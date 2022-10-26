As a child of the ’80s, I remember well how pumped I would get watching The Karate Kid when Joe Esposito’s made-for-montage inspirational rock anthem “You’re the Best” kicked in. I’m sure you remember it too. In it, Joe, dripping with confidence, sings:
“… You’re the best around
Nothing’s gonna ever keep you down
You’re the best around
Nothing’s gonna ever keep you down
You’re the best around
Nothing’s gonna ever keep you down
Oh-oh”
Damn that’s good songwriting.
This time of year, I like to think of the Indy staff as a bunch of Daniel-LaRussos-in-training, getting ready for our two-week celebration of the finest bars, restaurants, retailers, media and more that the area has to offer. If our offices were captured in a montage, you would find reporters waxing on and off; editors painting the fence and sanding the deck; you’d see designers catching flies with chopsticks. We work extra hard this time of year to make all of this look easy. You see, preparing these issues is not unlike getting ready for the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament — there’s usually some blood, some sweat and lots of tears. Our moms root for us. And every now and then, someone catches a roundhouse to the face.
But like Daniel, we get up, we get a weird massage from our maintenance man, and then we get back in there and we do it all over again.
Why?
Because you deserve it. As long as our readers and these stellar businesses, organizations and dang-fine people keep on kicking ass, we’ll do our part too.
So, are you feeling inspired? Good! I’ll leave you then with more timeless lyrics from Mr. Esposito... Oh, and a big congratulations to our winners. Today, we’re pumped for you, cuz
“You’re the best in town
Listen to that sound
A little bit of all you got
They’ll never bring you down...”
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.
— Bryan Grossman Editor-in-Chief
Cajun
Gold: Springs Orleans | springsorleans.com
Laissez les bons temps rouler!
This is the place, cher. Get po’boy sandwiches with catfish or shrimp on a crusty French loaf spread with remoulade. Love on some shrimp and grits, spiked with andouille sausage and the Holy Trinity of onion, bell pepper and celery. Smother the rice with étouffée filled with shrimp, crawfish or both. Soothe your soul with a bowl of red beans and rice, with or without some crisp/crunchy fried chicken. Parking might be a challenge at this Downtown delight, but only if you’ve never tried to drive in New Orleans.
Silver: Momma Pearl’s | mommapearls.com
Bronze: Luchals| eatluchals.com
Vietnamese
Gold: Saigon Cafe | coloradosaigoncafe.com
Perennial favorite Saigon Cafe scores another gold medal for their classic and delicious treatment of Vietnamese cuisine.
With an emphasis on fresh herbs and greens, crunchy pickled vegetables and bright flavors, it’s no wonder diners consistently find themselves drawn to this longtime Downtown staple. From chewy summer rolls to crispy egg rolls, from gorgeous noodle bowls to comforting pho beef noodle soup, Saigon Cafe wows with flavors, textures, aromas and presentation.
Bonus point — several iconic dishes are available in vegan versions.
Silver: Pho-Nominal | tinyurl.com/cs-pho-nom
Bronze: Pho-N-Thai | tinyurl.com/cs-pho-n-thai
Vegetarian/Vegan
Gold: Burrowing Owl | burrowingowllounge.com
Take everything you think you know about vegan eating and throw it (responsibly, please) out the window. Burrowing Owl has redefined what fabulous vegan food in funky environs can be.
Sip a Masked Owl (gin and house-made ginger beer) or a can of PBR while you decide if you want nachos, a BLT, Sloppy Joes, mac and cheese, tacos, or a host of other items you thought were impossible indulgences when eating vegan. Save room for a glorious piece of chocolate cake or a rich slice of cheesecake.
Your taste buds will thank you.
Silver: Adam’s Mountain Café | adamsmountaincafe.com
Bronze: Santana’s Vegan Grill | santanasvegangrill.com
Caribbean
Gold: Rasta Pasta | realrastapasta.com
Sometimes you just need the smooth, tropical, warm-breeze vibe of Rasta Pasta, even in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.
The island sensibilities flavor every corner of the menu, from the rum punch to the Pineapple Dole Whip, from the jerk chicken to the Bananas Marley. And where else are you going to find Tortellini Jamaica Mon, which brings together pineapple, bananas, grapes and green onions in a white wine sauce over ricotta-filled tortellini? Their warm welcome includes the ability to make almost every dish vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free.
Silver: Spice Island Grill | spiceislandgrill.com
Bronze: Ricky’s Island Café | facebook.com/rickysislandcafe
Happy Hour Menu
Gold: Odyssey Gastropub | odysseygastropub.com
When happy hour calls, Odyssey Gastropub answers.
Go for the gusto with ooey gooey Pork Green Chili Cheese Fries — you can have regular or waffle-cut fries! Been a long day? Try the Bacon Sampler, with four kinds of bacon and a side of smoked maple syrup, just because you deserve it. Get fresh with the Jerk Lettuce Cups (pork OR tofu) combined with sautéed vegetables and pickled onions in those cute little lettuce cups. You want wings? Of course they’ve got wings, and more.
Silver: MacKenzie’s Chop House | mackenzieschophouse.com
Bronze: The Public House | thepublichouseco.com
Wings
Gold: O’Furry’s | ofurryscs.com
O’Furry’s says they’re “world famous for fun, frivolity and frolic,” but our readers say otherwise. The fame, you tell us, is due to the wings. You won’t find 47 funky flavors with cute made-up measures for the heat level. You will find superbly cooked wings, Buffalo-style, mild or spicy. You want to mess with perfection? That would be the double-dipped, which are fried, dipped, finished on the grill and dipped again. They’re even better than they sound, if that’s possible.
Silver: O’Malley’s | Palmer Lake, omalleys.biz
Bronze: The Public House | thepublichouseco.com
Patio / Dog-Friendly Restaurant
Gold: Cerberus Brewing Company | cerberusbrewingco.com
Three veterans of Brewer’s Republic — Josh Adamski, Jerry Morris and Tom Halfast — planned Cerberus in 2015 for a Downtown location, but when the property at 720 W. Colorado Ave. became available, they jumped on it. Cerberus was famous for its brews pretty much from its opening day in 2019. It took a little longer for word to get out about how impressive its food menu is. Sure it has fries and sandwiches, but few pubs offer a spicy vegan banh mi sandwich with crispy tofu and kimchi sauce. GM Bryan Williams says Cerberus also features a prime rib dinner every Tuesday and Sunday night with all the fixings, and a beer, for $28. And dine and drink outside year-round with furry four-leggeds on the heated and covered patio.
