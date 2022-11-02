‘Psssst... Hey you... Yeah, you... Do you like to party? ... Yeaaaaaah, you look like you party...”
Artist
Gold: Bunny Bee | laburlabee.com
“Being nominated in the Artist category has been a complete shock,” says Bunny Bee, international burlesque performer and owner of La Burla Bee cabaret, nightclub and Italian Restaurant in the Springs. Especially, she says, because nominees have tended to be visual artists. “I am humbled by the recognition,” she says. “Not only within the performing arts, but as a burlesque performer.” The benefits that come with this art form? “It’s inclusive, accepting, body positive, expressive and empowering,” she says. “Learning to truly love yourself is one of the most powerful and important things you can do in life.”
Silver: Ashley Cornelius | ashleycornelius.com
Bronze: Jasmine Dillavou | jasminedillavou.com
Special Event Venue
Gold: Hillside Gardens & Event Center | hillsidecolorado.com
• The 4-acre event center was a dairy farm back in the day, then a plant nursery, then morphed into a wedding, events and music venue.
Brother/sister duo Donavan and Ashlee Kennedy took ownership in 2021.
Head to Hillside’s multistage/multibar summer concerts — which will start back up next May — and cool off with one of their watermelon serrano margaritas.
One bar, Cactus Jacks, specializes in agave spirits — tequilas, Sonoran mezcal, raicilla and Sotol.
Silver: Ivywild School | ivywildschool.com
Bronze: La Burla Bee | laburlabee.com
Theater Company
Gold: Millibo Art Theatre | themat.org
Millibo is a performance mainstay in the Springs, with touring shows, summer camps, classes, premiere productions and more. “As we celebrate 20 years of creating and producing original theater, we are more convinced than ever of the importance of gathering in cool spaces to tell stories, laugh together and experience the magic that only live theater can bring,” says Executive Director Jim Jackson. Artistic Director Birgitta De Pree says the MAT wants “to move you to laughter, to surprise, to awe, and yes, even to tears if the performance demands it.”
Silver: Theatreworks | entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks
Bronze: Fine Arts Center Theatre Company | fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre
Dance Company
Gold: The Burly Scouts | facebook.com/theBurlyScouts
Burly Scouts Director and Founder Madame Gem says the burlesque club is all about education and community. “We teach a semiannual eight-week workshop for folks who are interested in learning the art of the tease, and teach them every skill they will need to create a burlesque act.” The Scouts also offer continuing education classes “so we may all grow our skill set and refine our craft.” The Scouts take the stage locally at La Burla Bee and the Champagne Cabaret. “We hope to raise the bar in burlesque, drag and cabaret entertainment in Colorado Springs,” she says.
Silver: Ormao Dance Company | ormaodance.org
Bronze: Celtic Steps | celticsteps.org/celtic-steps-colorado-springs
Art Gallery
Gold: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center | fac.coloradocollege.edu
Two things to look forward to at the FAC in 2023...
“The Fine Arts Center stewards one of the most important collections of art from the Southwest in the country. This spring we are opening a space in the Museum for active collection care, where guests can experience work that is usually done behind the scenes and chat with our collection team.” — Michael Christiano, Director of Visual Arts and Museum
On Feb. 3, the FAC will share the movement-based work of renowned interdisciplinary artist Eiko Otake through a selection of films, media, and objects from across her 40-year career.
Silver: Cottonwood Center for the Arts | cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com
Bronze: Gallery 113 | gallery113cos.com
Food and/or Drink Event
Gold: Territory Days | shopoldcoloradocity.com/territory-days
Territory Days, one of Colorado’s largest street fairs, hosted by Old Colorado City, returned with a bang during Memorial Day Weekend 2022, with live music from 25 bands, family-fun pioneer activities and more than 160 vendors selling food — turkey legs anyone? — handcrafts and more.
The free-to-attend event, which has run for nearly 50 years, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. But organizers from Old Colorado City Associates have said its comeback earlier this year broke pre-pandemic sales records — kicking off summer 2022 with a strong turnout from Springs locals and out-of-towners eager to celebrate.
Silver: Manitou Colorado Wine Festival | tinyurl.com/MS-COwine
Bronze: Taste of Pikes Peak | ppcra.com/topp
Photographer
Gold: Abigail Kreuser | kreusergallery.com
Though Abigail Kreuser has previously earned “Best Of” recognition for her work as a gallerist — her Downtown Kreuser Gallery exhibits a diverse rotation of 2D and 3D pieces — her photography is this year’s highlight.
This comes as a surprise to Kreuser, who says she is “more known as a gallerist than a photographer.” A nature-lover at heart, Kreuser often places delicate plant life before her lens. The resulting macro photography plays with focus and scale, expanding her natural subjects — often a simple leaf or flower petal — into intimate, near-abstract compositions.
Silver: Anthony Graham | instagram.com/brokenglassfoto
Bronze: LaFaye Photography | lafayephotography.com
Interior Design and Décor
Gold: Turk Interiors | turkinteriors.com
Tricia Turk’s goal is to make her clientele feel unique. Turk, owner of and designer at Turk Interiors, says her company focuses on “the client’s story” to give their home a look and feel different from every other house on the block. “We do not follow trends and we do not do cookie-cutter designs,” Turk says. “We focus on who is living in the space and the story they have to tell, and that’s why we have such good business referrals. People want to feel their home is special and doesn’t feel like their neighbors’.”
