Like Joni Mitchell (and Janet Jackson) once mused, “... you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.” Last year, many of us suddenly realized how good we had it before 2020, before the pandemic closed our favorite bars, restaurants, coffee shops, music venues, art galleries and more. You know, the reasons for living.
We didn’t know what we had until it was gone...
But in case you hadn’t noticed, 2020 is over. And those best things from before the pandemic? They’re back!
It was hard to celebrate the Best Of during 2020 because, simply put, so many of us weren’t at our best. But 2021 marked a new year. Sure it’s still a struggle — but struggling is easier when you can blow off some steam at your favorite dive bar or comedy club or neighborhood Italian joint or casino.... Clearly, if you’re into it, we’ve got it in this first volume of the Indy’s Best Of Colorado Springs.
So celebrate with us those local businesses (as chosen by Indy readers) that put in extra work last year, this year and every year. Here’s to better times and the best in town. Cheers! — Bryan Grossman, editor-in-chief
Barista
Gold: Jake Norment, Caffeinated Cow
Being named Best Barista, “I’ll tell you right now, it’s a shock,” says Jake Norment, owner and barista at Caffeinated Cow. “I’ve only been making coffee for 3½ years! I put myself in a very uncomfortable situation — sales and taking care of people is what I was used to doing, but actually making drinks and food was something very, very different. And I’m loving it.”
When people come in for their morning coffee, Norment says, “they’re not coming in just for coffee. They’re coming in to have their mood elevated. Maybe they’re having a bad day, and they want us to cheer them up. Maybe their day is pretty good, but they want to be pushed over the edge. So what an honor it is to be able to make people smile every single day — especially in the world that we’ve been living in, this last year and a half.”
Caffeinated Cow “stands for community, coffee and ice cream — without the pretenses,” Norment says, but when he opened the shop in May 2018, his focus was “we’re going to make some coffee, and we’re going to make money.” Then something shifted. “I realized this business is different — I realized we can really, really make people’s days,” he says. “And my focus switched to the community: How can we do fundraisers for schools? How can we create a safe space for kids to go? It’s been about taking care of the community, what can we do for the community — and everything else will work its way out.” The journey has been “very challenging, but very joyful,” he says, “and that’s so cool.”
Silver (Tie): Andrew Combs, Frankly Coffee | Silver (Tie): Peyton Hamlin, Building Three Coffee | Bronze: Allie Johnstone, Bird Tree Cafe
Drive-Thru Coffee
Gold: Kangaroo Coffee
Kangaroo Coffee is only, and intentionally, in Colorado Springs, with locations on West Fillmore and South Eighth streets and at First & Main Town Center.
Kangaroo’s first coffeehouse location is set to open later this year on South Hancock Avenue.
On the menu: organic coffee from local roaster Spanish Peaks; organic teas from Colorado’s own Two Leaves and a Bud; organic smoothies; matcha, mocha, chai and cold brew; and artisan organic baked goods.
Signature drinks include Mexican Mocha with cinnamon and nutmeg, the hazelnut and butternut Hopscotch latte, Vanilla Thunder (vanilla and peanut butter!), the salted caramel and coconut Mountain Bliss latte, and — wait for it — the Avalanche, a 24-ounce white chocolate and caramel breve with six shots of espresso. Yes, six. Kangaroo even keeps the kids happy with a Lil Roos menu including hot chocolate, lemonade, juice, iced tea and smoothies.
Sustainable practices and regenerative operating principles matter: “We’re working toward zero waste, reducing our carbon footprint and expanding our organic offerings, reflecting our efforts in support of fostering a circular economy.”
Silver: Humble Coffee | Bronze: The Human Bean
Local Coffee Shop/Coffee Roaster
Gold: Loyal Coffee
Ask anyone who works there about what makes Loyal Coffee tick, and you’ll hear “hospitality” and “community” a lot — and it’s an approach that’s working. In just five years, Loyal has cemented its place as the leader in the Springs’ burgeoning coffee scene, with locations Downtown and at Northgate, and its roastery at Ivywild School. Even talking about Loyal’s Best Coffee Roaster nod, co-owner and head roaster Bevan Cammell puts relationships front and center: For all the complexities of the roasts they produce, the aim is to make people happy.
“We focus on getting a great selection from some of the best coffee farmers from around the world, with a diversity in selection so that there’s something for everybody,” he says. “With hospitality being first, it doesn’t matter where people are on their coffee journey, we’ve got something that they think is just the greatest. And we want to invest more and more into our relationships with our coffee farms we buy from year to year. First we look for quality, and then: How are we positively impacting them? Is it a producer that’s reinvesting into themselves? What does it mean for their community, that we’re buying coffee from them?”
Even devoted customers are likely less interested in the beans than the buzz they get when they walk in, Cammell knows. “Our mission statement is ‘Community by way of coffee.’ Coffee is the vehicle that gives us the ability to practice our hospitality, and showing hospitality with excellence that gets people excited,” he says. “And when people are excited to come into the shop, community kind of happens there — they run right into community.”
Local Coffee Shop
Silver: Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House | Bronze: The Exchange
Coffee Roaster
Silver: Switchback Coffee Roasters | Bronze: Solar Roast Coffee
Bakery
Gold: Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery
Owner Stephen Boonzaaijer is a fourth-generation baker who started learning from his father, Karel Hendrick III, when he was 5 years old.
Since 1999, the bakery has satisfied the city’s sweet tooth with cookies (including windmill cookies, of course), brownies, pies, European-style tortes, stollen, artisan breads, dessert pastries, wedding cakes and more.
Whip Cream Roulade is a favorite, featuring a vanilla sponge cake, apricot preserves and whipped cream and encased in almonds.
Those craving breakfast have plenty of options to choose from — turnovers, scones, pinwheels with fruit fillings, bear claws, lemon sweet bread, and traditional muffins including blueberry and cranberry.
Boonzaaijer’s returned to Gold this year after taking Best Bakery honors from Indy readers from 2014 to 2016.
Silver: Marigold Café & Bakery | Bronze: La Baguette
Dessert Menu
Gold: Marigold Café & Bakery
The Nehme family bought Marigold from Elaine and Dominique Chavanon, who retired in 2017 after running the place for almost 25 years, and have maintained its reputation for quality.
When life gets grim, treat yourself to a slice of their Fraisier cake: whole strawberries and pastry cream between layers of white cake, topped with whipped cream — “Marigold’s version of strawberry shortcake.”
They offer cookies and tarts and a roster of lush cakes, including Double Chocolate Mousse Cake (a Triple Chocolate version too), German Chocolate Mousse Cake, Black Forest Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake, Citrus Cheesecake, Raspberry Cheesecake, Brownie Cheesecake, Hazelnut Torte, and Coconut La Raz — a white cake layered with lemon and raspberry fillings and topped with toasted coconut whipped cream.
Silver: Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery | Bronze: BJ’s Velvet Freez
Smoothie and Juice Bar
Gold: Pikes Peak Lemonade
Pikes Peak Lemonade stands out because it specializes in custom drinks other than coffee or adult, owner Lisa DiDonato says. “Lemonade is a nostalgic beverage and our mission is to provide a fun atmosphere for friends and families to have a memorable and happy experience,” she says.
“We use real ingredients — organic cane sugar, real lemon and lime — and we infuse fresh fruits for our products. We also strive to bring a friendly, personalized experience for every guest. Our team takes pride in delivering great service and great lemonade!”
Lavender and hibiscus lemonades keep customers coming back, along with kombucha and homemade root beer. The 224 N. Tejon St. location opened almost five years ago, and the new drive-thru spot at Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard has been going strong since June. “We’re very thankful for the support we’ve received — over the past year especially,” says DiDonato. “Colorado Springs is great at supporting small business and we’re so grateful for our community!”
Silver: Ola Juice Bar | Bronze: Ohana Kava Bar
Chocolatier/Confections
Gold: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Old Colorado City
RMCF sells fudge, truffles, chewy caramels, nut clusters, buttercreams, nut-and-caramel Pecan Bears, English toffee with roasted almonds, hot cocoa mix, and caramel apples ranging from plain to decked out in Snickers or crumbled Pecan Bears or milk chocolate and sea salt.
Combinations of these sweet things are available as themed gift boxes, from Rocky Mountain Mints to Dark Chocolate & Truffles, to Nuts & Caramels and Chocolate Toffee.
“People love good chocolate and know that we have that here,” said Mazie Baalman, local Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchise owner. “We had to close two stores during the pandemic but that made our two remaining stores better.”