Patio
Silver: The Margarita at Pine Creek | margaritaatpinecreek.com
Bronze: Shuga’s | shugas.com
Dog-Friendly Restaurant
Silver: Pub Dog | pubdogcolorado.com
Bronze: Lazy Dog | tinyurl.com/cos-lazydog
Dessert Menu
Gold: Marigold Café & Bakery | marigoldcoloradosprings.com
If you close your eyes and dream of sweet things, Marigold Café is absolutely that dream come true.
There aren’t enough descriptive terms to accurately convey the wonderland of desserts in the glinting, glass-fronted display cases.
Cheesecakes. Chocolate cakes. Mousses. Cakes filled with fruits or mousse or cremes. Tarts. Eclairs and Napoleons. Tiramisu. Brownies. Cookies. Crème Brûlée.
Our particular favorite? The Fraisier, “Marigold’s version of strawberry shortcake.”
Silver: Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery | dutchpastry.com
Bronze: Edelweiss German Restaurant | edelweissrest.com
Bakery
Gold: Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery | dutchpastry.com
Early mornings often cause an overflow on the parking lot at 610 E. Fillmore St., home of Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery since 1999. Stephen Boonzaaijer is a fourth-generation baker and can claim baking roots in the Dutch community of western Michigan. In the 1990s, he traveled to The Netherlands to study at Het Patisserie College, and worked at The Broadmoor and Cunningham’s Market before opening Boonzaaijer’s. Customers know to arrive before 8 a.m. for the best selection of tortes, oliebollen, tea cookies and scones. The bakery also crafts custom cakes and pies for all occasions.
Silver: Marigold Café & Bakery | marigoldcoloradosprings.com
Bronze: Nightingale Bread | nightingalebread.com
Chocolatier/Confections
Gold: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory | tinyurl.com/rmcf-cs-22
From the simple to the sublime, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory can make all of your chocoholic dreams come true.
Want it dipped in chocolate? They probably have it.
Want a crisp, fresh apple dipped in buttery, rich caramel, with or without the addition of chocolates, candies and/or nuts? Done!
Holiday treats? Name a holiday, they’re already on it.
All this, plus chocolate-dipped old-fashioned seafoam, creamy homemade fudge, and even dog bones in a white confectionery coating that is Fido-safe. Willy Wonka himself would weep with joy.
Silver: Marigold Café & Bakery | marigoldcoloradosprings.com
Bronze: Cacao Chemistry | cacaochemistry.com
Burger
Gold: Skirted Heifer | skirtedheifer.com
Kevin and Suzette Megyeri, owners of Bambino’s, came up with the concept of Skirted Heifer in 2013, and have dominated the best burger category ever since. The “skirt” refers to extra cheese that’s melted over the burger and onto the griddle surrounding it. The Megyeris rely on Denver-based Frontière Natural Meats for their grass-fed beef. TV foodie Guy Fieri swears by The Hangover burger, fans of spice love the Pueblo Farmer, and the restaurant offers a burger of the week. The menu also features Boylan’s cane sugar-sweetened sodas. Since 2019, the Megyeris’ son Kevin Jr. has operated a second Skirted Heifer location near Dublin and Powers that features homemade ice cream sandwiches and craft beers. Skirted Heifer has added Monday hours, so they’re open seven days a week now.
Silver: The Green Line Grill | greenlinegrill.com
Bronze: Bingo Burger | bingoburger.com
Pizza
Gold: Slice420 Pizza | slice420.com
Yes, the name of the restaurant does reference weed, but not in the way one might think. Christian and Stefany Patriarca had a successful NY-style pizza business in Florida, but needed to get medication for their daughter Sofia who suffers from epilepsy and cerebral palsy. They chose Colorado because the state had already legalized both medical and recreational uses of cannabis. Within weeks of their move and opening the OCC Slice420 five years ago, the restaurant had developed a stout fan base, despite the fact there is no cannabis or CBD in any of their pizza or calzone products. Along with the classics, the Patriarcas also offer gourmet pizzas like The Sofia, whose toppings include pepperoni, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers and hot honey. An East-side location on Oro Blanco is now open.
Silver: Louie’s Pizza | louies-pizza.com
Bronze: Pizzeria Rustica | pizzeriarustica.com/wp
Breakfast, Brunch, Local/Regional Chain
Gold: Urban Egg | urbaneggeatery.com
Why did Urban Egg sweep three categories? With four locations in Colorado Springs, they offer excellent service, magnificent food, creative drinks (from fresh juice blends to boozy libations), and a menu that ranges from simple and healthy to deliciously decadent.
Pancake flights. Seven distinct Benedicts, one with hot chicken. Breakfast tacos. Biscuits and gravy. Avocado toast. Omelets. Homemade soups. A Buddha Bowl where you can choose between marinated organic tofu or cured salmon as your protein. Burgers and sandwiches leaps and bounds beyond ordinary.
You can feed Grandpa and your vegan niece, picky kids, hungover adults. There are gluten-free options, as well as vegetarian and vegan choices. Everyone you take here is going to leave full and happy and grateful.
Breakfast
Silver: The Omelette Parlor | omeletteparlorcs.com
Bronze: King’s Chef | kingschefdiner.com
Brunch
Silver: Shuga’s | shugas.com
Bronze: Garden of the Gods Market & Café | godsmarketandcafe.com
Local/Regional Chain
Silver: Louie’s Pizza | louies-pizza.com
Bronze: La Casita Mexican Grill | lacasitamexigrill.com
Frozen Treat
Gold: Josh & John’s | joshandjohns.com
Nothing says Colorado Springs quite the way Josh & John’s does. If you didn’t work there, you knew someone who did. Singles bring dates here, parents bring kids here. Indulge with their friends, drown their sorrows in ice cream, celebrate their successes.
It helps that the ice cream is flat out delicious. They don’t just lob a hacked-up candy bar into cheap vanilla ice cream. The bases are designed to complement the add-ins, whether it’s sweet cream studded with Oreo cookies, or a pb-base sprinkled with salt and loaded with peanut butter cups.
Silver: BJ’s Velvet Freez | tinyurl.com/cs-bjs-freez
Bronze: The Drive-In Tasty Freeze | driveintastyfreeze.com
Donuts
Gold: Amy’s Donuts | amysdonuts.com
• Prepare to be overwhelmed in the best possible way, now at two locations in Colorado Springs.