Silver: Ashby Road Studio | ashbyroadstudio.com
Bronze: Always Elegant Interiors | alwayselegantco.com
Local Band
Gold: Tejon Street Corner Thieves | cornerthieves.com
The hardest-working band on the planet isn’t resting on its laurels. And, oh, the laurels… So many laurels.
Perennial favorites, the Tejon Street Corner Thieves, haven’t been playing locally as much as they used to, but they haven’t slowed down. Connor O’Neal, Shawn D’Amario and Julie Frost recently toured with The Dead South and will be making a California run with jamgrass powerhouse Trampled by Turtles in the new year.
But O’Neal says they promise to get home when they can and honor their roots.
To their fans: “Thanks for spreading the word and helping us blow up,” O’Neal says. “Without word of mouth, we’d be a garage band.”
Silver: SofaKillers | facebook.com/sofakillers
Bronze: SOAPDISH | facebook.com/soapdishcoverband
Electrical Contractor
Gold: No Shocks Electric | facebook.com/NSE719
Journeyman electrician Ian Martin opened No Shocks Electric in April of 2018 and has completed both residential and commercial electrical projects across the state. Based in Colorado Springs, the company’s projects have varied from simple fixture replacements to custom ground-up, new home builds and existing rebuilds including major remodels, basements, kitchens and bathrooms. “We pride ourselves on not overselling,” Martin says. “We want to provide what our customers need as opposed to what will bring us a larger ticket. ... We want people to hear about us through their neighbors, friends and family members.”
Silver: WireNut Home Services | thewirenut.com
Bronze: Native Electrical Contractors | neccolorado.com
Place for Adrenaline Junkies
Gold: The Manitou Incline | manitouincline.com
A famously, insanely challenging hike and fitness destination, the Manitou Incline rises 2,090 feet over 0.88 of a mile and is, according to Outdoor Project, “a real butt buster — even the fittest of climbers will feel the burn... Just imagine doing the stair stepper on full incline for an hour straight, but add in the altitude adjustment of 6,500 to 8,590 feet.” The trail is what’s left of a 1907 narrow-gauge funicular railway whose tracks washed out in a 1990 rockslide. With about 2,744 steps, it has an average grade of 45 percent and gets as steep as 68 percent in places. Once a tangle of uneven railway ties, broken pipes and debris, the Incline has been cleaned up and rebuilt with orderly, numbered steps. Post-pandemic, there’s a reservation system for climbers, and the Barr Trail Bailout offers an escape about two-thirds of the way up. But it’s worth hanging in for the breathtaking views from the top, and endorphin rush that’ll make you forget the pain.
Silver: Pikes Peak | coloradosprings.gov/pikes-peak-americas-mountain
Bronze: Cave of the Winds Mountain Park | caveofthewinds.com
Bike Shop
Gold: Old Town Bike Shop | oldtownbikeshop.com
John Crandall founded his bike shop in 1976, and occupied three different Old Colorado City addresses until 1996, when the shop moved to its current South Tejon address. Crandall remains owner and manager, and said no challenge has been greater than the supply-chain shortages of parts and bikes that pre-dated the pandemic, hitting its worst in pricing and availability problems in 2021. Some Trek and Giant models have lead times of a few months, but the situation has improved markedly. Crandall said he is grateful for customers’ patience. In recent months, Old Town has added the Surly line of steel-frame bikes, and the Transition mid- to high-end mountain bike. There is also interest from middle-agers for e-bikes, particularly for recreation but also for trail use. By contrast, demand for narrow-tire lightweight frame bikes has dwindled, only partially taken over by gravel bikes. Labor shortages have forced Old Town to close on Mondays and shorten hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, with an early closing at 5 on Saturday. Crandall says he’d love to go back to longer hours if he can find staff.
Silver: Ted’s Bicycles | tedsbicycles.com
Bronze: Criterium Bike Shop | criterium.com
Landscaping and Garden Services
Gold: Phelan Gardens | phelangardens.com
Phelan Gardens has its roots in a little place called Sunset Greenhouses, started by Don and Sue Phelan in the late ’70s. Buoyed by expertise and loyal customers, Phelan Gardens expanded again and again, and today encompasses a year-round greenhouse, nursery, garden center, gift shop and seasonal offerings like corn stalks, hay bales, Christmas trees and garlands. Since 1998, brother-and-sister owners Mark and Monica Phelan have been “devoted to all those who love playing in the dirt as much as we do,” helping customers fulfill their gardening potential. “We work hard and do our best to serve our customers,” Mark Phelan says. “We’re humbled to come this far.”
Silver: Timberline Landscaping | timberlinelandscaping.com
Bronze: 719 Landscape Design | facebook.com/719landscapedesign
Garden Supply/Nursery
Gold: Rick’s Garden Center | ricksgarden.com
Since it opened in 1948, Rick’s Garden Center has had just three pairs of owners: Rick and Jackie Richner, Mike and Gail Este, and current owners Dan and Jeana Hopper, who are “excited to continue the legacy of helping plants, and their human companions, to reach their full potential.”
Customers can find expert help with houseplants, cacti and succulents, fountains, trees, shrubs, perennials, soils, fertilizers, mulches, seeds from Colorado-based companies, decor, tools and control products. Rick’s staff pride themselves on knowledgeable and friendly service, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, “the occasional Dad joke ... and everything you need to make your home a living jungle.” They even offer a soil and mulch calculator to help keep that jungle thriving.