You don’t have to live near the Rockies to enjoy these sweets. The Durango-based confectioner has outlets from Washington state to the Philippines to Panama.
The Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel remains the least expensive — but most popular — item on the menu.
Silver: Patsy’s Candies | Bronze: Cacao Chemistry
Frozen Treat
Gold: Josh & John’s Ice Cream, Downtown
Josh & John’s “Starting Lineup” of hand-crafted flavors includes Salted Peanut Butter Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Colorado Cookies and Cream, Malted Mazel Toff, Strawberry and Mocha Java Jolt.
John Krakauer, co-owner at Josh & John’s, said Purple Mountain Majesty — made with taro root and chocolate-covered raspberry cups — quickly became one of their hottest (or coldest?) items.
Moose on the Loose is another favorite. No, it’s not made of moose, but is mousse-based with baked brownies and chocolate bits.
Josh & John’s has four stores now, three in Colorado Springs and one in Fort Collins.
Krakauer says he’s grateful for the community’s support and thanked those who helped the business stay afloat during the pandemic. “People wanted to support us and make sure we were OK,” he says. “Instead of selling scoops, we sold pints during the pandemic and that has not let up. I cannot express how thankful we are for the support from the community.”
Silver: BJ’s Velvet Freez | Bronze: Drive-in Tasty Freeze
Barbecue/Cajun & Southern
Gold: Front Range Barbeque
Front Range Barbeque offers the near-perfect combination of smoked meats, Southern sides and a rotating selection of craft beers, all in a quirky Old Colorado City location.
Signature sandwiches The John-Alex and The Sloppy Pig (which is Guy Fieri-approved) both offer mountains of meats, making them perfect choices for the indecisive.
Canny visitors to FRBBQ’s website might get the impression that they host live music, given the massive picture of local band Grass It Up performing on the covered patio that’s on their homepage. That’s because FRBBQ hosts live music. Wild, right?
Sure, the barbecue, ribs and rotating craft beer menu get lots of attention, but the Louisiana red beans and rice, available as a side or entrée, deserves love for its porky perfection.
Barbecue
Silver: Bird Dog BBQ | Bronze: Broken Bones Craft Barbecue
Cajun & Southern
Silver: Springs Orleans | Bronze: Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen
Mediterranean and Middle Eastern
Gold: Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna
Philadelphia brothers Jake and Telly Topakas opened the taverna in 1997 and Jake runs the place now.
Offering flavors from gyros to souvláki and lamb dishes to Greek fisherman’s stew, the taverna’s won multiple Indy Best Of recognitions over the years.
Their baklava cheesecake is a perennial favorite. Opa!
Silver: Heart Of Jerusalem Cafe | Bronze: Taste of Jerusalem Café
Indian
Gold: Little Nepal Restaurant & Bar
“Not to be cocky, but we have been winning Best Of one way or another since 2007,” says Little Nepal co-owner Muku Bhandari, who along with his father-in-law Purushottam Pandey won last year’s Best Of in the same category. “It always feels good to get another one, regardless of how many times we get it.”
Bhandari credits his customers with Little Nepal’s continued success. “Loyalty has been a big part of our success,” he says. “We have loyal customers that enjoy our food and give honest feedback. The more the customers come, they tell other people. Without customers telling other people and trying us again and again, we wouldn’t be where we are. Our kitchen staff does really good preparing food on a daily basis, and our frontline people give good service as well.” Little Nepal has locations on South Eighth Street and on Flintridge Drive.
Silver: Sherpa Garden Restaurant & Bar | Bronze: Mirch Masala
Latin American
Gold: Monse’s Pupuseria
“It’s always fun to think that people are recognizing you,” says Tim Hines, co-owner of Old Colorado City’s Monse’s Pupuseria. The Salvadoran comfort food spot won silver in last year’s Best Of. “It’s always nice to be recognized by the awesome community that’s kept us going, especially after a very tough year last year,” he says.
Named after the signature Salvadoran griddle cake, Monse’s has a diverse menu with gluten-free and vegan options.
Hines attributes the restaurant’s success to the quality of their food. “We’re true to what we say we offer,” he says. “We offer homemade, handmade authentic food. We’re a 100 percent gluten-free restaurant, we pay close attention to our ingredients, and we have a lot of vegan options. We have a huge vegan following and we’re always adding things to the menu.”
Silver: Piglatin Cocina | Bronze: HavanaGrill Authentic Cuban Cuisine
Mexican
Gold: Crystal Park Cantina
For more than a decade, Manitou Springs High School graduate and former NFL wide receiver Justin Armour and his wife Cara have owned the Mexican restaurant.
The Cantina only uses fresh ingredients in every meal.
Justin’s mother, known to most as “Grandma Anne,” continues to ensure quality control as she oversees dishes before they leave the kitchen.
Manager Brandi Robertson said patrons notice stability no matter how long it’s been between visits. “We have customers who may have moved away and come back to visit us and they tell us that everything is still consistent,” Robertson says. “The recipes stay the same. When someone leaves here with a taste in their mouth, they’ll come back and have that same experience.”
The Cantina’s crew is on a roll — they earned Gold in 2019 and 2020 for Best Mexican Restaurant as well.
Silver: El Taco Rey | Bronze: Amanda’s Fonda
Burger
Gold: Skirted Heifer
Skirted Heifer owner Kevin Megyeri said the restaurants’ success “serves as a mile marker to let us know we’re doing the right thing.”
That starts with the menu where you can create your own burger, select a meal, get dinner for the kids or skip right to dessert, which includes ice cream and custards.
Most burgers come in under $10 and sport the signature cheese “skirt.”
The Hangover Burger received praise from Food Network’s Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. The burger includes grass-fed beef, fried egg, applewood bacon, cream cheese and Bloody Mary sauce on a sesame seed bun.
Megyeri cites adaptability as the reason customers continue to flock to their two restaurants. “We change with the times while having the quality and consistency that we need to have with our restaurant,” Megyeri says. “We make sure employees are well taken care of, and in return they produce the best possible product they can.”
Silver: Drifter’s Hamburgers | Bronze: The Green Line Grill
Seafood
Gold: Bonny & Read
Named for two pirate queens, Bonny & Read was opened in 2014 by Joe Campana, owner of such popular Downtown locations as The Rabbit Hole and Shame & Regret. Campana opened the spot with the intent of bringing fresh and eco-conscious seafood to Colorado Springs through the auspices of Seattle Fish Co. Over the summer, the restaurant expanded with the addition of B&R Sushi, specializing in roll and sashimi specials from the same sources.
Campana emphasizes the friendly ambience of the space, and visual art from local favorite Phil Lear. Daily offerings include scallops, cod, lobster roll and cioppino. Favorite appetizers include black garlic fries, blue crap dip and a full oyster bar. The restaurant also considers steaks a specialty for landlubbers among the clientele, and holds its own against nearby steak houses such as The Famous.
The sushi bar offers many side dishes such as gyoza and miso soup, and single-order nigiri and sashimi. Its specialty rolls include the Kraken, Calypso, Godzilla and vegan Caterpillar roll.
Campana takes pride in membership in organizations that attest to seafood freshness. Using sustainable methods to catch fish also is important at a time when pirate fishing boats are violating catch rules and 12-mile limits in offshore regions surrounding virtually every coastal nation. Just because a restaurant is named for pirate queens, patrons shouldn’t get any mistaken ideas on seafood sourcing.
Silver: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar | Bronze: Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap
Food Truck/Neighborhood Restaurant, East
Gold: Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap
The cold waters of the North Atlantic have wonderful culinary effects on the lobsters that grow up in them. Their meat is sweeter, which makes them broadly culinarily desirable. And while not every New Englander is an expert in crustacean excellence, Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap owner and Watertown, Massachusetts native Bob Derian takes pains to make sure he only uses North Atlantic lobsters in his food.
Derian founded Chef Bob’s as a food truck in 2017, swiftly earning a following for his New England-style, lobster-forward dishes — not many folks make market-price lobster available in so many different forms.
In 2020, Derian opened a brick-and-mortar Lobstah Trap in northeastern Springs, expanding the menu beyond what he and his team could do on a truck, offering a variety of dishes one would find at a Massachusetts-area seafood shack. At the heart of the menu is Derian’s lobster roll, a buttered New England-style hot dog bun loaded with either chilled lobster salad in a housemade mayo-based dressing, or Connecticut style, steamed with a side of butter. Both are, to borrow a bit of Boston slang, wicked pissah.