You can always get a plain cake or raised donut, or a cinnamon roll or apple fritter.
But there are chocolate, vanilla and maple glazes to consider, not to mention the brightly colored flavored frostings like banana, cherry, lemon and strawberry.
Fillings include Bavarian Crème, strawberry, raspberry and lemon.
The toppings can run from a simple dusting of nuts or coconut to your favorite cereal, chopped-up candy bars, marshmallow fluff and bacon.
Silver: The Donut Mill | Woodland Park, thedonutmill.com
Bronze: Hurts Donut Company | wannahurts.com
Drive-Thru Coffee
Gold: Dutch Bros | dutchbros.com
• Dutch Bros originated in 1992 as a pushcart operation; today, it’s a drive-thru coffee chain with locations across the country.
With an impressive (read: insane) selection of coffees, teas, sodas and blended drinks — and the freedom to customize (“whipped cream, please!”) — the possibilities seem endless.
There are multiple locations in the Colorado Springs area, including North Circle Drive, East Platte Avenue, East Colorado Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Be sure to join their rewards program so you can earn points for free drinks.
Silver: Humble Coffee | humblecoffee.net
Bronze: Kangaroo Coffee | kangaroocoffeellc.com
Local Coffee Shop / Coffee Roaster
Gold: Loyal Coffee | loyalcoffee.co
Barista owned and operated, the coffee company has two locations: Downtown and Northgate.
Whether you’re in the mood for an espresso or latte, hot tea or cold brew, the shop is bound to have something you’ll enjoy. And don’t snooze on their food menu!
There’s no one right way to enjoy Loyal Coffee. You can place an order online for pickup; order in and enjoy the beautiful interior; or buy your own beans to brew at home.
Coffee Shop
Silver: The Exchange | theexchangeontejon.com
Bronze: Switchback Coffee Roasters | switchbackroasters.com
Coffee Roaster
Silver: Switchback Coffee Roasters | switchbackroasters.com
Bronze: Wayfinder Coffee Co. | wayfindercoffee.com
Tacos / Cheap Eats
Gold: Monica’s Taco Shop
719-473-1996 (Fillmore), 719-400-2557 (Jamboree); 719-597-7022 (Palmer Park)
From its original location on Fillmore St., founded in 2000, Monica’s has expanded to locations on Jamboree Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard, all three separately owned by members of the same extended family. The Fillmore and Jamboree locations have the same menu, while Palmer Park uses its own recipes. The small takeout and dine-in spots are known for mixing New Mexican and Sonoran influences in carne asada and chicken tacos, but many returning fans claim their first love has always been Monica’s gargantuan breakfast burritos, served all day. Jamboree manager Vanessa Rodriguez says breakfast is popular, and the more adventurous can opt for the lengua and cabeza tacos and burritos. Specialty plates include machaca and chorizo, as well as standards like chile verde.
Tacos
Silver: PigLatin Cocina | piglatincocina.com
Bronze: T-Byrd’s Tacos & Tequila | tbyrdstacos.org
Cheap Eats
Silver: The Green Line Grill | greenlinegrill.com
Bronze: Shuga’s | shugas.com
Barbecue
Gold: Front Range Barbeque | frbbq.com
In the last five years, national touring musicians have been among those playing the enclosed patio at this popular OCC location, making it easy to forget just how good the barbecue is. Since its opening in 2000, Front Range has stressed Southern-style in sauces and sides. This reflects the Alabama roots of head chef and owner Brian Fortinberry. He says the winter menu, which begins in late October, will feature burgers and BBQ bowls as well as traditional main courses. Wednesday is music night in the winter, and summer adds Sunday evening performances.
Silver: Bird Dog BBQ | birddogbbq.com
Bronze: Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q | birddogbbq.com
Food Truck
Gold: Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap | thelobstahtrap.com/index.htm
• The Lobster Roll: succulent lobster nestled in a griddled split-top.
You can go traditional — lightly dressed with mayo, fresh lemon and celery, or Connecticut — bathed in melted butter.
But if you just can’t face another delectable lobster roll, rest easy. The lobster also comes in a variety of other preparations, like creamy mac and cheese, tacos, bisque, even in what might be the most decadent grilled cheese in Colorado Springs.
Simply put, the food truck is so dang popular that owner Bob Derian had to open a brick-and-mortar store in 2020. You can’t go wrong at either place.
Silver: Lucy... I’m Home | lucyimhomecolorado.com
Bronze: Gold Star Pies | goldstarpies.com
Caterer
Gold: The Picnic Basket Catering Collective | pbcatering.com
The Picnic Basket (sans “Collective”) was founded in 1989 by Michelle Tallarico and Kathy Dreiling.
Within the first decade of operation, the company had broken out its upscale menu and large-event operation into Cravings Five Star Events.
In 2001, The Picnic Basket launched a specialized catering operation for Santa Maria-style barbecue, which caught fire when it was re-branded Buffalo Gals Grilling and Catering.
The three operations under The Picnic Basket Collective umbrella have won awards throughout the last 20 years, and serve everything from smaller reunions to large corporate events and weddings.
Silver: Bird Dog BBQ | birddogbbq.com/catering
Bronze: Col. Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium | colmustardsandwich.com
Korean
Gold: Tokki | facebook.com/tokkicolorado
Tokki is a tapas and lunch takeout spot that took over the former Motif jazz club location at 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. in the summer of 2022.
Tapas include mandu dumplings, nine-tails tataki, and don-katsu salad.
Tokki-GO takeout menu items are served only at lunch and include bento boxes and bulgogi bowls.
The three founders are old friends from Atlanta — Peter Choe, Anthony Hong and Andre Oh.
Tokki’s many unique drink specials — including the Grogu (Baby Yoda) — can be found under the sign of the neon pink bunny.
Silver: Anju Korean Eats | facebook.com/anjukoreaneats
Bronze: Happy Time Korean BBQ | 719-282-2110
Thai
Gold: Wild Ginger Thai Restaurant | facebook.com/WildGingerThaiRestaurant
The Old Colorado City and Manitou communities mourned in August when Wild Ginger Thai closed temporarily due to the death of the family matriarch Somphone Onexayvieng. Thankfully, owner Khon Onexayvieng opened back up before Labor Day, serving Pad Thai, anang curry, and yum goong, as well as many vegetarian options. Onexayvieng takes pride in knowing many regulars by name, and her recommendations for newer stir-fry additions are taken seriously by customers. Thai aficionados complain that northside restaurants should get their due, but OCC and Manitou regulars will defend Wild Ginger Thai to the last satay stick.
