I see it everywhere,” he said at the time. For the show, he created coffee- and bleach-stained paper quilts covered in rhymes and song lyrics, in addition to autobiographical paintings. Some related to his struggle of growing up gay and bipolar in a post-World War II era. He staged a one-man performance in place of an artist’s talk.
“I talked about the troubled spirit that was within me when I was a child, how I wanted to confine myself in the darkness of the big hay mound in our barn.” One poem featured the memorable quip “Oh for DYING out loud!”
Spiel asked that I do his audience introduction and invite him to the stage. We’d known each other a few years by then, and had loosely kept in touch, the way a journalist and subject of a story sometimes do. Spiel likes to say we’ve maintained “mutual admiration” of one another’s work; I of course feel that’s being extremely too generous.
A rare feature for a retrospective at Drawing Conclusions, Revealing Self in Pictures and Words will be a section of the exhibit devoted to Taylor’s extensive commercial work. He sends me a list of his licensing history that’s many pages long, so I can see its scope. His images have appeared on more than 50 home items, from aprons, towels, mugs and coasters to sheets, scarves, shower curtains, ties, belt buckles and T-shirts. You can buy his work today at American Furniture Warehouse and online at Spoonflower (spoonflower.com/en/shop/art-by-tom-taylor).
I ask him if, in contrast to his fine art, his commercial work somehow gets downgraded, or seen as lesser art. Like, as an artist, could he be regarded as the rock band who sold out once they got popular? “Yes, it’s the same attitude,” he says. “But that’s what [Sangre’s interim CEO] Andy [Sanchez] wants to counter with this show. And he thinks I’m a terrific example.”
Spiel says in the past, other artists did regard him as a sellout, but it was out of jealousy. “They’d ask, ‘How do you do that? How do you get a license? How do you get an agent?’ All while casting me as the bad guy.”
For the record, Spiel doesn’t agree there’s anything wrong with commercial work: “Making a show is making art. Writing an essay is making art. Writing poetry is making art. Commercial art is another kind of painting. It’s another way of making a visual image. They’re all the same to me. I don’t draw a line between them and say, ‘I can’t do that.’ It’s the creative process. I’ve been doing that all my life, and I’m still doing it. It’s all the same to me. I’m dedicated to it, I do it the best I know how. I’m focused on it until it’s done. And then I move on to something else.”
Plus, “my commercial work has paid my way,” he says, alluding to the harsh reality of the starving artist cliché.
“From about 1985 to about 1992, it really did pay the bills. I was in a whole different category. Then about 1992, some other darling of the creative world took over and I started to slide. My agent dropped me because I wasn’t making as much money as Snoopy, which was her best line.
“I wish she hadn’t cut me, but that period did establish my reputation with a lot of major places and got me some really fantastic contracts.”
But backing up, to answer the other artists’ questions about how Taylor managed to get an agent and licenses: One starting point in the story would be a period in the late ’70s, when Taylor left work as a dairyman, then cattle ranch manager, then overseeing a fruit orchard, to move with his partner at the time, to Zambia, in Southeast Africa. He says he was ”taken by the abundance of wild animals” and he became a realistic wildlife artist, eventually creating images for the Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Society of Zambia. As he tells it in brief, those became a successful series of fine art posters. The simple, elegant, hard-edged images drew the attention of the major international licensing agent, which, in turn, led him to contracts with the World Wildlife Fund, the National Audubon Society, and dozens of companies wishing to embellish their products with the “Tom Taylor look,” he says.
If there’s one art piece that best captures that iconic “look” it’s his most famous and bestselling image, produced in 1985, named “Tuskers,” which he calls his hallmark. The 22-by-18-inch, hard-edged gouache painting captures a row of elephant profiles — tiny, soft eyes, long droopy trunks — in various tones of gray, with a stark black background and one set of tusks bright white in the lineup. It’s a simple, peaceful, naturally beautiful work that even today lends itself well to the bounty of commercial items. Spiel recently created a digital rendition with an orange sky and yellow sun, and lighter tones in some new background elephants; on Spoonflower, the “Trunks Up Rhythm Repeat” can be custom ordered on anything from wallpaper to tablecloths, cocktail napkins, full bedding items, pillows, curtains or just fabric segments.
