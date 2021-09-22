Eighteen months on the pandemic roller coaster have brought on all sorts of pent-up demand — the almost frantic need for in-the-flesh contact with people outside our pods and the connection to the human spirit that we get from the arts. Welcome to the Indy’s fall state-of-the-arts update, where you’ll hear from members of the region’s creative class and find enough autumn arts events to keep your mind and soul warm until winter sets in.

Ashley Cornelius: The new Pikes Peak Poet Laureate There are so many powerful descriptors that could precede Ashley Cornelius’ name — award-win…

+3 Su Kaiden Cho: Reclaiming identity through art Gallery owner Lauren Ciborowski asked Su Kaiden Cho three times to show at The Modbo.

Food imitates art imitates life A collaboration between Chef Brother Luck and curator Joshua Coates (below) will combine two…

+2 Celebrate Arts Month! Maybe it’s because we’ve spent so much time alone, had to wait so long to enjoy art together…

Two new faces at Colorado Ballet Society In August, Colorado Ballet Society welcomed Dex Honea as its new executive director and Kate…

+2 Thirty years of Ormao Dance Company Ormao Dance Company & School has 30 candles on the cake this year, and you’re all invite…

+2 The Lost Pleiad by Kelly Branyik “The story itself came to me about eight years ago,” says Kelly Branyik, native Coloradan an…

All Pikes Peak Reads The weather should be perfect this Friday, Sept. 24, for the All Pikes Peak Reads kickoff ou…

+6 Visual arts: Coming this fall Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., 719-358-7788, bar-kco.com. Monthly art curated by Joshua Coates.…

+3 Poetry & Prose: Coming this fall Solitary wordsmiths stayed busy during the pandemic, but many of the region’s literary group…