Silver: Narai Thai | narai-thai.com
Bronze: Elephant Thai | elephantthaicos.com
Japanese/Sushi
Gold: Fujiyama | fujiyamasushi.com
• A Downtown institution since 1998, Fujiyama is famous for its lunch specials featuring udon noodles and ramen.
A constantly revolving set of sushi rolls combine unique names (Carson Smiling, Oh My God, Something Wrong 69) with combinations not always found in other local sushi restaurants.
Several vegan tofu specials are featured, as well as vegan rolls such as hot cilantro roll and spicy asparagus roll. Full bento and donburi plates are included in the dinner menu.
Silver: Sushi Ai | 719-576-8855
Bronze: Dozo Sushi | facebook.com/dozocs
Chinese
Coal Mine Dragon, Uintah | coalminedragoncs.com
Understand, not all Coal Mine Dragons are created equal.
The Uintah Street location feels like a distillation of everything you think a Chinese restaurant should be.
The staff welcomes everyone like a regular. The décor is exactly what you would expect. Service is fast. Portions are huge. The food is fresh and tasty. With a minimum order of $18, delivery is free within 3.5 miles.
If you want to branch out a bit, try the thick, chewy udon (Japanese noodles), or the Pad Thai with skinny rice noodles.
Silver: China Village | chinavillage.letseat.at
Bronze: Lucky Dragon | 719-635-0112
Italian / Neighborhood Restaurant, West
Gold: Paravicini’s Italian Bistro | paravicinis.com
If you’re looking for authentic Italian cuisine, Paravicini’s in Old Colorado City is it. “One person can’t do it by themselves,” says chef and owner Franco Pisani. “I have over 100 employees, and it takes every one of them to run the restaurant. Nobody’s job is more important. From the dishwasher to the manager, everybody has their role to make this operation work.” And Paravicini’s is about more than the food, he continues: “Everything is to create an experience. You can get spaghetti and meatballs in about 50 different places, but we try to make each guest feel [welcomed], like they’re coming into my home, not just into a restaurant.”
Italian
Silver: Red Gravy | redgravyco.com
Bronze: Panino’s | paninos.com
Neighborhood Restaurant, West
Silver: 503W | 503w.co
Bronze: Front Range Barbeque | frbbq.com
Indian
Gold: Little Nepal | lnepal.com
With locations on Flintridge Drive and Eighth Street, Little Nepal stands ready to satisfy everyone’s craving for Indian food. Both restaurants have bounteous lunch buffets, with options to satisfy meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans.
Customers rave about the bold and beautiful flavors of their food, the thoughtful and considerate packaging on to-go meals, and the flavorful, charred naan bread. People love the friendly staff, the welcoming atmosphere and the heat levels in the food that can be adjusted from mild to extremely hot.
Silver: Sherpa Garden Restaurant & Bar | sherpagarden.com
Bronze: Urban Tandoor | theurbantandoor.com
Neighborhood Restaurant, East
Gold: Wooglin’s Deli | wooglinsdeli.com
After spending almost 30 years Downtown on Tejon Street, Wooglin’s Deli moved to its current location on Barnes Road in 2020.
Their popularity continues in the new locale, where they’re baking the bread for all of their sandwiches, frying all their own potato chips, and creating an impressive selection of desserts and baked treats. Whether you want to dig into a creamy quiche for breakfast or a bodacious burger for lunch, they’ve got you covered.
Silver: Panino’s | Eastside branch closed in May, paninos.com
Bronze: Bird Dog BBQ | birddogbbq.com
Seafood
Gold: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar | jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs
Not content with winning Best Of awards in Boulder and Denver, Jax Fish House came to Colorado Springs in January of 2020, in retrospect a perilous time for any new business to launch.
The seafood selection is wide, including Emersum oysters specially developed for Jax in Chesapeake Bay. Besides menu items that cavort in the ocean, there’s catfish, crawfish and a selection of caviars, plus a steak and a burger for the die-hard meat-eaters. The sides are pretty amazing as well, from collards to cornbread.
Silver: Bonny and Read | bonnyandreadseafood.com
Bronze: Bonefish Grill | tinyurl.com/cs-bonefish
Diner / Green Chile
Gold: King’s Chef | kingschefdiner.com
The purple castle on Costilla Street, with red-and-yellow turrets, is a local landmark. Perhaps best known for their famous Colorado green chile, the diner has perfected the holy trifecta: classic menu items, affordable prices and excellent service. (The diner also has a second location, on Bijou Street, which is open seven days a week.) “We’re so shocked that there’s so much love for us out there still, and we’re just really excited about that,” says owner Gary Geiser. “We’re very thankful.” King’s Chef hopes to “continue building a great team of employees so we can continue to serve the awesome city of Colorado Springs.”
Diner
Silver: Omelette Parlor | omeletteparlorcs.com
Bronze: Wade’s Cafe | wades-cafe.com
Green Chile
Silver: Western Omelette Restaurant | westernomelette.com
Bronze: El Rey Del Taco | elreydeltaco1.com
Smoothie/Juice Bar
Gold: Ola Juice Bar | olajuicebar.com
Ola Juice Bar, open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., offers açai bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots and more. With options for add-ins (like almond butter and avocado) and enhancers (like ginseng and ashwagandha), it’s easy to customize your drink — and optimize your health! “Ola is focused on nutrition and overall health for athletes and people on the move,” says manager Kate Doncilovic. “It’s a really great, healthy option Downtown, which there aren’t a ton of. We’re kind of an oasis in the Downtown area.”
Silver: Jamba Juice | jamba.com
Bronze: Nékter Juice Bar | nekterjuicebar.com
Latin American
Gold: Monse’s Pupuseria | monsestasteofelsalvador.online
First, they make everything from scratch at Monse’s, and the entire menu is gluten-free.
What is a pupusa? A griddled flat bread from El Salvador, usually made with cornmeal, stuffed with a savory filling. That’s the baseline.
Monse’s fillings range from simple beans and cheese, to spicy carnitas (regular or vegan), to loroco (a Salvadoran flower bud used as a vegetable).
Don’t forget curtido on the side, a traditional pickled cabbage salad. Or the earthiness of sweet fried plantains.
If you’re thirsty, Monse’s has added a new juice bar as well.