Food Truck
Silver: “Lucy I’m Home” The Flavor of Cuba | Bronze: The Joint Vegan Street Food
Neighborhood Restaurant, East
Silver: Panino’s Eastside | Bronze: The Wobbly Olive
Donuts
Gold: Amy’s Donuts
Amy’s Donuts’ selection blends the conventional (glazed, apple fritters) with the nontraditional (Dirty Worms and Cotton Candy).
The menu showcases categories such as gourmet, traditional, cakes, frosted and filled donuts.
There are Homer/Marge Simpson Sprinkles and the Chief Wiggum donut — an ode to characters from The Simpsons.
YouTube stars Melz&Chris, a pair of food reviewers, stopped in after a hike to buy a dozen to sample — they loved ’em (tinyurl.com/MC-Amy-eats). After finishing the Bizmallow Caramel, a Biscoff cookie and marshmallow fluff with housemade cinnamon, Bundt cake-drizzled with caramel, Melz said, “No wonder why there was only one left.” Chris said, “That’s the best dessert I’ve ever put in my mouth.”
Silver: Donut Mill, Woodland Park | Bronze: Donuts & Noodles
Breakfast/Brunch/Neighborhood Restaurant, North
Gold: Urban Egg: a daytime eatery
Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group has operated successful restaurant concepts along the Front Range since 2001 — Owner/co-founder Randy Price must be proud that his baby’s turning 20 — but none of the company’s concepts has the reach and loyalty of Urban Egg.
Founded in 2012 as Over Easy, the original Urban Egg was a response to a relative lack of breakfast options in downtown Colorado Springs. Since, it’s grown to eight locations, of which four are in the Springs, and they’re all usually busy with dine-in and takeout. Their menu’s friendly to diners of all ages and breakfast habits, offering Benedicts, avocado toast, specialty juices and more.
They’re known in part for their gourmet pancakes, which can be ordered as a flight of three for those who don’t want to choose between blueberry streusel and strawberry cheesecake. Of course, a sugar buzz isn’t the only buzz on the menu, and what’s brunch without the booze? A selection of fancy mimosas that go far beyond OJ and bubbly look made for bruncheoners, as do a house Bloody Mary and a “morning margarita,” but to really mix poison and cure into one glass, customers can add Colorado-distilled spirits to house juice blends, such as… well, The Cure.
Breakfast
Silver: King’s Chef Diner | Bronze: Omelette Parlor
Brunch
Silver: Adam’s Mountain Café | Bronze: King’s Chef Diner
Neighborhood Restaurant, North
Silver: Colorado Mountain Brewery | Bronze: Atmosphere Gastropub
Diner/Green Chile
Gold: King’s Chef Diner
Whether it’s from the 13-seat purple castle or the bustling dining room on the corner of Bijou Street and Nevada Avenue, King’s Chef is known for its green chile, which can be had on just about everything on the menu.
Sometimes, all a person needs is a mess of eggs, potatoes and breakfast meats with generous portions of coffee on the side, and for that archetypal and unpretentious diner meal, King’s Chef serves up excellence, green chile or country gravy optional.
King’s Chef has been serving up diner eats since 1956, primarily at its Costilla Street location; the Bijou Street expansion spot opened in 2008.
Did we mention the spot’s wildly popular green chile? It’s such a high-demand item that it can be bought by the jar for home consumption.
Diner
Silver: Wade’s Cafe | Bronze: Sheldon’s Luncheonette
Green Chile
Silver: El Taco Rey | Bronze: Western Omelette
Cheap Eats
Gold: Piglatin Cocina
Andres and Tricia Velez founded Piglatin Food Truck, which turned into the brick-and-mortar Cocina in 2018, adding non-pig meats and cocktails to the popular menu of lovingly prepared pork dishes.
Prices on Piglatin’s menu top out at $13, and specials like $2 island tacos and Tecates every Tuesday and Thursday make it easy to get fed on the cheap — their motto’s “food for the people,” after all.
While portions are generous, it’s arguably more impressive how much flavor gets packed into every bite. Dishes like the kimchi quesadilla flex Andres’ Pikes Peak Community College-educated culinary chops with depth of flavor and complexity.
Get a buzz on with a variety of Latin drinks ranging from Jamaican-style hibiscus punch to daiquiris and mojitos, including a variety of margaritas.
Silver: King’s Chef Diner | Bronze: The Green Line Grill
Vietnamese
Gold: Saigon Café
Downtown’s Saigon Café has been a consistent winner in the Indy’s Best Vietnamese Restaurant category.
The dinner menu offers 13 vegetarian appetizers and entrées, including veggie spring rolls and several noodle bowl options, including Tofu and Vegetables in Curry Sauce. Six noodle bowls (Bún) — our favorite is the 6N: Combination Special Noodles (Bún Dac Biêt).
Customer reviews on Saigon Café’s website compliment the restaurant’s dishes, including this one: “One of the best Asian restaurants I’ve ever been to. Food was amazing and the owner was extremely welcoming. The beef lo mein was to die for.”
Silver: Pho-nomenal | Bronze: House of Sàigòn
Japanese and Sushi
Gold: Fujiyama
Once again, Fujiyama, named after Japan’s Mount Fuji, defends its title as Colorado Springs’ premier sushi spot.
Lunch is 20 percent off from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beyond sushi: rice bowls, soups like ramen or yakisoba, traditional dishes and appetizers like fried gyoza. Not for the faint of heart, the Heart Attack roll features jalapeño, spicy tuna, and cream cheese, fried.
Their Downtown patio is a great place to take in the sights and sounds of South Tejon Street.
Silver: Ai Sushi & Grill | Bronze: Jun Japanese Restaurant
Thai
Gold: Thai Basil
Thai Basil offers authentic soups, salads, rice noodle bowls, Thai curries and a slew of appetizers.
Veggie fans will find much to love with menu items including Stir-fried Garden Vegetables, Szechuan Asian Eggplant and Thai Basil Vegetables, which mixes tofu and veggies in a spicy basil sauce. Scorching heat optional.
“Thai Spring Rolls and Pork Vietnamese Rice Noodles are two of my favorites from Thai Basil,” writes a happy diner on Thai Basil’s website. “I love the freshness and crunch in both dishes. I’ve been ordering these (and other dishes, of course) for more than 10 years, and they’re always delicious!”
There’s a vegetarian menu and all meals can be modified to deliver varying degrees of heat.
Silver: Thai Mint Restaurant | Bronze: CHAANG THAI
Vegetarian & Vegan/Neighborhood Restaurant, South/Neighborhood Bar, South
Gold: Burrowing Owl
To the Springs’ many new or temporary residents, a vegan dive bar may seem odd — but locals have embraced the Burrowing Owl for years now.
The Owl’s menu heavily features comfort food favorites like Sloppy Joes, macaroni and cheese, and tacos, as well as soups and salads for lighter vegan bites. Visitors to the Owl can choose from over a hundred canned beers, all served in koozies, as well as some seriously flavorful (and often somewhat healthy) cocktails — or, alcohol-free and more archetypally vegan, fancy juices.
Because neighborhood means community and community means mutual support, the Owl makes monthly donations to a variety of charities, such as Inside Out Youth Services, Cottonwood Center for the Arts and the Colorado Springs Bartenders’ Guild.
Vegetarian & Vegan
Silver: Adam’s Mountain Café | Bronze: Santana’s Vegan Grill
Neighborhood Restaurant, South
Silver: The Public House | Bronze: Rudy’s Little Hideaway
Neighborhood Bar, South
Silver: The Public House | Bronze: Hatch cover
Chinese
Gold: Coal Mine Dragon, Uintah Street
The Coal Mine Dragon on Uintah Street offers free delivery within 3.5 miles and you can order conveniently online. Reasonably priced combos for diners on a budget. Cocktails are cheap and strong.
Chinese staples done right: meaty entrées and healthy portions. Standout dishes include the lemon chicken combo and wonton soup.
Try their Singapore rice noodle dishes for a new flavor experience.
Silver: China Village | Bronze: Shangri-La
Korean
Gold: Tong tong
Another repeat winner, Southeast Colorado Springs’ Tong Tong has been offering authentic Korean cuisine for 15 years. Noodle options abound, from sweet potato japchae to udon in beef broth. In addition to staples like bulgogi, they also offer mackerel entrées, squid and pork belly.