Silver: Phelan Gardens | phelangardens.com
Bronze: Good Earth Garden Center | goodearthgardencenter.com
Sustainable/Environmental Home Improvement Company
Gold: Krueger Brothers Construction | kruegerbrothers.com
Tiffany Etsitty, Krueger Brothers Construction officer manager, says one of the company’s goals is to be the No. 1 exterior construction company in Colorado” — and the Best Of honor is “a step closer to that.”
Krueger Brothers specializes in decks, windows, siding and roofing, and works on multi-family homes as well as commercial properties.
“What makes us stand out from everyone else is our dedication to our customers and our team,” Etsitty says. “Our focus is doing what’s right for the customer and delivering the best quality of work. We like to make sure the customers are always taken care of first and foremost.”
Silver: The Simple Sort | thesimplesort.com
Bronze: Junk Removed Now | junkremovednow.com [TIE]
Bronze: Solarise Solar | solarisesolar.com [TIE]
Deck Builder
Gold: Deck Works | deck-works.com
Contrary to its name, Deck Works builds more than decks. The company’s products run the gamut of outdoor living structures and spaces, including benches and flower boxes, spa enclosures, decorative concrete, deck covers and ceilings, and multiple types of railings. Staff members consult with clients to help them customize their living space and choose the best-suited materials and building supplies for Colorado’s harsh climate. Deck Works serves both El Paso and Douglas counties — and describing its projects as “custom” doesn’t quite cover it. Owner Jason Porter believes that if his customers can think something up, his staff can create it.
Silver: Oak Leaf Construction LLC | oakleafcos.com
Bronze: Krueger Brothers Construction | kruegerbrothers.com
Flower Shop
Gold: Sweetwater - A Flower Market | sweetwaterflowermarket.com
Owner Kristyn Cline says Sweetwater – a Flower Market isn’t your average grab-and-go flower shop. “It’s the best because it’s so unique and different. It’s about the experience of picking your bouquet or making your own bouquet,” she says. “You can watch the florists create arrangements in front of you, which makes you feel more connected as a customer.” Sweetwater is a full floral destination, with two shops, delivery service, event and wedding services, plus a studio for classes. “It’s about community,” Cline says, “bringing joy and peace and happiness to others one flower at a time.”
Silver: The Living Room | thelivingroomplants.com
Bronze: Springs in Bloom | springsinbloom.net
Homebuilder
Gold: Classic Homes | classichomes.com
Since 1989, Classic Homes has been developing communities and building homes in Colorado Springs and Monument, earning numerous awards along the way (including multiple Best Of honors).
The team prides itself on honest business practices, meticulous attention to detail, and going above and beyond to give clients a seamless — and fun — buying and building experience.
The Classic Homes website offers virtual tours, 3D tours, photos and videos, and its “10 steps to a new classic home” video series guides buyers from pre-qualification through closing day.
Silver: Oakwood Homes | oakwoodhomesco.com
Bronze: Trail’s End Homebuilders | tebuilders.com
HVAC Company
Gold: WireNut Home Services | thewirenut.com
WireNut has built a glowing reputation across its nearly 20-year history by following its mission: “Enriching lives through trust in the trades.”
Family owned and operated, the company takes pride in doing the right thing and employing honest, hard-working electricians, plumbers and HVAC technicians who truly take care of their clients.
With an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, WireNut’s clients describe the team as knowledgeable, thorough, professional, respectful, kind, friendly and helpful. A six-time recipient of the BBB’s Excellence in Customer Service honor, WireNut offers upfront pricing, 30-minute call-ahead, same-day repairs and a lifetime workmanship warranty.
Silver: Olson Plumbing & Heating Co. | olsonph.com
Bronze: HVAC Solutions | hvacsolutionscoloradosprings.com
Remodeling Contractors
Gold: Oak Leaf Construction LLC | oakleafcos.com
Oak Leaf Construction is an all-encompassing home remodel business — they’ll build your dream deck or porch, gazebo or shed; install sliding glass doors and windows; and powerwash, paint or stain your home for a fresh look.
The Oak Leaf team has more than 45 years of remodeling experience, serving the greater Colorado Springs metro area and El Paso County — from Security-Widefield to Palmer Lake, and Elbert to Peyton.
Silver: Krueger Brothers Construction| kruegerbrothers.com
Bronze: Springs Home Improvement | springshomeimprovement.com
Kitchens and Bathrooms
Gold: Bordner Home Solutions | bordnercolorado.com
Tim Mitchell, Bordner Home Solutions’ director of people and culture, says the company’s Best Of honor “feels great — and it means we’re living out our purpose of restoring homeowners’ faith with exceptional service.”
Since 1987, Bordner Home Solutions has been remodeling bathrooms, refacing and refinishing kitchen cabinets, building walk-in showers, doing shower-to-tub conversions and installing custom doors and windows of all kinds — all with a lifetime guarantee.
“We take [clients’] dreams and desires seriously,” Mitchell says, “and take the time to carefully listen and deliver solutions we believe are second to none with regards to beauty and quality.”