Silver: PigLatin Cocina | piglatincocina.com
Bronze: Lucy... I’m home | lucyimhomecolorado.com
Neighborhood Restaurant, Downtown
Gold: Poor Richard’s Restaurant/Rico’s Café & Wine Bar | poorrichardsdowntown.com
Richard Skorman (who’s also had a busy political life in the Springs) opened a short-order restaurant in 1977 to accompany the bookstore he opened in 1975.
The “Richard’s Complex” on North Tejon has grown to include a toy store, and later Rico’s Café & Wine Bar, added in 2005. Rico’s offers a variety of wines and fresh baked goods.
Skorman takes pride in using locally sourced ingredients, and donating or composting unused food.
Hand-tossed pizzas, multiple soups and specialty salads have been signature items for decades.
Following a lengthy closure during the worst months of the COVID pandemic, the restaurant returned with new rice bowl and tapas items.
Silver: Odyssey Gastropub | odysseygastropub.com
Bronze: Stellina Pizza Café | stellinapizza.co
Cider House
Gold: Boxing Brothers | mcbev.com/boxingbrothers
• Boxing Brothers has been producing award-winning hard ciders, made from Pacific Northwest American apples, since 2015. Everything here is gluten-free and vegan.
The ciderhouse offers seasonal limited-time ciders, too, like Spiced Apple, Spiced Pumpkin and Vanilla Bean with Chai Spice. To stay updated on new releases, follow their socials (@boxingbrotherscider on Instagram, and “Boxing Brothers Ciderhouse” on Facebook).
There’s history here: “To us this isn’t a gimmick, this is a tradition passed down through our families [for] generations,” they say on their website. “Much like a pair of gloves, we’ve fought, hit hard, took a beating, but stayed true and dependable.”
Silver: BATCH Slapped Brewery and Cidery | batchslapped.com
Bronze: Apple Valley Cider Company | Penrose, applevalleycider.com
Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
Gold: Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna | jakeandtellys.com
On a sunny afternoon, very little can top the experience of sitting on the tree-shaded balcony at Jake and Telly’s and watching the world go by on Colorado Avenue.
Of course, the food helps. Whether starting with a simple, creamy, garlicky hummus or tangy marinated feta cheese, options include simple comforts and delectable extravagances. Traditional lamb, chicken and seafood offerings with lemony, bright flavors will transport customers — for the length of their meal — to a sunny spot in Greece.
Silver: Heart of Jerusalem | heartofjerusalemcafe.com
Bronze: Mediterranean Café | medcafe-co.com
Margarita
Gold: The Loop | theloopatmanitou.com
Suffice to say, The Loop has nailed the tequila-juice combo. From classic interpretations, like the Patrón Margarita, to sweeter variations like the Strawberry Margarita, options at The Loop are plentiful. And no need to drink on an empty stomach — The Loop’s food rivals their cocktails. “We appreciate everyone, [including] the regulars and consistent company customers that keep coming in and supporting us, especially during the tougher times that we’ve had,” says manager Gustavo Gray. (Gray’s favorite margarita? The “Horny Grandma.”)
Silver: Crystal Park Cantina | crystalparkcantina.com
Bronze: T-Byrd’s Tacos & Tequila | tbyrdstacos.org
German
Gold: Edelweiss German Restaurant | edelweissrest.com
There wasn’t much retail on East Ramona Avenue back when Edelweiss was established, and 53 years have passed since Helga Schnakenberg and her family started serving authentic Weinerschnitzel and Jagerschnitzel at their Ivywild restaurant. Manager Dieter Schnakenberg, son of the original owner, says daily specials allow the chef to expand beyond German standards and offer main dishes from all over Europe. Four nights a week, from Thursday through Sunday, strolling musicians entertain diners. The restaurant also features homemade pastries and tortes.
Silver: Uwe’s German Restaurant | uwesgermanrestaurant.com
Bronze: Wimberger’s Old World Bakery and Delicatessen | wimbergers.com
Mexican
Gold: Crystal Park Cantina | facebook.com/crystalparkcantina
The prime location on Crystal Park Road has been home to other Mexican restaurants in the past, but when former Bronco and sports marketer Justin Armour opened Crystal Park Cantina in 2011, the New Mexican-themed food and bespoke margaritas made the revamped place an instant hit. From the Chilean empanada to the molcajete bowl, Crystal Park emphasizes entrées a cut above the norm, though prices are not as steep as some gourmet Mexican restaurants charge. The portobello, spinach and cheese enchilada is a vegetarian favorite.
Silver: José Muldoon’s | josemuldoons.com
Bronze: The Loop | theloopatmanitou.com
Gluten-Free-Friendly
Gold: TAPAteria | tapateria.com
Since 2011, Chef Jay Gust has offered more than 30 gluten-free Barcelona-style tapas, including several vegan options, and with Coquette’s closure, TAPAteria became a leader of the pack with one of the city’s most varied GF menus. The small courses are made to be shared, though portions are small enough that diners will want to order several. Gazpacho shooters, white-bean hummus, caprese skewers and wild salmon tartare are among the small plates not to be missed. One Sunday of each month (chef’s choice), TAPAteria offers paella on their covered heated patio, featuring an all-you-can-eat paella and a glass of Sangria, beer or wine for $39.
Silver: Sweet Elizabeth’s Organics | sweetelizabethsorganics.com
Bronze: Col. Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium | colmustardsandwich.com
Steak
Gold: MacKenzie’s Chop House | mackenzieschophouse.com
MacKenzie’s Chop House has occupied the brick façade Alamo Building on central Tejon Street since 1997. The favorite luncheon place emerged from the pandemic with a new head chef, Sam Schoonyoung, and a revitalized Blue Plate lunch special. In addition to several popular steaks, house dishes include beef tips and mushrooms and basil-poblano tortellini. It’s a convenient location for the Downtown office lunch crowd, but don’t forget that MacKenzie’s has a more extensive dinner menu, with appetizers including oysters, blistered shishito peppers and more. Its mixed-drink selections are legendary as well.