Try their gamjajeon or kimchijeon — potato or kimchi savory appetizer pancakes — or their jjin mandu potstickers.
Silver: Korean Garden | Bronze: Anju
Gluten-Free-Friendly
Gold: TAPAteria
The Barcelona-style restaurant, TAPAteria, has been serving palate-pushing small plates since 2012 under Ascent Restaurant Group owner, executive chef and GM Jay Gust.
Calling all celiacs! All 34 dishes on the menu of this tapas joint, from Gazpacho Shooters to Bison Carpaccio, are gluten-free. The Patatas Bravas elevate what would be considered a peasant dish of simple potatoes and tomato sauce to new heights with a healthy amount of paprika and the slightly bitter sweet notes of a membrillo aioli (made from the firm jelly of a quince fruit). For those looking for a shot of vitality with the thrill of Mediterranean travel, Chorizo & Figs takes a classic, sweet and spicy combination and creates something transitory.
For local foodies hell-bent on a tastebud adventure, TAPAteria answers with “Paella Sundays.” From the quaint patio, they serve a monthly paella, inspired by fresh ingredients and prepared “live,” with a glass of house wine, sangria or beer. The services are ticketed and intimate — reminiscent of a family dinner party in Spain.
Necessary in any restaurant hoping to channel the cuisine and experience of a night in Barcelona, TAPAteria boasts an extensive wine list and knowledgeable staff. With a spectrum of reds and whites and imagination-exciting aromas from liquorice and wild berries to tobacco and plum, the mainly Spanish selection will transport you across the pond.
Silver: Monse’s Pupuseria | Bronze: Mountain Mama Natural Foods
Caribbean
Gold: Rasta Pasta
While Rasta Pasta started in Breckenridge and had a second location in Old Town Fort Collins for many years, the Springs location is the sole surviving Rasta Pasta, a tribute to locals’ love for these Jamaican-Italian fusion pasta dishes.
It’s owned and operated as a family affair, spearheaded by siblings Greg Harris and Rebecca Taraborelli, along with Matt Taraborelli. Meats and spices come from local farms and producers like ENJ Family Farms of Cedaredge or the Polidori Sausage Company of Denver.
Much of the menu can be made vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free with a few substitutions, which are well-advertised on the menu.
Silver: Spice Island Grill |
Bronze: HavanaGrill Authentic Cuban Cuisine
Chef/Fine Dining
Gold: Brother Luck (Four by Brother Luck & Lucky Dumpling)
Brother Luck has a Patreon. He’s won on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay and competed on Bravo’s Top Chef — not once but twice, while owning two successful Springs restaurants — represented the Springs at culinary events, hosted themed dinners at private venue The Studio and done a podcast called No Lucks Given. And now Luck is also on Patreon offering recipes and live cooking classes! It makes sense, though, given his 2020 pivot to DIY cooking class kits during the COVID-19 lockdowns and that his culinary chops are well-regarded around town.
The San Francisco-born, Phoenix-raised chef has worked at a variety of prestigious El Paso County restaurants, such as the Craftwood Inn and Cheyenne Mountain Resort. In addition to southern-Chinese fusion spot Lucky Dumpling, his newest restaurant, he runs Indy readers’ Best Fine Dining restaurant, Four by Brother Luck.
Four opened in 2017 to widespread praise, celebrating four culinary influences on Southwestern cuisine — American Western, Mexican, Spanish and Native American. It’s since shifted to honor the four providers who are responsible for the ingredients his team uses in their seasonally shifting menu: hunters, gatherers, fishermen and farmers. Oh and yes, Brother Luck is his actual name.
Chef
Silver: Aaron Posey, The Joint Vegan Street Food | Bronze: Steven Bailey, Atmosphere Gastropub
Fine Dining
Silver: MacKenzie’s Chop House | Bronze: The Famous Steak House
Overall Restaurant/Lunch/Neighborhood Restaurant, Downtown/Craft Cocktail Menu
Gold: Shuga’s
Shuga’s is the kind of quirky, hip, hyper-local spot that feels almost mandatory in a city of sufficient size. But when Shuga’s opened in south Downtown in 2001, it stood out big-time. Founder Alexius Weston brought craft-y, offbeat eats to the area long before hipsters made fusion-studded French-influenced bistro dining cool. Locals could bring in their vinyl and lounge among paper cranes and mismatched lamps — commonplace now, but downright niche back when MP3s were novel and Survivor was new. Owner/bartender Kevin Dexter and his team helm Shuga’s now, and the spot’s just as vital as ever.
Novel seating in the west garden, like a greenhouse and a tipi, offers even more space to enjoy one-of-a-kind, labor-intensive cocktails and fresh, flavorful food, such as the legendary spicy Brazilian coconut shrimp soup. Shuga’s continues to evolve, and not just when the cocktail menu changes to best suit the season. In May 2021, they added a weekend brunch menu, which includes French toast, frittatas and, of course, brunch drinks like mimosas. On top of that, it’s far from the most expensive menu in town, with soup-and-sandwich combos setting a functional price ceiling at $15, and cocktails running $9 to $11 each.
So while it’s not the spot for dry-aged steaks or caviar and Dom Pérignon, Shuga’s has no major shortcomings, no weaknesses and no qualifiers needed to describe its excellence. It’s just that good — and with all that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Indy readers dubbing it the Best Overall Restaurant in 2021.
Overall Restaurant
Silver: Front Range Barbeque | Bronze: Marigold Café & Bakery
Lunch
Silver: Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium | Bronze: Mountain Mama Natural Foods
Neighborhood Restaurant, Downtown
Silver: Odyssey Gastropub | Bronze: Streetcar 520
Craft Cocktail Menu
Silver: Principal’s Office | Bronze: The Archives Underground Libations
French
Gold: La Baguette, Old Colorado City
La Baguette’s bakery and café do breakfast, lunch and dinner.
They have a wide selection of artisanal, handmade pastries and breads from croissants to baguettes to batards. The French onion soup is a perfect solution for cold autumn afternoons, and many of the dishes can be made gluten-free upon request.
Upstairs wine bar offers 100 bottles of domestic and international reds and whites, and after-dinner drinks, with a fireplace for added ambience. A glass of their highly floral Leopold Bros. Absinthe Verte will give you serious Vincent van Gogh vibes.
Silver: Marigold Café & Bakery | Bronze: The French Kitchen
New Restaurant (since 7.1.20)
Gold: White Pie Pizzeria
This is the second location for Jason and Kris Wallenta’s Denver-forged pizza concept; they also own popular local taqueria Dos Santos, among other restaurants.
White Pie serves New Haven, Connecticut-style pizza, which means rustic, off-round crusts that do not by default include melty cheeses. They’re cooked hot and fast so the sourdough crust gets substantial char.
Despite opening during COVID-19 plague times this February, the spot’s spacious patio and Instagram-ready bar appear constantly packed.
Their most popular menu item is “probably our white pie,” said the server we spoke to by phone. “That’s our signature.” The white pie includes bacon, crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic, Pecorino, crème fraîche and a “sunny egg” as toppings, a flavor combo best summarized as “oh damn!”
Silver: Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium | Bronze: Ephemera
Pizza
Gold: Slice 420
Since opening Slice 420 in 2017, Bronx-born Christian Patriarca and his wife Stefany, have brought the iconic flavor of NYC-style pizza to the West, one slice at a time. The family moved from Florida to access medical marijuana, and dramatically improve the medical condition of their daughter with its use — hence the name, Slice420.
From their 2501 W. Colorado Ave. location, Slice420 built a passionate following of zealous NYC-by-the-slice loyalists. For those who find themselves a long drive from the OCC location, Slice420 is set to open a second location, at 3725 Oro Blanco Drive, around late July. The new Eastside location will introduce Detroit-style and Sicilian pizza to the menu, while cutting sandwiches, in what will include a full bar in a space that will be generally more accessible to the community.
Slice420 prides itself on fresh ingredients — never frozen — most of which are locally sourced. One exception is their Grande Cheese, a cheese famous in the pizza industry for its quality, and surrounded by the lore of an industrious Sicilian immigrant and his successful Wisconsin dairy operation. This cheese is what gives authentic New York pizza its signature taste and any true New Yorker can identify it from a single bite of the slice — according to Patriarca, that is.
Despite the name, Slice 420’s offerings — which include calzones, sandwiches and pastries, in addition to their locally renowned pizza — are cannabis free. The pizzeria does, however, donate to a series of charitable foundations, such as the American Refugees Foundation and HopeKids to support medical refugees like themselves and the medically disadvantaged.