Silver: Holloway Customs LLC | tinyurl.com/Holloway-cs
Bronze: Complete Kitchens | ckdinc.com
Windows and Doors
Gold: Renewal by Andersen | renewalbyandersen.com
Renewal by Andersen representatives start the window- and door-replacement process by meeting clients in their homes with the goal of creating a unique experience. Following the initial consultation, the company custom builds composite windows and installs them for optimum performance. The company’s products come with one of the strongest limited warranties in the industry, according to its website. While its first store opened in Minnesota in 1995, Renewal by Andersen has grown to cover more than 100 markets across the country.
Silver: The Blind Man | blindmanofamerica.com
Bronze: Krueger Brothers Construction | kruegerbrothers.com
Museum
Gold: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum | cspm.org
Since 1903, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has been bringing the city’s history to life, and connecting people with ideas and questions they haven’t explored before. CSPM houses more than 45,000 items — a small percentage of which are on exhibit at any given time — as well as five nationally significant manuscript collections and the Starsmore Center for Local History. Public programs include cultural celebrations, family festivals, classical music concerts, tours and lectures. One hundred thousand people visit each year, and entry is always free.
Silver: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center | fac.coloradocollege.edu
Bronze: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum | usopm.org
Painting Contractor
Gold: Pinnacle Painting | facebook.com/PinnaclePaintingColorado
Jeremy Hader, a former scene painter for the motion picture industry, moved his business from the Albuquerque, New Mexico, area during the pandemic and has quickly built a following. The company is small — it’s just Hader, his wife and co-owner Blair, and one other painter. Despite its size, Pinnacle covers a huge range of projects. Hader and crew paint interiors and exteriors, but also specialize in detailed work, including faux finishes, murals and high-end protective finishes. “Everything shut down during the pandemic, so I just started painting houses with some of my buddies,” Hader says. “Following that switch, we had an opportunity to move back to Colorado, and it seems to be working out well.”
Silver: Greg Unseth Painting & Exteriors | gregunsethpainting.com
Bronze: Mountain High Painting Company | 719-570-6063
Tourist Attraction
Gold: Garden of the Gods | gardenofgods.com
What made this park iconic (its now-famous rock formations) began forming millions of years ago; what keeps it relevant today is the constant innovation taking place, prioritizing opportunities for public education, entertainment and exercise.
With so much to see, travel is key. You can hike, drive, bike, climb or ride (a segway or a horse!) through the park’s many well-kept roads and trails.
Even on a rainy day, the park’s Visitor and Nature Center offers the chance to shop, view exhibits or soar through a billion years of local geology in the Geo-Trekker Theatre.
Silver: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo | cmzoo.org
Bronze: Old Colorado City | shopoldcoloradocity.com
Hardware Store
Gold: Ace Hardware | acecoloradosprings.com
The world’s largest hardware retailers’ cooperative, Ace Hardware wants to be known as “the most helpful hardware stores on the planet” — recognized for sharing expertise and offering personal attention. In addition to its long list of tools and electrical, building, plumbing and gardening supplies, Ace offers in-store services such as key copying, computerized paint color matching, old paint recycling, CFL bulb recycling, glass cutting and propane refills.
If you just need one, you can buy a single bolt without having to buy a whole box, and all stores will help with special orders for products you can’t find on their shelves.
Silver: Lowe’s | lowes.com
Bronze: Home Depot | homedepot.com
Running Club
Gold: Jack Quinn's Running Club | jackquinnsrunners.com
Jack Quinn’s Running Club bills the evening run as a dog-friendly, family-friendly “5K Run/Walk/Trot/Stagger/Crawl” for walkers and runners of all abilities. Several hundred check in every Tuesday, Club President Michael Yowell says, ”and we have over 41,720 [as of October] who have run at least once with our club since we started in 2006. Many of our members are in the Century Runner club with 100, 200, 300, up to some in the 700 club runs.” Runners set off from Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant on a Downtown loop that ends back at the pub with food and drink. “We are really one big happy family who love to run,” Yowell says.
Silver: Colorado Running Company | corunco.com
Bronze: Pikes Peak Road Runners | pprrun.org
Flooring Company
Gold: Floor Coverings International | coloradosprings.floorcoveringsinternational.com
Floor Coverings International says it gives the “best in-home flooring experience in North America” — and it delivers on the hype. “We are a franchise, and of the 4,000-plus franchises in America, we’re ranked 154,” says local franchise owner Rick Webster. “We’re taking care of customers and doing what we can to make them happy. ... We make sure to take care of our customers by following through and making sure we’re meeting their needs.”
Silver: Holloway Customs | tinyurl.com/Holloway-cs
Bronze: IQ Floors | iqfloors.com
Place for Indoor Family Fun
Gold: Great Wolf Lodge | greatwolf.com/colorado-springs
Have the cold-weather doldrums got you down? You can still play like it’s summertime at this indoor water park.
Splash around in Fort Mackenzie, an interactive, four-story water fort treehouse. Or take on the Howlin’ Tornado, six stories of “swishing, swirling, splashing fun.”
It’s not just about getting wet. Great Wolf Lodge offers themed suites, a MagiQuest adventure that allows for exploring the lodge, as well as events and shows.
Don’t feel like spending the night? Great Wolf Lodge offers full-day and half-day passes.
Silver: RoadHouse Cinemas | roadhousecinemas.com
Bronze: Topgolf | topgolf.com
Place for Outdoor Family Fun
Gold: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo | cmzoo.org
• Sits about 6,800 feet up on the side of Cheyenne Mountain.