Silver: Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop | cowboystarcs.com
Bronze: The Famous: A Steak House | thefamoussteakhouse.net
French
Gold: La Baguette, Old Colorado City | labaguette-co.com
The OCC location is the oldest of the city’s three La Baguette bistros, the brand established by Earl Turnipseed in 1984. The 2417 W. Colorado Ave. location and the Downtown bistro are both owned by Antoni Rog, who has kept the tradition of serving omelets, (everybody’s favorite) French Onion Soup, escargot, salads and sandwiches for breakfast, lunch and early dinner (open until 6 p.m.). For nighttime entertainment, Rog’s Upstairs Wine Bar serves shared plates, vino and more from 6 till midnight, Fridays and Saturdays. True to its name, La Baguette has its own bakery, selling a variety of artisan French breads, croissants, eclairs, almond friands, and seasonal breads including challah.
Silver: Marigold Café & Bakery | marigoldcoloradosprings.com
Bronze: La Baguette, Downtown | facebook.com/LabaguetteCS
Overall Restaurant / Lunch / Neighborhood Restaurant, South / Neighborhood Bar, South / Craft Cocktail Menu
Gold: Shuga’s | shugas.com
Shuga’s is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year. “What was once a lone neighborhood coffee bar that sprouted up on the quiet south end of Downtown has evolved into a full-scale restaurant [and] garden surrounded by flourishing urban life,” says owner Kevin Bennett in an email. “We will always love growing with our community and hope to continue on together for many years. Shuga’s is our canvas, our opus ... our swan song. Thanks for all the love at the voting polls! The work is fun, and it’s never done; we promise to continue to do you proud.” The restaurant’s well-rounded menu includes boards, salads, sandwiches and soups (the Coconut Shrimp Soup is a fan favorite).
Overall Restaurant
Silver: Odyssey Gastropub | odysseygastropub.com
Bronze: Ephemera | ephemeradinners.com
Lunch
Silver: Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium | colmustardsandwich.com
Bronze: Colorado Mountain Brewery | cmbrew.com
Craft Cocktail menu
Silver: Shame & Regret | shameandregret.com
Bronze: Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street | brooklynsonboulder.com
Neighborhood Bar, South
Silver: Axe and the Oak Distillery | axeandtheoakdistillery.com
Bronze: The Hatch Cover Bar & Grill | hatchcover.biz
Fine Dining
Gold: The Famous: A Steak House | thefamoussteakhouse.net
Tony Leahy and Cindy Gough launched this second-floor Tejon Street landmark in 2002. Perry Sanders and John Goede, former owners of The Mining Exchange, purchased The Famous from Leahy and Gough in 2016. The Tejon location, in a second-floor corner spot, is a classic Chicago-style steak house. The Famous offers such familiar cuts as strip, ribeye, filet mignon, and Wagyu flatiron, as well as chops, chicken, and seafood, and a range of appetizers and sides. With its classy ambiance and craft cocktails to boot, The Famous is Best Of-approved for an intimate night out.
Silver: Ephemera | ephemeradinners.com
Bronze: The Peppertree | peppertreecs.com
Chef
Gold: Brother Luck | fourbybrotherluck.com • luckydumplingco.com
Brother Luck recently published his story in No Lucks Given: Life’s Hard But There’s Hope (available on Amazon), to show others the path he’s traveled, so his experiences can serve as an example.
His next adventures will include a venture into the inspirational field, creating a new business model for chefs and general managers, and a cookbook. He’s content to go with the flow and see where it takes him.
But the real tidbit you can use immediately: The best addition to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is goat cheese. It’s creamy like the peanut butter, but adds a tang. When I said I never would have thought of that combo, he laughed. “Well, I am a chef.”
Silver: Franco Pisani | Paravicini’s Italian Bistro and Ristorante Di Sopra, paravicinis.com
Bronze: Nora Dillon | Ephemera, ephemeradinners.com
Locally Produced Beer
Gold: Goat Patch Hazy IPA
Goat Patch Brewing Company’s Hazy IPA is a yellow IPA with aromatic (El Dorado, Mandarina and Mosaic) hops. “It was kind of an accidental flagship beer of ours,” says general manager Johannah Murphy. “It was one of the first beers that we ever produced when we opened. We let it run out, and the customers demanded it back. And since then, it’s been our number-one selling beer, not only within our taproom, but within our wholesale environment as well.”
Silver: Laughing Lab Scottish Ale, Bristol Brewing | bristolbrewing.com
Bronze: Elysium IPA, Cerberus Brewing | cerberusbrewingco.com
Brewery/Brewpub
Gold: Goat Patch Brewing Company | goatpatchbrewing.com
The general manager at Goat Patch Brewing, Johannah Murphy, credits their success to “balanced beers, atmosphere and community involvement.” The brewpub is home to, yes, an impressive selection of quality beers, but also a variety of events, like brewhouse tours, game nights and goat yoga. Goat Patch also hosts philanthropic events; at their weekly Bleating Heart Night, local nonprofits are highlighted and get a $1 donation from each pint sold. Murphy says Goat Patch hopes to continue supporting the community — and of course, brewing great beer.
Silver: Cerberus Brewing Company | cerberusbrewingco.com
Bronze: Bristol Brewing Company | bristolbrewing.com
New Restaurant (since 7.1.21)
Gold: OCC Brewing | occbrewing.com
OCC Brewing, which opened in September 2021, is known for a novel take on familiar pub food: Korean-style cheesesteak sandwiches, beer cheese spread (served with pretzel knots, radishes and house pickles) and even bourbon pecan pie. “We really appreciate our community’s support,” says owner Dan Ramos. “They’ve really gotten us through our first year of business, so it’s been really gratifying. ... As a business, we just want to keep improving our craft, both in the brewery and in the kitchen, and keep growing as a member of our community.”
Silver: La Burla Bee | laburlabee.com
Bronze: Mactory Gourmet Mac N Cheese | facebook.com/MactoryCS
Irish
Gold: Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant | jackquinnspub.com
All great Irish pubs might live by the motto “Come for the ceol, stay for the shepherd’s pie.” Jack Quinn’s has followed that dictum since its founding in 1998, in one of the oldest retail buildings Downtown, permanently occupied since 1875. Informal “seisiuns” of Irish music occur regularly, interspersed with trivia nights. The third Wednesday of every month brings a more organized Ceol Caili beginning at 7 p.m. But food is not an afterthought at Jack Quinn’s — Reuben fritters, Guinness stout cheese soup and poutine are among the favorites, and the bar also hosts special culinary events such as an October whiskey dinner.