Silver: Leon Gessi New York Pizza | Bronze: Louie’s Pizza
Dog-Friendly Restaurant/Patio
Gold: Cerberus Brewing Company
It’s been a busy year for Cerberus, thanks in part to the departure of founding brewer/co-owner Joshua Adamski, whose presence has been missed. The head brewer role is now held by Jeff Lockhart, who was previously the head brewer at Dueces Wild Brewery and, before that, brewmaster at Red Leg Brewing Company. But Cerberus’ love of dogs hasn’t ceased, and they’re planning to bring back a dog rescue and canine costume contest for Halloween weekend, as well as their charity beer, Buddy Up Pale Ale, which will raise funds for a dog-related nonprofit organization, to be announced. Additionally, Cerberus recently resurrected their “Raise Hell for a Reason” charity pint nights, which raise money for dog, trail and bike nonprofits.
Cerberus brand ambassador and production manager Carrie Simison says Cerberus has been working on upgrades to their popular patio area. A permanent awning will offer shade and, during cold months, house a heater for year-round enjoyment. Further, the big parking lot tent that provided seating during the first year and a half of COVID-19 lockdowns has been moved into the beer garden area to provide shade and, come colder weather, heat and wind protection.
“We know how much Coloradans value outdoor time and space, and our goal is to make sure that we can utilize ours year-round,” said Simison.
Dog-Friendly Restaurant
Silver: Pub Dog Colorado | Bronze: Shuga’s
Patio
Silver: Amanda’s Fonda | Bronze: Shuga’s
German
Gold: Edelweiss German Restaurant
Edelweiss has been the standard-bearer for German cuisine in the Springs for over 40 years, with standout dishes like their Reuben on German rye and schnitzel plate and a wide selection of tap and bottled German beer.
Delicious, house-baked pastries like Linzer and Sacher tortes as well as classics like German chocolate cake and strudel. The shaded, expansive patio is one of the best in town, perfect for enjoying their group appetizer platters.
Silver: Uwe’s German Restaurant | Bronze: Wimberger’s Old World Bakery and Delicatessen
Curbside Pick-Up & To-Go
Gold: The Green Line Grill
Bobby Couch’s long-standing burger joint specializes in Oklahoma-style onion fried burgers, which are unique in the Springs, stupid savory and sold with french fries that put Five Guys on alert.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Line expanded its menu somewhat, offering things like green chile for take-out dining. The Green Line dining room may have plenty of ’50s energy, but it doesn’t have plenty of seating — good thing burgers and fries travel well.
“I believe we did well in this category due to the immense [amount of] practice we all received during the shutdown and are still getting,” said Couch. “We just love to-go orders.”
Silver: Roll Up | Bronze: Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium
Italian/Neighborhood Restaurant, West
Gold: Paravicini’s Italian Bistro
Chef/owner Franco Pisani serves fresh, classic Italian dishes in this 18-year-old Old Colorado City spot, located downstairs from Pisani’s other Italian restaurant, Sopra.
Pisani describes Paravicini’s as more of a bistro or trattoria, essentially a less formal dining experience, and for a family meal or business lunch, that’s a great fit. What’s Italian food without good wine? Legitimate all the same, yes, but still, Paravicini’s has vino variety that ranges from something sound and approachable to high-end bottles for special occasions.
“It’s a pleasure to serve this community,” said Pisani. “Paravicini loosely translates to ‘for the neighborhood,’ and we’ve become the neighborhood Italian joint we’ve envisioned since the beginning.”
Italian
Silver: Red Gravy | Bronze: Luigi’s
Neighborhood Restaurant, West
Silver: Front Range Barbeque | Bronze: 503W
Caterer
Gold: Picnic Basket Catering
Picnic Basket Catering is only one of three branches of the Picnic Basket Family of Companies, alongside Buffalo Gals Grilling Company and Cravings Catering & Five Star Events.
Owner/founders Michelle Talarico and Kathy Dreiling started Picnic Basket in 1989 and have been providing food for Springs events ever since. That’s a helluva lot of boxed meals and buffets!
Picnic Basket partners with local charities and nonprofits to help raise funds for and support at-risk community members. “When it comes to making people feel better, food is probably the best way,” says office manager Molly Earle.
The variety on their catering menu is staggering. Offerings range from yogurt parfait buffets to Benedict bars to enchiladas — and that’s just breakfast.
Silver: Garden of the Gods Catering & Events | Bronze: Luchal’s Gourmet Catering
Local or Regional Chain
Gold: La Casita Mexican Grill
For over 30 years, Springs locals have enjoyed the “all fresh — always” ethos of these bright pink Mexican drive-thru restaurants; currently, there are three La Casita locations. La Casita’s affordable eats have a reputation for quality, thanks in part to their signature house tortillas, which are thick, pillowy, tender and sold by the dozen. Online, La Casita advertises their salsa bar as famous, and whether or not that’s the case, it’s big and bountiful, and customers can even buy La Casita’s salsa by the pint.
Those who have the wisdom and patience to call ahead to this long-running, straightforward spot can pre-order superlative tamales by the half-dozen or dozen.
Silver: Urban Egg | Bronze: Colorado Mountain Brewery
Taproom (Beer)
Gold: Trail’s End Taproom
Home of Colorado Springs’ first self-pour taproom.
“People fill their own glasses here… it feels a bit more like going to your friend’s garage,” says General Manager Shawn Finley. Bikers welcome — Trail’s End is heavily involved in the mountain biking community. Caters to an outdoor crowd, close to Garden of the Gods and Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Taps are always 90-95 percent Colorado beers.
“Here, you can pour whatever amount you like, so people try things out of their comfort zone… try a sour, try some ciders… maybe you don’t want 16 ounces of it, but you can expand your taste buds with a new type of beer you would have never ordinarily tried,” says Finley.
Trails End Trailblazers events happen at the Springs and Monument taprooms in the warmer months: Choose a mountain bike ride or a trail run/hike, participate eight times and win the exclusive, not-for-sale T-shirt.
Silver: N3 Taphouse | Bronze: Beasts & Brews
Brewpub or Brewery/Locally Produced Beer
Gold: Goat Patch Brewing Company, Hazy IPA
“The home of the balanced brew.”
Also home of one of the most ubiquitous taps in town, the Goat Patch Hazy IPA. “We will make 90 kegs of hazy here, and it’s gone in a week,” says wholesale manager Derik Gentz. New beers appear every couple of weeks to keep things fresh, and coming soon: Pumpkin Patch Punch and Kiwi Hazy. Great rotation of food trucks that changes daily. New cantaloupe gose featuring Rocky Ford cantaloupes. For every pint of It Takes a Tribe Red Ale sold, a donation is made to that year’s chosen two nonprofits.
Bleating Heart Night: Each Tuesday Goat Patch hosts a local organization that’s assisting the COS community. From 5-9 p.m., $1 from all pints and growlers goes to the week’s featured organization.
Brewpub or Brewery
Silver: Cerberus Brewing Company | Bronze: Bristol Brewing Company
Locally Produced Beer
Silver: Laughing Lab, Bristol Brewing Company | Bronze: The Last Strawberry Honey Wheat, Storybook Brewing
Distillery/Tasting Room (Spirits)
Gold: Axe and the Oak
“We’re just small-town guys who are having fun,” says Casey Ross, one of the owners of Axe and the Oak, with its Whiskey House in Ivywild School. “We started this distillery with very little, and now we have these global, award-winning products…” Ross laughs a little, sounding like he’s still struggling to believe his own success.
Among the many honors A&O has collected in domestic and international competition are gold medals in the World Whiskies Awards as well as Whiskies of the World (separate competitions). “Our gin took gold in New York International, and we also received gold for our bourbon as well as our gin at the Denver International competition.” There’s always something new in the pipeline at Axe and the Oak, and Ross has plenty to talk about when we ask what’s coming next.
“Every two months we have a different release that’s exclusive for the Springs,” says Ross. “In April we released our gin… in June we did our 150th bottle for the city… we have some exciting new moonshine finished in a Laphroaig scotch barrel, and coming in December we have a Madeira wine barrel bourbon.”
Increasing production to meet demand is a priority in the coming year as well. According to Ross, in 2022 A&O will be moving to a new distillation system that will “increase our production by 16 times.”