Vision statement includes: “Every Kid. Every Time. Goosebumps!”
From the human animals who run the zoo: “Being recognized by our local community is rewarding because it means we’re reaching our visitors and helping them make real conservation impacts and lifelong memories with loved ones here at the Zoo. Thank you to everyone who voted for CMZoo!”
The zoo welcomed a new baby girl giraffe on Oct. 19. Total cuteness.
Silver: Garden of the Gods Park | gardenofgods.com
Bronze: Lost Island Adventure Park | lostislandminigolf.com
Hotel
Gold: The Broadmoor | broadmoor.com
Opened in 1918, the Philip Anschutz-owned resort, along with its fine dining amenities, spa and private golf courses, is about as bougie as it gets.
Those not content to sit in their suite all day might consider the resort’s wilderness experiences, which allow for hiking, rock climbing, fly fishing, horseback riding and more.
Dine at Ristorante del Lago, La Taverna, The Grille or grab a cocktail at the historic Golden Bee.
Looking to drop some dough on some drip during your stay? The Boutique at The Broadmoor features designers such as Trina Turk, Eileen Fisher, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Johnny Was, Vince, Michael Stars, Habitat and athleisure gear by Lululemon.
Silver: Kinship Landing | kinshiplanding.com
Bronze: The Mining Exchange, A Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa | tinyurl.com/MiningEx
Roofing Company
Gold: 735, Inc. | facebook.com/735inc
735, Inc. is more than just a roofing service. The contractor headquartered on East Fillmore Street specializes in all exterior home work, including siding, stucco, painting, windows, gutters and fencing.
Online reviewers say owner Joseph Hatcher and his team are “incredibly professional and thorough” and “highly communicative” with clients. One reviewer tells how 735, Inc. helped repair roof damage from a fallen tree branch earlier this year — and Hatcher even helped with the insurance claim.
Silver: Total Roofing & Restoration | totalroofingco.com
Bronze: Krueger Brothers Construction | kruegerbrothers.com
Local TV Station
Gold: KKTV | kktv.com
The CBS affiliate, founded in 1952, currently has a team of more than 40 anchors and reporters who cover all that’s newsworthy in the Pikes Peak region.
Sure you expect breaking stories, sports, weather and investigative reporting from your Best Local TV Station, but did you know KKTV’s “Good News Friday” highlights personal achievements and other notable feats by Colorado Springs and Pueblo residents?
KKTV is no stranger to these Best Of pages, having won Gold and Silver in 2020 and 2021.
Silver: Create/Rocky Mountain PBS | rmpbs.org
Bronze: KRDO | krdo.com
Bank/Credit Union
Gold: Ent Credit Union | ent.com
Ent Air Force Base — now home to the Olympic Training Center — was a predecessor to NORAD in the 1950s, and Ent Federal Credit Union was established in 1957 to serve the base. (If you’ve ever wondered, the name comes from the base’s first commander, Major General Uzal Girard Ent.) Its membership expanded from a core of military customers to include civilian contractors, then the public at large and now numbers about 430,000. Ent, a perennial Best Of winner, has more than 40 service centers in 14 Colorado counties. And this year — for the fifth year in a row — Forbes named Ent Colorado’s Best Credit Union.
Silver: Navy Federal Credit Union | navyfederal.org
Bronze: Wells Fargo | wellsfargo.com
Local Radio Station
Gold: KRCC | cpr.org/krcc
Southern Colorado’s NPR affiliate is no stranger to these pages. Station Manager Jeff Bieri attributes KRCC’s popularity to its loyal audience.
“The legacy of KRCC is far reaching,” Bieri says of the station that began in 1951. “Over the last 70 years, the community has come to rely on what we do and how well we do it.”
Bieri says he’s proudest of the news department at KRCC “and the journalists we have on staff; they’re of the highest caliber and committed to presenting factual news. ... We see democracy as hingeing on actual news and we make a concerted effort to provide that.”
Silver: 94.3 KILO | kilo943.com
Bronze: X103.9 | x1039radio.com
Trade School
Gold: Pikes Peak State College | pikespeak.edu
• Founded in 1968, the local college system recently rebranded as Pikes Peak State College and boasts tuition costs roughly half that of schools in the University of Colorado system.
PPSC’s Career Boost classes offer training in manufacturing, IT or child development without a high school diploma.
Upon course completion, the school helps students land internships and jobs while employers are invited to find entry-level talent among graduates ready to work in their industry.
PPSC consistently ranks among the nation’s best institutions for military servicemembers and veterans.
Silver: IBEW Electrical Apprenticeship | ibew113.com/become-an-apprentice
Bronze: Paul Mitchell “The School” | paulmitchell.edu/coloradosprings
Law Firm
Gold: Franklin D. Azar & Associates | fdazar.com
Viewers of late-night broadcast television could probably quote “The Strong Arm” commercials by heart, but many customers calling Frank Azar for personal injury claims could duplicate the testimonials seen in the commercials. Azar, a native of Trinidad, founded the firm in 1987, and has expanded to Denver, Aurora, Thornton and Pueblo, as well as Colorado Springs. The firm has represented more than 50,000 clients, and has recovered more than $2.3 billion in claims, according to The Strong Arm’s website. Across its offices, Azar employs more than 30 personal injury attorneys, though specialties also include product liability, workers’ compensation and class-action suits.