Before these convenient, print-on-demand type websites sprung up, back in the day Spiel landed a big-fish client: “Walmart bought that Tuskers image. And I couldn’t believe the money that I made. You know, I’d been living hand to mouth, couldn’t pay the rent, and all of a sudden, I was able to begin thinking of buying a home.”
Jim Richerson, then-CEO of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, told the Indy in 2019: “We are fortunate that this gifted artist [Taylor] calls the greater Pueblo area his home. His work most certainly enriches the local art scene.” And commenting specifically on “Tuskers,” he said, “[Taylor’s] sense of design and implied movement in such pieces is very strong and lyrical.”
Lyrical — yeah, like a visual artist mashed up with a poet. Of course that makes sense. There’s nobody quite like Spiel, especially with a lifetime body of work this profound.
But, really, is this retrospective the end of public display and performance for Tom Taylor, and The Poet Spiel?
Let’s get real; there’ve been several retrospectives before in his career, including shows as far back as Greeley in 1983 (at the University of Northern Colorado) and Longmont in 1989 (at the Longmont Museum). Plus a 2016 look-back at Pueblo’s Kadoya Gallery. (Watch a worthwhile, six-minute YouTube slideshow at kadoyagallery.org/early-years to see an abundance of Taylor works.)
So should I call BS, false-alarm, “yeah right, nice tease, see you in Paul’s garden next year old pal”?
“I called lots of shows retrospectives,” he concedes. “But absolutely this could be my last. A lot of my friends are dying now. With my health, we just don’t know from day to day.
“But this retrospective is a better fit than the others over the years. It really is a true retrospective, covering my whole life.”
It’s difficult for him to find the words to sum up the significance, other than to acknowledge it’s been a long, long time in the making.
“I’d like this to be a landing point for people who want to see as much of my work as they can, after I’m dead,” he says. “And I’m in heaven, floating around, just hanging around.”
At the May, 2012 Dying Out Loud performance in Manitou Springs, Spiel at one point told the audience: “Conflict and contradiction are passions that drive my work. The careful observer may realize I seem to say one thing when I actually mean the opposite. This too, is my conclusion about life on Earth. It’s so often the opposite of what we thought it to be.”
After the show, he gave me his printed script — 14 single-spaced pages, stage cues and all, that he read from. I still have them. While writing this story, I flipped back through them to find a thoughtful bit of “Spielspeak” that I’ve always remembered, and cherished for its blunt, unflinching truth — a callback to the white bread, “Pathetic American Platitudes” notion that “everything will be OK”...
“And let me throw this thought at you: next time you begin to shoot off that hollow promise ‘everything will turn out OK,’ how bout saying instead: ‘we don’t really know what’s going to happen, but I sure hope I’ll be with you when it all comes down.’”
On the Cover
“Who Gives Me Life So Also Takes My Life.”
1985, Acrylic on Masonite
Let us imagine that you were born the first son of your father and the moment you could stand on your own two feet, he began patting you on the head and naming you “My little quarterback.” But you grew up wanting to be a poet. Will the one who gave you life also take your life? What if he expects you to become the hotshot dude on the football team that he was always expected to be by his dad? At the time this image was created in the mid-1980s, Taylor had been working with a large series of paintings known as the Expectations Series — figures with coat hangers for heads (as in Hang up this old image of you and shut the closet door on it). The paintings were the byproduct of intense weekly psychotherapy where he was doubting all the life expectations that had been cast upon him by his culture and his family; questioning what will happen if I hang up all of those expectations, leaving them behind, then, what will remain? The answer he arrived at after countless psych sessions: I will have the pure and simple manifestation of who I was always meant to be.