Distillery
Silver: Distillery 291 | Bronze: 3 Hundred Days Distilling
Tasting Room
Silver: Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street | Bronze: 3 Hundred Days Distilling
Wine Menu
Gold: Cork & Cask
Six fire pits outside to warm up and roast the house s’mores by. Crystal chandeliers, marble tabletops and velvet couches to class things up on the inside.
Happy hour Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m., 25 percent off food and $1 off house wines, draft beers and well drinks. Comprehensive whiskey list with over 300 options. Features original paintings by acclaimed local artist Phil Lear. Housed inside an atmospheric old trolley warehouse. Killer cocktails like their signature Arsenal Mule (Lee Spirits Co. gin, Berentzen Pear Liqueur, white balsamic agave, lime, ginger beer). GM Leslie Bhattacharyya recommends the Firesteed Pinot Noir and Substance Cabernet Sauvignon by Charles Smith.
This Halloween will mark Cork & Cask’s third anniversary, so be on the lookout for a party with specials.
Silver: Swirl | Bronze: TAPAteria
Wine Bar
Gold: SWIRL
Very family-friendly; bring your kids, because the owners will, too.
That rare downtown Manitou Springs spot geared toward locals. Evolved from a wine shop in 2008 to a speakeasy with charcuterie boards, to a full-on restaurant. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Stellar sandwich lineup featuring standouts like brisket and Cuban chimichurri. $4 mimosas all day Sunday.
Every Wednesday: Pabst Blue Ribbon tall boy and a shot of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey for $7. October wine special is a Bloody Vineyard Cabernet and Merlot, from Romania. New fall wine list will feature plenty of Italian entries. Staff has a deep knowledge of wine and can speak to just about any wine you can think of. Strongly supports the non-alcoholic movement, features a complete menu of mocktails and NA beers.
Silver: Cork & Cask | Bronze: D’Vine Wine Manitou Springs
Margarita
Gold: The Loop
The Loop has been serving cuisine sourced from all over Mexico and slinging its famous margaritas since 1980.
Housed in an adobe building dating to 1903, it was originally a gathering place for silver and gold barons and served up local wild game like elk, deer, and even bear meat. “Back when it [Manitou Avenue] was a dirt road, there was illegal gambling upstairs,” says owner Jaime Gustavo.
The name? A trolley line once looped around the building headed back to the Springs.
Gustavo says the margaritas are “full of flavor, but still strong — you get a bang for your buck here... But you’ll barely taste the tequila.” His go-to on the margarita menu is their Patron Margarita, mixed using The Loops’ specially selected barrel reposado.
Silver: Crystal Park Cantina | Bronze: T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila
Tacos
Gold: El Taco Rey
The small shop at 330 E. Colorado Ave. has been a fixture in Colorado Springs for 45 years, despite having only a dozen small tables, a particular challenge during last year’s lockdown. The Aguilar and Allen families have run the business since 1976, and offer neither weekend hours nor evening hours past 5:30 p.m.
What accounts for the fierce loyalty of customers? Specialty items like tamales, pork-avocado burritos, and a chile verde plate that has garnered national attention. Despite increasing competition from food trucks and national chains, El Taco Rey stands on its own due to customers who simply won’t consider another Mexican food restaurant.
At certain times of the year, El Taco Rey might offer pozole, menudo, barbacoa tacos, or special desserts. The family’s goal is to keep the menu simple as befits the restaurant’s size, while at the same time offering special homemade items. Fresh green chiles in the early fall are a perennial favorite. The restaurant offers side orders in bulk, such as beans and rice, as well as a special enchilada casserole that feeds a large family.
The prices are some of the most reasonable in the city — a tamale in corn husk for less than $3, burritos ranging from $2.39 to $7.78, and a variety of combination dinners with sides for $11.10.
Be prepared for crowds through the end of the year. The death of the restaurant’s matriarch, Rosemary Aguilar, in late September, has given a trip to El Taco Rey the aura of a pilgrimage, and patrons are likely to linger to exchange memories and condolences with family members working at the restaurant.
Silver: Dos Santos | Bronze: T-Byrd’s Tacos & Tequila
Late-Night Dining/Restaurant for Tourists
Gold: The Rabbit Hole
This is a big anniversary year for The Rabbit Hole, marking a decade during which Joe Campana’s subterranean spot has built quite the reputation. It’s located in the former city morgue, which is as close to an underground as the Springs gets — one tends to think “up” rather than “down” when it comes to iconic Springs attractions.
That makes the green metalwork and chandelier entrance all the more transportive when diners enter, giving a phantasmagorical vibe that continues in the moody dining area, which is full of Wonderland-ish gothic paintings by artists Phil Lear and Douglas Rouse. In the past, The Rabbit Hole has been one of very few places with a full menu served after midnight.
Though that’s no longer the case — it closes at 11 p.m. — the eclectic-yet-familiar “New American” menu boasts smaller plates and entrées that make for a great close to a night out. Eclectic cocktails also draw diners’ love and attention, such as the signature White Rabbit martini, which is served with a flaming marshmallow as garnish. It’s unlike anything else in town.
Late-Night Dining
Silver: Fat Sully’s Pizza | Bronze: Burrowing Owl
Restaurants for Tourists
Silver: Fargo’s Pizza | Bronze: Phantom Canyon Brewing Company
Steak
Gold: MacKenzie’s Chop House
From the historic Alamo building that’s been part of the Downtown skyline since 1886, Mackenzie’s Chop House is dishing out a classic dining experience with high-quality fare. The restaurant prides itself on a long list of whiskeys and wines and 11 signature martinis — including three dessert martinis.
For those looking for a more casual tavern experience, Mack’s Lounge brings iconic steakhouse quality to bar bites with serious happy-hour deals. The lounge takes bar classics like wings and fries and elevates them with sophistication and originality that might require a double-take and stretchy pants — the Loaded Frites, carry a healthy topping of ground beef, green chile, white cheddar queso, caramelized onions and avocado.
The Pork Belly Wings swap the traditional pieces of bird for braised and fried pork belly, tossed in buffalo sauce with melted blue cheese and pickled vegetables. Twisting bar-fare classics, Mack’s Lounge offers another avenue toward gluttonous delight at Mackenzie’s.
For GM Cindy Biondo, it all comes down to service. “We don’t try to be the most expensive or most stuffy,” Biondo said. “Instead, we offer throwback service and our staff really embraces the tenets of traditional dining.”
Executive Chef Chris Heise releases a weekly Fresh Sheet outlining starters, entrées, desserts and cocktails to update regulars and entice first-timers.
Silver: The Famous Steak House | Bronze: Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop
New Bar (since 7.1.20)/Overall Bar
Gold: ICONS
“Everything at ICONS is over the top, in an upscale and elegant way — but also in a fun, campy way,” says co-owner Josh Franklin.
Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Franklin returned in early 2020 after two decades in New York City. “I fell back in love with Colorado Springs,” says Franklin, but he also realized that Downtown lacked two things: Broadway-style entertainment, and a gay bar.
Upon his return, Franklin and co-owner John Wolf “started having gatherings at our house. We’re musicians and Broadway performers, and we realized we have a large queer community and allies here in Colorado Springs… people love a good old-fashioned show tune and pianos. Eventually, says Franklin, “we wanted them out of our house, so we opened a bar.” As to the name, Wolf says that “we were really intentional, and the name ICONS came from a desire to celebrate queer icons throughout history.” That effort really shows on the menu, where guests can order specialty cocktails like the Bette Muddler, Frank Blue Ocean or the Dolly Patron. “We’re big on puns,” explains Franklin.
For eats, Wolf raves about the upscale gourmet hot dogs “all based on queer cities around the country. The Austin, for example, is BBQ, chili, cheddar and jalapeños, while The West Hollywood is guacamole, onion straws and balsamic honey.
ICONS mixes things up by hosting various events all week: trivia on Tuesdays, concerts on Wednesdays, drag shows on Friday and Bingo Brunch on Saturday, so there’s truly something for everybody. But the real cherry on top? Literally every bartender at ICONS is a professional singer. “At least every 30 minutes a bartender will get up onstage and really sing,” says Wolf, and he notes some have earned followings and become local celebrities themselves.
“We are so grateful for how the community has embraced us, but also the other business owners in town. Shame & Regret is very supportive — they always lend us ice if we run out. On that same note, it’s amazing we were nominated. … A lot of people were apprehensive that it would work, so it says a lot about Colorado Springs and how far it’s come, and we’re excited to be a part of that journey.”
