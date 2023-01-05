As a banjo player in the clawhammer style of Doc Watson, Abigail Washburn has spent her fair share of time playing “Shady Grove” on the folk-festival circuit. But the former Colorado College student’s musical vocabulary is hardly strictly bluegrass, as anyone who’s heard her self-described “kung fu-Appalachian avant-garde folk-rock” trio The Wu-Force can attest.
So it made sense that Washburn would go on to collaborate with Béla Fleck, a no-less-eclectic banjo virtuoso who prefers the three-finger picking style of Earl Scruggs. (Opposites do attract.) The husband and wife duo’s 2016 Grammy-winning debut album, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, was musically all over the map, from Appalachian murder ballads like “Pretty Polly” to a dueling-banjos rendition of Béla Bartók’s “For Children: No. 3 Quasi Adagio/No. 10 Allegro Molto – Children’s Dance.”
In the years since, the two musicians have continued to diversify their musical portfolios. For their Denver performances, they’ll be taking on another Bartók composition, “Dance Suite BB86a,” but this time with a sonic assist from the Colorado Symphony. Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring: Suite” will also be on the bill. But the main attraction is “Song Cycle,” an ambitious new work that combines original songs, classical composition, and the music of Appalachian folk artists like Roscoe Holcomb and Lily Mae Ledford.
If you go:
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn with the Colorado Symphony, Friday & Saturday, Feb. 3 & 4, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, $15-$98, coloradosymphony.org, artscomplex.com