Silver: Springs Law Group | springslawgroup.com
Bronze: Pribila and Fields | pribila.com
Higher Education Institution
Gold: UCCS | uccs.edu
Sure the campus is beautiful and rapidly expanding. Yeah, it has research centers, 16 NCAA Div. II sports programs and community-enhancing satellites like Ent Center for the Arts and Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center. But academics will tell you that UCCS has the support of Indy readers, in part, because many attended classes and earned degrees there themselves since it was founded nearly 60 years ago.
Silver: Pikes Peak State College | pikespeak.edu
Bronze: Colorado College | coloradocollege.edu
Media Personality
Gold: Matt Meister | fox21news.com/matt-meister
This is the seventh year he’s won the Indy’s Best Of award in the Media Personality category (you read that right — seventh!), so Matt Meister is no stranger to being recognized for his skill as a meteorologist. His effectiveness as a public communicator is aided by his winning personality, but is grounded in real skill; he holds a degree in meteorology and worked for the National Center for Atmospheric Research. As a researcher, Emmy-nominated meteorologist, published author of several scientific papers and father of two, Meister cares not only about the science, but about “what the weather means for the people living in it.”
Silver: Dianne Derby | koaa.com/dianne-derby
Bronze: Rob Quirk | koaa.com/rob-quirk
Child Day Care
Gold: Hope Montessori Academy | montessorichild.com
Hope Montessori Academy focuses on individualized and child led learning “with an emphasis on supporting the social emotional development of the child — which is crucial at this stage in development,” says Executive Director Genevieve Bonsall. “The Montessori curriculum provides children with hands-on learning experiences with materials specifically designed to foster academic growth in all areas of early childhood development.” Bonsall says Hope Montessori is proud to be a part of the community and to offer “a nurturing environment that focuses on whole child development to help inspire a lifetime of learning and success.”
Silver: Little Mountain Climbers | littlemountainclimbers.com
Bronze: The Learning Experience | thelearningexperience.com
Pet Groomer
Gold: House of Hounds Grooming | facebook.com/HouseofHoundsGrooming
Jenna Kempton founded House of Hounds in 2018, and in three years has already racked up awards for the quality of animal care provided. House of Hounds, on South Institute, was a Gold Best Of winner in 2021. Kempton says lockdown actually was a partial benefit — she and her husband had looked for a new house with space for a licensed office, but when COVID hit, groomers had to halt all business. But the COVID benefit check paid for the cost of outfitting the grooming studio. Kempton’s fans appreciate the care she takes with shampoo and nail care — “I always file the nails, never clip,” Kempton says, adding she is particularly adept at handling high-anxiety and nervous pets by offering a one-on-one quiet space and treats beforehand, winning over the pet with a calming demeanor.
Silver: Happy Hounds Pet Grooming | happy-hounds.org
Bronze: The Pet Pawlor | thepetpawlor.net
Pet Day Care & Sitting
Gold: Camp Bow Wow | campbowwow.com
Now a national business with over 200 franchise locations, Camp Bow Wow started with a single pet care facility in Denver, followed quickly by operations in Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. Camp Bow Wow boasts spacious, climate-controlled yards for all-day play, and live webcams for pet parents who want to check in while they’re away. There are now locations on the Northside, Eastside and in Monument, all offering day care, boarding, grooming, training and walking, as well as in-home care.
Silver: Lucky Dog | bealuckydog.com
Bronze: Play Time Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers | playtimepetsitters.com
Veterinary Clinic
Gold: Pikes Peak Veterinary Clinic | pikespeakvet.com
Pikes Peak Veterinary Clinic has been through four owners in the 51 years since its founding. Drs. Larry and Sue Wiseman established the clinic on Union Boulevard in 1971, and Dr. Jeff Fowler acquired the practice 10 years later. Dr. Melanie Marsden took over the clinic in the early 2000s and oversaw two waves of expansion, the most recent in 2021. And the clinic still has room to expand. Kathy Kirk, practice manager, says the addition of a cats and exotic pets space in May 2022 has taken the site up to eight exam rooms, a special room for larger pets, a radiology room, laser therapy room, a surgery suite, a lab/pharmacy and two dental tables. The staff of 36 has been routinely praised by customers. Kirk says that, although the clinic saw patients through the pandemic, customers are glad to be able to take pets in for wellness procedures. New patients are still accepted, though the clinic operates close to capacity every day.
Silver: Westside Animal Hospital | westsideanimalhospital.com
Bronze: Bijou Animal Hospital | bijouanimalhospital.com
Dog Walker
Gold: Winnona Yi | facebook.com/winnona.rash
Winnona Yi, who operates her pet services under her legal name Winnona Rash, has been walking and sitting pets as a side business since she began work as a veterinary technician in 2000. On her retirement from the vet office, she started gaining customers through word of mouth, though she also works with a company that has the exclusive sitting contract with The Broadmoor. Most of her clients are in the southwest, west and southeast areas of the city, which she said is a reflection of proximity to her own home. Services include medical administration and sitting, as well as walking, and working with traumatized mill dogs. Yi hasn’t expanded to cat-walking to date, but said she has worked with a ferret, pig and llama and has tended goats (without walking them).