New Bar
Silver: Whistle Pig Brewing Company | Bronze: The Fifty-Niner
Overall Bar
Silver: Tony’s | Bronze: Triple Nickel Tavern
Best Upscale Bar
Gold: Shame & Regret
If it’s upscale you’re looking for, there’s no shame in hitting up this brainchild of owners Joe Campana and Matt Baumgartner. Opened in March of 2019, business slowed way down last year due to the pandemic, but Baumgartner says things are starting to take off again.
So what makes Shame & Regret popular among the pinkies-up crowd?
“I think maybe it’s our cocktail selection — the effort of our staff to make great cocktails,” Baumgartner tells the Indy. That and a scotch and whiskey collection that hovers around 250 varieties, to include 110 single malt scotches. “I can’t think of another place that has some of these products,” Baumgartner says, adding the atmosphere lends itself to upscale: “Red leather, dark wood, low lights... Everything is a little bit classy,” he says.
Try out cocktails with irreverent titles such as the Swipe Right (bee pollen-infused The Family Jones vodka, fresh lemon juice, honeysuckle simple syrup, Lee’s Creme de Rose, rose flower water), the Coping Mechanism (Redemption Rye, simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, blackberry puree) or the Break-up Text (scorpion pepper-infused Monte Alban Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, Tajín-seasoned rim).
Baumgartner said his professional staff also goes a long way in making discerning guests happy.
“Since we reopened, business has been great,” he says. “We’re really grateful for the support of the community since our reopening and the lifting of restrictions.”
Baumgartner thanks Indy readers for their votes. “Business has exceeded what we were expecting coming out of a pandemic — we didn’t know what to expect. We don’t do advertising; it’s all word of mouth. But word’s been getting around and we’ve definitely seen our popularity rise.”
Baumgartner also thanked his staff. “They’re the foundation of all of this,” he says. So if you’re looking to elevate your evening, swing by “Downtown’s favorite back-alley-bar.” You won’t regret it.
Silver: Cork and Cask | Bronze: Atmosphere Gastropub
Store for Spirits/Store for Wine/Store for Craft Beer
Gold: Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer and Spirits
Yes, Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer and Spirits is named after jazz legend John Coltrane, but there’s a dual meaning to the store’s name as well. “We’re right next to the train tracks, so there are literally coal trains passing by the shop every single day,” says manager Austin Sherwood.
Sherwood chalks up Coaltrain’s dominance of the “Best Of” awards to “investing in staff. We have a ton of knowledge in every department, and we’ve got longevity — I’ve been here 18 years, and many other employees have been here a long time, too. We really take pride in our staff.” Coaltrain’s 40 years in business are a testament to owners Jim Little and Peggy McKinlay’s investment in their people.
Customers enjoy coming in to get personal recommendations, especially from the Spirits Manager (Nels Hendrickson) who “never forgets anything. If you ask him a question about any of our spirits, he has tried it and can tell you all about it.”
Store for Spirits
Silver: Cheers Liquor Mart | Bronze: Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines
Store for Wine
Silver: Cheers Liquor Mart | Bronze: Sovereignty Wines
Store for Craft Beer
Silver: Cheers Liquor Mart | Bronze: Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines
Happy Hour Menu/Irish
Gold: Jack Quinn’s
Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. daily, during which half-price appetizers — the server-confirmed most popular part of happy hour — make drink specials like $3.50 domestics or $4 imports and wines all the lovelier.
While traditional Irish music no longer happens every Sunday from 3-6 p.m., check online for a list of events, such as trivia, live music and half-priced whiskey.
Between the traditional Irish entrées like fish and chips, bangers and mash or lamb stew, the low-light, dark-woods atmosphere and the well-worn vibe of the place, it’s easy to enter and feel the craic (good times) ready to roll.
“Our most popular menu item is definitely the shepherd’s pie,” said our server. “That, or the corned beef and cabbage.” Gotta love comfort food.
Happy Hour Menu
Silver: Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop | Bronze: MacKenzie’s Chop House
Irish
Silver: Alchemy | Bronze: Abby’s Irish Pub
Cider House
Gold: Boxing Brothers
European-style ciders, all filtered, plenty of botanical and fruit flavors. Cider list tends towards lighter ABV — around 5-6 percent. All ciders are gluten-free and vegan. A good cider “all comes down to the apple blends. We do heavy crab apple, so we have tart acidity,” says Matt Bonno, owner and cider-maker. It took a few years to refine, but Bonno is finally happy with the dry pub-style, which goes down “almost like an apple wine.”
While the American palate tends to favor sweetness a bit more, the ciders here “are more geared towards a British pub — a lot less sugar, so a little healthier than your Angry Orchard options.” The stats: Boxing Brothers ages ciders for an average of eight months, filters them a minimum of 13 times, and each cider contains an average of six different apple varieties. Plenty of to-go growler options, but also taproom exclusives like the Mixed Berry, an apple cider crafted with a blend of sweet and tart raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries.
Silver: The Ice Cave Cider House | Bronze: Colorado Cider Company
Neighborhood Bar, North
Gold: Atmosphere Gastropub
Features a seafood-heavy menu with classics like octopus ceviche, scallops, smoked salmon and risotto. After earning Gold at the Taste of Pikes Peak, tuna tartare has become a signature item.
Steve Bailey, chef and part-owner, worked in restaurants in Palm Beach, Florida, and Martha’s Vineyard. Globally inspired dishes include braised bison gnocchi, summertime bruschetta, banh mi, and Korean BBQ in lettuce cups. Upscale tavern vibes — no neon beer signs, chicken wings or nachos. Happy hour is Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. — $2 off all bar snacks, wells, wine and draft. Check out live music on Fridays.
Silver: Back East Bar & Grill | Bronze: Good Company Bar
Neighborhood Bar, East
Gold: Abby’s Irish Pub
Named after owners’ Mike and Megan Davis’ daughter. “She has the most Irish name in the family.”
Opened in 2019 with a menu of Irish staples made from family recipes — like Bangers & Mash, Corned Beef & Cabbage, and the Boxty Dinner, which changes weekly.
“Irish pubs are not gimmicks, they are traditions. We keep things traditional here,” says Megan, meaning: traditional music, brick walls, pictures of Ireland, and homemade fish batter, breading, wing sauce, ranch, blue cheese and a famous Scotch egg. Secret of the fish ’n’ chips: “Most people use cod, but being from New York, we use haddock in ours.” An extremely Irish tap selection: Guinness, Smithwicks, Bass, Kilkenny, Harp, Magners Irish Cider.
Happy hour: Monday through Friday, 4-7 p.m., $1 off drafts, wines and wells. Acoustic music on Saturday nights.
Silver: The Wobbly Olive | Bronze: Carefree Bar & Grill
Bartender or Mixologist
George Dillon, The Archives
George Dillon is a mysterious young man. While tending bar at The Archives, he earned the distinction of being voted the best bartender in Colorado Springs by Indy readers. According to former co-worker Shayne Baldwin, Dillon is “the most creative bartender I’ve ever worked with … he can make a drink out of {expletive] anything — give him some soy sauce, and he’ll blow your mind … he’s fast, he’s skilled, and he knows what he’s doing.”
As of press time, Dillon had taken his talents behind the stick to both Shame & Regret and Chiba Bar. He could not be reached for comment, but the people have spoken, and we honor him in this space. We salute you, George Dillon, and may your expertly mixed Old Fashioneds continue to do the talking for you.
Silver: Gentle Fritz, Fritzy’s | Bronze: Adam Stepan, The Fifty-Niner
Happy Hour/Neighborhood Bar, West
Gold: Mother Muff’s
When breakfast is your really big deal, the tagline “It’s 8 a.m. somewhere!” seems fitting.
Open for all but six hours of every day (hours are 8 a.m.-2 a.m.), you can grab a cocktail with breakfast... or a cocktail for breakfast... or breakfast for dinner or... What’s Mother Muff’s specialty? According to its website, “It’s very obvious: we really like Bacon!”
Wednesdays at Mother Muff’s mean $4 you-call-its from open to close. On Friday, Saturday and Monday nights, Mother hosts live music either in the front room or in Bloody Mary’s Back Bar. Feeling competitive? Take on friends or a stranger in a game of pool, darts or shuffleboard. Feeling adventurous? Try the Donut Burger!
