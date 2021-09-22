There are so many powerful descriptors that could precede Ashley Cornelius’ name — award-winning spoken word poet, therapist who uses poetry for healing, member of Colorado Springs Business Journal’s Rising Star Class of 2021, Best Artist winner in the Indy’s 2019 Best Of competition, co-director of Poetry 719, and on and on ... and she’s about to add one more: Pikes Peak Poet Laureate.
Pikes Peak Library District is managing the Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Project now — Cornelius is the first to take on the job since 2017 — and according to the project’s mission statement she will spend her two-year term building “a literary arts community through poetry by developing an appreciation of written and performance poetry and inspiring and celebrating poetry and poets in the region with dynamic programs of engagement, advocacy, and education.”
In her own words:
“There is deep love and gratitude overflowing in my heart as I accept the position of the Poet Laureate of the Pikes Peak Region,” says Cornelius. “Art has been medicine for so much of my life and poetry specifically has not only healed parts of me, it has provided a platform to share my passions and voice.
“Colorado Springs, for many marginalized people, can feel like an island to itself. Growing up in this city, I’ve felt that loneliness and thought I would leave as soon as I could, but poetry has kept me here. The BIPOC, queer, and art community embraced me in a way that felt like home. It is because of these communities that I started to engage deeper with poetry, art, and organizing.
“Being the first Black Poet Laureate in this position is significant, it means open doors and increased opportunities for those to come. It means that my voice as a Black woman now and forever will have a lasting impact, in a space where that has not always been possible. It also shows that the Pikes Peak region is representative of the incredible diversity that has been here working, creating, living as well as being the caretakers of this land for centuries.
“Poetry makes us feel something, it can grab a hold of us and not let go until we understand and address the message. I am honored to be a steward of poetry and I aim to be a vehicle for change, healing, validation, and revolution. Poetry often says the things we didn’t know we needed to hear, and what a gift that this position allows the flow of poetry to reach an entire region of people who may be in need of this connection. I am a community-made poet laureate, meaning I have reached this point in my life and will transition into this position because of my communities and the way they have lifted me up, supported me, and trusted me as a leader and artist.”
Defy Silence
By Ashley Cornelius, 2019
People have often called us black folks loud, boisterous, and thundering. Our laugh crackling cackles and exuberant exalting deemed uncouth in certain spaces.
Our voices cacophony to most ears, jazz to those with seasoned pallets. We turn up to turbulent bass levels. We bump Tupac, blast Toni Braxton, crank up Billie Holiday; we provide front row concerts to the entire neighborhood.
We do not know how to mourn quietly. Wail and scream in hopes we are resurrection enough for the buried. Our voices are reincarnations of our ancestors prayers.
Even our whispers are seismic.
There is no distinguishing between inside and outside voices. As caged birds now free, we sing too loud and too often, making up for years oppressed silence
Being loud means, we are alive.
It means we have found a way to survive and are celebrating
We are defying darkness with demonstrative declarations of love. Dr. King once said, “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
Which is to say, Black Lives Matter.
Which is to say Black Voices Matter.
When textbooks silence slavery and call it a cultural exchange, We get louder.
When black girls go missing and the News does not report her name or her picture,
We get louder.
When innocent black men are murdered and their killers are called heroes,
We get louder.
We have been loud for centuries and will continue to raise our voices against injustice. Dedicate our harmonies as an homage to Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. A leader so powerful his impact is still reverberating in our ears.
Do not think this poem is about the volume of our voices.
It’s about the power of speaking up in a world that is expecting you to remain silent.
Will you join us and be loud?
Will you defy silence with your voice?