Silver: PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers | playtimepetsitters.com
Bronze: Lessie’s Pet Sitting | 719-313-9595
Hair Salon
Gold: Salon Kreed | salonkreed.com
Beauty expert Greg Chavez brought Salon Kreed to Northgate in 2021. The salon offers a range of services, including coloring, cuts, waxing and barbering. Stylists use products from reputable hair care brands like Goldwell, Kérastase, Oribe and Wilson Collective.
“Salon Kreed prides itself on providing extremely high standards of, not just quality service but creating an unforgettable experience,” its website says.
Coloring services include semi color, single process color, highlights, color correction or combination and balayage.
Silver: Veda Salon & Spa | coloradoveda.com
Bronze: Lush + Lather | lushandlather.co
Nail Salon
Gold: Beauty Bar | beautybar-inc.com
Beauty Bar is known for its full bar featuring specialty cocktails, beer and wine and snacks — sometimes from local bakeries — available for guests as they get their mani/pedis or hair done. The salon and spa services are its “core,” owner Uyen Le says. But she is always introducing new concepts, whether it’s adding local and small business-made items for sale at the boutique shops inside, or fun treats for guests. “We are in the business to make people feel good, look good,” Le says. “I think mentally that’s what we need nowadays, and I always say, we’re like counselors, honestly.”
Silver: Bare Feet Spa | barefeetspa.com
Bronze: 5 Star Nails & Spa | 719-520-1405
Place for EyeWear
Gold: Abba Eye Care | abbaeyecare.com
Abba Eye Care on Lake Avenue will “go that extra mile” to ensure customers are cared for and know exactly what eyewear their insurance will cover, Practice Manager Sabrina Shelton says. The eyewear and care practice, which has six locations in the Springs, has more than 1,000 glasses, contacts and sunglasses options available at the store, Shelton says. Abba takes Medicaid, Tricare and Veterans Affairs benefits, she says. They also offer translation services for non-English speakers or those who need American Sign Language interpreters. “It’s all about our patient care,” Shelton says. “We want to make sure that we can get people seen for whatever they need to be seen for, however we can help them be seen.”
Silver: Costco Optical | costco.com/optical.html
Bronze: Archdale Eyecare | archdaleeyecare.com
Barbershop
Gold: Floyd’s 99 Barbershop [TIE] | floydsbarbershop.com
Three locations — far north side, north side and east side.
Welcoming atmosphere, with high-end service and expertise.
Services include men’s and boy’s cuts of varying lengths, fades, color and treatments, shaves, beard trims and waxing.
Barbershop
Gold: Lincoln Street Barbers [TIE] | lincolnstbarberscoloradosprings.com
Locally owned and operated.
Services include men’s cut, hot lather and shave, beard trim, razor fade, straight shave, straight razor eyebrow shaping, and boy’s cuts. Midtown location. Classic barbershop experience.
Silver: Dapper Barbershop | dapperbarbershopco.com
Bronze: Sunday Barber Co. | sundaybarberco.com
Yoga
Gold: Cambio Yoga | cambioyoga.com
Sibling co-owners Amber and Austin Richman operate on a donation model and strive to create and promote accessibility, education and community. “Cambio is not like a gym, where people just work out and don’t talk to anyone,” Austin Richman says. “We want [the atmosphere] to be warm and welcoming. People know they don’t have to be from a certain socioeconomic class or be a hetero-normative person.” Cambio also offers many different types of yoga, from intense styles like power, hot and vinyasa, to gentle, restorative and less demanding styles. The Richmans opened in 2009 near Austin Bluffs and Academy boulevards and recently added a second location near Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard.
Silver: Hot Asana Yoga Studio | hotasanastudio.com
Bronze: SunWater Spa | sunwaterspa.com
Gym or Fitness Center
Gold: YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region | ppymca.org
A membership to the Y includes access to nine family centers, as well as swimming pools and other amenities located throughout the region, from Fountain to Monument, and several Colorado Springs locations in between. Classes include cycling, Tai Chi, Zumba, Total Body Conditioning and Bootcamp, and many more favorite group fitness options. Another perk of working out at the Y: The organization’s Learn and Play program provides members with more than two hours of free child care while parents are using fitness facilities. Children must have a youth membership to participate, or be part of their family’s household membership.
Silver: VASA Fitness | vasafitness.com
Bronze: Life Time | lifetime.life
Nonprofit
Gold: Humane Society Pikes Peak Region | hsppr.org
Since 1949, the Humane Society Pikes Peak Region has provided medical care for pets, housed abused animals and helped reunite animals with their loved ones, along with providing other kinds of assistance. HSPPR also provides services such as spaying or neutering, wellness exams, vaccinations and animal trainers.
“I cherish coming to HSPPR every day and seeing firsthand the difference our passionate and dedicated staff and volunteers make for the community’s pets and people,” says Duane Adams, HSPPR president and CEO. “Pets matter deeply to us, and protecting pets is vital to our community. We believe pets and people are better together.”
Silver: Inside Out Youth Services | insideoutys.org
Bronze: TESSA | tessacs.org
Assisted Living Facility
Gold: Brookdale Senior Living | brookdale.com
Brookdale’s five communities in the Springs are home to more than 600 residents and offer multiple levels of care, says Laura Fischer, vice president of the company’s West Division. Its Skyline facility was the first established in the Springs, in 1990, and now provides all the levels of care under one roof, Fischer says. The independent living level provides help with cleaning and other chores so residents can focus on enjoying their retirement, while its memory care and support ensures people with Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia “experience feelings of belonging and purpose while still preserving their identity and their sense of self,” she says.