Happy Hour
Silver: Shame & Regret | Bronze: Abby’s Irish Pub
Neighborhood Bar, West
Silver: Alchemy | Bronze: Thunder and Buttons
Wings
Gold: O’Furry’s
Since opening its doors in 1993, O’Furry’s has served Colorado Springs as a lively pub with a quirky theme — think of a leprechaun in the Wild West. The sister restaurant to another local favorite, Omelette Parlor, serves up unpretentious bar eats, from deep-fried corn dogs and cheese curds to Rocky Mountain Nachos (with homemade pork green chile that’ll clear your sinuses), and a kick-ass selection of wings.
The restaurant’s signature Double Dipped Buffalo Wings take traditional wings (which O’Furry’s also offers), deep fries them, sauces them in a spicy teriyaki blend, and finishes them on the grill — and then they’re sauced again! They rate crispy on the outside and packed with flavor throughout. It makes you wonder why anyone would settle for wings only dipped once. The restaurant contributes to a strong sense of community and an undying commitment to fun with weekly events and happy hour 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For those looking for a hard-and-fast bar experience and a steady, if not unruly flow of cheap drinks, O’Furry’s showcases a “Power Hour” at 2:30 p.m. every day of the week but Sunday, with $2 domestic beers and craft beers for $2.50. Whether you’re there for the kick-ass wings or an affordable bar experience, O’Furry’s offers a lively space for the whole community.
Silver: Hatch Cover | Bronze: Wild Wings ’n Things
Dive Bar/Sports Bar/Neighborhood Bar, Downtown
Gold: Tony’s Downtown Bar
When Eel Anderson walks into Tony’s on Sundays, the boos come raining down. “I’m Darth Vader around here… I’m like a heel wrestler,” says Anderson. It may seem like an odd response to the entrance of the owner, but then again, Anderson is a Vikings fan — who just happens to own a Packers pub.
Anderson’s former partner was the Packers fan of the two, but there’s no thought of changing things up. “It’s still a Packers bar, they would kill me if I changed it.” Anderson takes pride in the range of clientele at the longtime Downtown staple. “We have always been known for a really diverse crowd — grandmas sitting next to college kids, bikers, lawyers, judges… here it’s an equal playing field, no special treatment for anybody,” says Anderson.
“When we started in 1999, there were no neighborhood bars Downtown, just clubs,” says Anderson. “And you still get a big bang for your buck here — you can get a pitcher here for what a glass of beer costs at most of these places.” While there are certainly craft beer options, Anderson is proud to be slinging plenty of what he calls “blue collar” beer, and Tony’s moves more Pabst Blue Ribbon than anyplace else in Colorado Springs. The eats are classic American pub fare: burgers, wings, bratwurst (it IS a Packers bar) and some especially good red bean chili and cheese curds. Monday is Texas hold ’em poker, Tuesday is Geeks Who Drink (pub quiz), Thursday night is karaoke, and happy hour is every day, 3-6 p.m.
Count Anderson as among those excited about the opening of Ed Robson Arena four blocks away at Colorado College. “We’re already a big hockey bar too, so we’re really excited about the Tigers playing so close.”
Dive Bar
Silver: Burrowing Owl | Bronze: Supernova Arcade Bar
Sports Bar
Silver: Back East Bar & Grill | Bronze: Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Neighborhood Bar, Downtown
Silver: Odyssey Gastropub | Bronze: Chiba Bar
Music Venue
Gold: The Black Sheep
Since its inception in 2015, The Black Sheep has been a cultural oasis for all things music, showcasing acts in folk, punk rock, death metal, ska and more — local favorites and national acts encompassing a near-complete spectrum of genres.
As some industries look to return to “normal,” The Black Sheep and other independent music venues are still in COVID-related flux. “We’re operating in a very fragile ecosystem right now,” said Geoff Brent, owner since 2019. “Our staff is constantly taking rapid tests, backstage protocols are different every day …. Everyone in the live music industry is really, really trying their best right now, but we are certainly not taking ‘normal’ for granted.”
As The Black Sheep enters what Brent hopes will be the best fall season to date — with a backlog of acts itching to take the stage — the bar next door looks to build community as a pre- and post-show hangout, a place where you can buy a pint or shot for your favorite bassist. Brent and other co-owners revamped the former pirate bar with a rocking afterparty aesthetic to provide a more intimate setting for established performers and small audiences.
Silver: Stargazers Theatre & Event Center | Bronze: Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Place for Comedy
Gold: Loonees Comedy Corner
For over two decades, until just last year, Loonees Comedy Corner set the standard as the sole club dedicated exclusively to comedy — their love for comedy is no joke. The North Academy location has hosted comedy clubs since 1989 and Erik Hawkinson’s Loonees since 2009 as a space where national headliners, local hopefuls and Springs enthusiasts can lose themselves in laughs and a formidable menu of bar bites and stiff drinks. “Loonees is a place for people to come out, have a good time, and forget about reality,” says Hawkinson.
“That’s our vision, and people need comedy now more than ever.” After months of restricted capacity and a two-month stretch of total closure, the club and its employees are grateful to be serving the community again at near-maximum capacity. Hawkinson and others took the turbulence of the past year as an opportunity to revamp the business’ online presence — updating the club’s website, launching a social media campaign and creating a weekly podcast.
“We call the podcast The Green Room,” says Hawkinson. “Each week the podcast hosts Dan Raney and Wade Ridley sit down and interview the club’s weekly headliner. A lot of these guys aren’t necessarily household names, but it’s a chance to view the stars before they’re stars.” With their talented lineup of comics, Loonees hopes to laugh off the outside world for years to come.
Silver: 3E’s Comedy Club | Bronze: Lulu’s Downstairs
Exotic Night Club
Gold: Snooty Foxx
Snooty Foxx is not your typical strip club. Since opening its doors in 2018, the Foxx has strived to bring upscale service and Las Vegas-style entertainment in a positive atmosphere to the world of Colorado Springs gentlemen’s clubs.
The establishment is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the weekend. It offers happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily, along with themes like Military Monday ($10 off with a military ID), Whiskey Wednesdays (half-off whiskeys all day) and Thirsty Thursdays (shot specials all night), and held an intriguing yet terrifying “White Trash Beer Bash” on Oct. 7. Snooty Foxx also sells 60-cent chicken wings during happy hour, and hopes to expand their food offerings to include a full lunch and dinner service.
Despite its raunchy promotions, Snooty Foxx emphasizes what they call an interactive fantasy experience that sets them apart from other exotic night clubs. “We want guests to have personal interactions with our dancers in a way that is fun and safe,” says owner Justin Williams. “We noticed a need for a clean, upscale gentlemen’s club where patrons can get an experience, not just a show.”
After surviving the worst (hopefully) of COVID, Snooty Foxx is excited to offer the same quality of service and intimate entertainment as ever.
Silver: Voodoo Leatherworks | Bronze: Dejà Vu Showgirls
Casino
Gold: Bronco Billy’s
Since 1991, Bronco Billy’s has defined the Cripple Creek gaming district with its longstanding success and ever-growing footprint. What began as a single Bennett Avenue storefront now spans more than two city blocks and, with the backing of new owners, Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts, the casino’s all-in on its biggest expansion yet. Bronco Billy’s is in the midst of a $200 million expansion that looks to reinvigorate the business as it shakes COVID restrictions.
The resort-style expansion, called Chamonix, will include over 300 hotel rooms, additional restaurants, added casino and retail space, and — to top things off — a rooftop pool should be finalized in around 16 months. After months of mandates-in-flux and shifting county guidelines, Bronco Billy’s is ready to resume the 24-hour party.
“We’ve run the whole gamut over the past months, from required masks to temperature checks,” says general manager Baxter Lee. “Now that things are almost normal again, we’re focused on providing the fun and safe environment we’re known for.” As this year marks the seventh consecutive year that Bronco Billy’s has been voted Best Casino by Indy readers, Lee thinks he knows why. “In the 30-plus years that Bronco Billy’s has been open, our commitment to customer service hasn’t wavered,” he says. “Taking care of people and providing a fun, safe environment is as much a priority today as it was when we first opened our doors three decades ago."
Silver: Wildwood Casino | Bronze: The Brass Ass
This year’s Best Of write-ups were authored by: Hank Bedingfield, Heidi Beedle, Joo Chung, Kristian Depue, Anna Fiorino, Bryan Grossman, John Hazlehurst, Marcus Hill, Stephen Hirst, Tim Kranz, Helen Robinson, Terr Thompson, Fiona Truant, Loring Wirbel and Pam Zubeck.