Silver: Alchemy | alchemypubcolorado.com
Bronze: Abby’s Irish Pub | abbysirishpub.com
Restaurant for Tourists
Gold: Phantom Canyon Brewing Company | phantomcanyon.com
Phantom Canyon was established in the Cheyenne Building Downtown in 1993, following purchase of the space by Wynkoop Brewing Co. that saved the historic structure from demolition. Phantom Canyon offers their unique take on pub food, with pub fries, beer cheese soup and fish and chips featured since its opening, but new items like Impossible burgers joining the menu to respond to vegan and gluten-free tastes. A wide range of brews are featured with pumpkin-apple and Edelweiss beers on tap this fall.
Silver: Shuga’s | shugas.com
Bronze: Colorado Mountain Brewery | cmbrew.com
Late-Night Dining / Upscale Bar
Gold: The Rabbit Hole | rabbitholedinner.com
Serial restaurateur Joe Campana saw an opportunity in 2011, when the subterranean space formerly occupied by The Metropolitan came open. The idea was to develop a casual upscale restaurant and art gallery with a slightly gothic vibe. Within its first two years, The Rabbit Hole was pulling in a significant mid-evening and late-evening crowd, and the clientele has remained loyal over the past decade. Late-night small plates include tofu bites, garlic truffle frites and crispy Brussels. More substantial steak-and-game entrées include several cuts of steak, rabbit meatloaf, bison short rib and duck confit. Whimsical cocktails are named with an Alice in Wonderland theme, and the beer and wine choices are inspired. Campana emphasizes the nonprofits his restaurant family works with, including Food to Power, The Place and Springs Rescue Mission.
Late-Night Dining
Silver: Shuga’s | shugas.com
Bronze: Chiba Bar | chibabar.co
Upscale Bar
Silver: Lumen8 Rooftop Social | lumen8cos.com
Bronze: Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street | brooklynsonboulder.com
Dive Bar / Sports Bar / Overall Bar / Neighborhood Bar, Downtown
Gold: Tony’s | tonysdowntownbar.com
In years past, Tony’s owner Eel Anderson has talked about what makes his bar Best Of: diversity. For 23 years, Tony’s has been the familiar, friendly place where grandmas, skaters, bikers and lawyers can all converge. “We’re not trying to be a Cheers. I think every neighborhood bar is kinda going for that,” says Anderson. “It’s nice to be able to go into a place and know exactly what you’re getting into.” Anderson is happy to be coming out of the diminished capacity of the COVID years. “It was almost like you had to train people how to drink and socialize again,” he says. Tony’s has plenty for everyone with live entertainment, trivia night and more. “I’ve never, ever been a fan of karaoke, but Thursday night is karaoke night and it’s huge.”
Dive Bar
Silver: Triple Nickel Tavern | facebook.com/triplenickeltavern
Bronze: Benny’s Restaurant & Lounge | bennys-restaurant-lounge.business.site
Sports Bar
Silver: Back East Bar & Grill | backeastbarandgrill.com
Bronze: The Public House | thepublichouseco.com
Overall Bar
Silver: The Fifty-Niner | the59er.com
Bronze: ICONS | icons-co.com
Neighborhood Bar-Downtown
Silver: ICONS | icons-co.com
Bronze: La Burla Bee | laburlabee.com
Wine Bar
Gold: Cork & Cask | corkandcaskdrinks.com
• The upscale wine and whiskey bar is open every day from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.; happy hour is every weekday until 6 p.m.
You just can’t beat the location. The bar, which resides in an antique trolley warehouse, boasts an eclectic interior (chandeliers! velvet furniture!) and six patio firepits.
Cork & Cask also gives back to the community: They support three local nonprofits — Springs Rescue Mission, The Place and Food to Power — through various programming and fundraising efforts.
Silver: Swirl | swirlismybar.com
Bronze: Uva Wine Bar | uvawinebarcos.com
Neighborhood Bar, East
Gold: The Wobbly Olive | wobblyolive.com
The Wobbly Olive seems to have been a shoo-in for Colorado Springs’ best Eastside neighborhood bar since it opened, but founder Sean Fitzgerald is happily anticipating the arrival of competition as more independents move eastward. A boutique bar in First & Main, The Wobbly Olive has stood alone in a sea of corporate and chain restaurants and bars. “It’s really cool to have so many places coming to this side of town, where we’ve always felt kind of alone,” Fitzgerald says. “It kind of forces us to do a better job. That’s awesome.”
Silver: Frankie’s | facebook.com/frankiesbarandgrill
Bronze: Carefree Bar & Grill | carefreebarandgrillco.com
Taproom (Beer)
Gold: Trails End Taproom and Craft Eatery | trailsendtaproom.com
Trails End Taproom — which offers 42 taps of beer, wine, cider, cocktails and kombucha — is taking home “Best Taproom” for the fifth year in a row.
Afraid of commitment? The “pour-your-own” process is easy: Check in at the front desk, get a Trails End Beer Card... and serve yourself! Perfect for experimenting with new varieties an ounce at a time.
Located near Garden of the Gods, Red Rock Canyon Open Space and the Manitou Incline, Trails End is the perfect spot for post-hike drinks. (And good news: The patio is dog-friendly.)
Silver: Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House | pikespeakbrewing.com/colorado-springs
Bronze: Mash Mechanix Brewing Company | mashmechanix.com
Neighborhood Bar, North
Gold: The Public House at The Alexander | thepublichouseco.com
Colorado Springs patrons have fallen in love with The Public House’s second location in the former Alexander Film Company building. Unlike the historic structure, however, this venue is just approaching a year old. The Public House features 30 different draft lines carrying craft beers made in Colorado and several from around the country. They’ve also partnered with Springs-based Blackhat Distillery for some exclusive spirits. If all that weren’t enough, their burgers are well-known and they have the best cheesesteak in town, according to bar manager Stephanie McNamara.
Silver: Dublin House Sports Bar | tinyurl.com/COS-dublin
Bronze: Back East Bar & Grill | backeastbarandgrill.com
Neighborhood Bar, West
Gold: Mother Muff’s | mothermuffs.com
• Mother Muff’s specializes in all-day bacon, skillets and omelets with a breakfast menu that’s offered from early in the morning until after midnight.
They have a dinner menu too, featuring salads, burgers and pizzas.
Mother makes desserts in-house, including “Naughty, Naughty, Bad!” full-calorie milkshakes to poke your guilty conscience.
On top of drinks, Mother features events most nights of the week. Wednesday nights are Geeks Who Drink, Friday nights are Grab Bag Bingo and the bar features live music on Saturday nights, plus more.
Silver: The Fifty-Niner | the59er.com
Bronze: Alchemy | alchemypubcolorado.com
Neighborhood Restaurant-North
Gold: Colorado Mountain Brewery | cmbrew.com
Colorado Mountain Brewery leans into both the Colorado vibe and the mountain vibe, while maintaining a comforting, welcoming atmosphere that makes everyone feel like a regular.
Plenty of menu options feature bison, venison or salmon, and a tasty array of burgers are named after local peaks. The menu also features plenty of comfort food like tacos, prime rib or fish and chips. Many pair nicely with (or actually contain) one of their flagship beers. Not a drinker? Try the house-made root beer for a tingly treat.
Silver: Back East Bar & Grill | backeastbarandgrill.com
Bronze: Atmosphere Gastropub | atmospheregastropub.com
Place for Comedy
Gold: Loonees Comedy Corner | looneescc.com
A staple of Colorado Springs live comedy since the 1980s, Loonees has a reputation for bringing in national comedy headliners every weekend. With such a track record, owner Erik Hawkinson has no issues tossing some shade on other, newer local comedy venues. “They don’t necessarily know the business or know exactly what they’re doing,” he says. “Live stand-up [here] is way different and better than anything that you’re gonna find on TV and any dive bar that you go to. We keep the laughs coming.”
Silver: 3E’s Comedy Club | 3escomedy.com
Bronze: La Burla Bee | laburlabee.com
Casino
Gold: Bronco Billy’s Casino | broncobillyscasino.com
Founded in 1991 by Marc Murphy, Bronco Billy’s expanded from a single storefront to two city blocks in Cripple Creek.
Gambling includes slot machines, table games of all kinds as well as sports betting.
Bronco Billy’s features two restaurants: Home Café for burgers, crispy chicken and more, and Baja Billy’s Cantina for in-house Mexican dishes.
Knowledgeable and friendly employees make sure customers — new, local or vacationing — have a great time.
The casino also owns Carr Manor, a boutique heritage hotel that’s decorated to celebrate the Cripple Creek Gold Rush.
Silver: Wildwood Hotel & Casino | Cripple Creek, wildwoodcasino.net
Bronze: Midnight Rose Hotel & Casino | Cripple Creek, triplecrowncasinos.com/midnight-rose
Music Venue
Gold: The Black Sheep | blacksheeprocks.com
Even though they’ve won several music venue Best Of awards over the years from Indy readers, The Black Sheep still doesn’t expect them. Known for its very DIY punk rock metal element, the East Platte Avenue venue stands out as an inclusive space for musicians across a variety of genres. It’s also a welcoming venue for anyone going to a show for the first time or friends coming together for event nights. “We know that there’s so many great places in town and this town is thriving and growing. We’re just proud to be a part of it,” says Rosanna Taylor, The Black Sheep’s marketing director.
Silver: Stargazers Theatre | stargazerstheatre.com
Bronze: ICONS | icons-co.com
Distillery / Tasting Room (Spirits)
Gold: Axe and the Oak Distillery | axeandtheoakdistillery.com
Created in 2013 by three friends — Jason Jackson, Casey Ross and Eric Baldini — Axe and the Oak Distillery builds community through whiskey.
The distillery is open for tours twice a month. Participants get to partake in the whiskey-making process, connect with other whiskey enthusiasts and take a bottle home.
At the Whiskey House, all cocktails are made using Axe and Oak spirits. And in addition to signature and classic cocktails, they offer a fun seasonal menu. Fall drinks include Beyond the Vail (sweet potato-infused Colorado Mountain Wheat Vodka, bitters, brown sugar, ginger) and Silk Pajamas (pear cardamom-infused Citra Gin, bitters, agave).
“Not a whiskey drinker?” their website reads. “Challenge accepted. Just ask your bartender.”
Distillery
Silver: Lee Spirits Co. | leespirits.com
Bronze: Distillery 291 | distillery291.com
Tasting Room (Spirits)
Silver: Lee Spirits Co. | leespirits.com
Bronze: Distillery 291 | distillery291.com
Exotic Nightclub
Gold: ICONS | icons-co.com
“I think we’re very out loud and proud as a gay bar here in Colorado Springs, which does bear some weight with the history of this city,” says John Wolfe, co-owner of ICONS nightclub with his partner Josh Franklin. ICONS opened Downtown in 2020 as an upscale gay cocktail bar not just to support Colorado Springs’ gay community, but to serve as a tribute to queer culture, featuring licensed bartenders, all of whom also sing. “We just feel super lucky to be able to provide a platform for these artists and to share with our community that we care so much about,” says Wolfe.
Silver: La Burla Bee | laburlabee.com
Bronze: Snooty Foxx Gentleman’s Club | snootyfoxx.com
New Bar/Brewery (since 7/1/21)
Gold: La Burla Bee | laburlabee.com
La Burla Bee’s owner, Bunny Bee, is proud of her venue, which is an all-inclusive, LGBTQ+ safe space. Bee’s Italian heritage threads through the establishment, with her family recipes serving as the basis for the restaurant’s offerings, including lasagna and meatballs. The three-level club and bar features a vaudeville room for burlesque — which is from the Italian “burlesco” for “mockery” — as well as a cabaret room. At 10 p.m., they host a full-on all-ages dance party. “We’ve had people from 21 to 70 years old dancing in the nightclub,” Bee says. “They were having the time of their life.”
Silver: OCC Brewing | occbrewing.com
Bronze: The Public House at The Alexander | thepublichouseco.com
Store for Craft Beer / Spirits / Wine
Gold: Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer & Spirits | coaltrainwine.com
At Coaltrain, you won’t just find wine, beer and spirits (not to mention hundreds of locally made products). You’ll also find a friendly, skilled staff. “We so appreciate the support [the community] has shown us all these years,” says co-founder and co-owner Jim Little. “When we opened in 1981, we were about a quarter of the size we are now. We’ve gone through three separate expansions and remodels, but it’s been the same ownership since day one, and our philosophy has always been the same: To create a very unique experience for our customers.” Coaltrain also offers local and international items in their gourmet “grab-and-go” food section.
Store for Craft Beer
Silver: Cheers Liquor Mart | cheersliquormart.com
Bronze: Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines | dtnfspiritsandwines.com
Store for Spirits
Silver: Cheers Liquor Mart | cheersliquormart.com
Bronze: Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines | dtnfspiritsandwines.com
Store for Wine
Silver: Cheers Liquor Mart | cheersliquormart.com
Bronze: Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines | dtnfspiritsandwines.com