Silver: Village at Skyline A Brookdale facility
Bronze: Sunny Vista Living Center | sunnyvista.org
Chiropractor
Gold: Lowenstein Chiropractic Center | lowensteinchiropractic.com
Father-daughter duo of Drs. Marc and Tessa Lowenstein are a huge benefit to patients, says Marc, who’s run his center on the Westside for more than 40 years. “We have the advantage of the older doc, the younger doc; the male doc, the female doc; the one who’s been doing it for a while and has seen a lot of patients, the one who’s come out of school with the latest and greatest wonderful ideas,” he said.
The Lowensteins prioritize corrective and long-term care.
Tessa emphasizes that the center is open to people from all walks of life, and makes a point to be LGBTQ inclusive. Patients are asked for their preferred pronouns, which can make them feel more comfortable and safe, she says.
Silver: Peak Family Chiropractic | peakfamilychiropractic.com
Bronze: Knobbs Chiropractic | knobbschiropractic.com
Physical Therapist
Gold: Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group | csog.net
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group operates two locations in Colorado Springs — a North Campus off Briargate Parkway and a South Campus off Lake Plaza Drive.
Areas of expertise include a foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity, joint replacement, osteoporosis and bone health, spine care, sports medicine, and work-related injuries.
Opened in 1994, the group was formed when three separate practices merged.
The combined practices have been serving local residents for over 50 years.
Silver: Rocky Mountain Rehab Physical Therapy | rockyrehab.com
Bronze: Synergy Manual Physical Therapy | synergympt.com
In-Home Care Provider
Gold: The Independence Center | theindependencecenter.org
Preferring not to be labeled as an assisted living center, The Independence Center staff instead tout their organization as a champion for people with disabilities. It works to create a world where everyone is known, valued and included. “Our services and programs are available to anyone in our service area who self-identifies as having a disability,” says Indy Frazee, CEO of The Independence Center. “That means those with a cognitive, physical or mental health disability, someone who has blindness or low vision — or a person who is blind, deaf, or hard of hearing.” The Independence Center serves 23 Colorado counties and gives back through its IC Fund, which provides financial help to local nonprofits with existing projects or new projects that help facilitate independent living for people with disabilities.
Silver: Gentle Shepherd | gentleshepherdhomecare.com
Bronze: Interim Healthcare | interimhealthcare.com/coloradosprings/home
Alternative Health Care
Gold: Springs Community Acupuncture | springscommunityacupuncture.com
“Nap time for Grownups” is how a bumper sticker for Springs Community Acupuncture describes treatments at the nonprofit clinic in Old Colorado City, and it’s remarkably accurate, says founder and director Hannah Beachy. “It’s the cutest thing — I get to go around and tuck people in with blankets and watch them rest for a while,” she says. SCA offers Chinese herbal consultations and recliners set up in a shared room where licensed acupuncturists treat clients. During the COVID pandemic, SCA also introduced private table sessions, which continue now on Sundays for back treatments and cupping.
Silver: Pikes Peak Wellness Massage | pikespeakwellnessmassage.com
Bronze: Lowenstein Chiropractic Center | lowensteinchiropractic.com
Thrift Store
The Arc, Pikes Peak Region | thearcppr.org
The national Arc was founded in 1950 in Minnesota by families of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The Arc Pikes Peak Region has been around since 1955, one of more than 700 chapters nationwide. There are thrift stores on North Academy and Austin Bluffs boulevards and Uintah Street, with many dedicated shoppers claiming the Uintah Gardens store has the greatest hidden treasures. The stores are back at full operation following the pandemic — and specials include 50 percent off most items on Saturdays.
Silver: Goodwill | goodwillcolorado.org/shop/outlet
Bronze: Ashley’s Attic | ashleysatticconsignmentshop.business.site
Comic Shop
Gold: The Leechpit Records & Vintage | leechpit.com
Historically known more for punk records and outrageous tees, Leechpit has expanded its domain since moving from Downtown to Old Colorado City, now covering all that is eclectic and indescribable. Adam Leech founded the store in the late 1990s and recruited his entire family to join him on staff. A careful search won’t merely turn up unexpected comic and card esoterica, but unique gifts of all sorts.
Silver: KaPow Comics & Coffee | kapowcomicsandcoffee.com
Bronze: Escape Velocity Comics & Graphic Novels | escapevelocitycomics.com [TIE]
Bronze: Muse Comics + Games | musecomicscolorado.com [TIE]
Place to Buy Skis & Snowboards
Gold: Mountain Chalet | mtnchalet.com
Mountain Chalet was founded by Kent Kane in 1968, and moved from its original Acacia Park location only three years ago, when present owners Jim and Elaine Smith moved a few blocks away to Nevada Avenue, next door to City Rock. While outdoor gear and clothing have gotten much more upscale in 54 years, the Smiths see the biggest change in the new sports like ice climbing now supported by dedicated gear. The new store features open spaces and high ceilings to display the broader range of equipment available.
Silver: The Ski Shop | theskishopinc.com
Bronze: Epic Mountain Gear | epicmountaingear.com
Outdoor Outfitter
Gold: REI | rei.com
• REI offers top-quality gear and apparel, expert advice and rental equipment.
• Being a co-op means REI puts purpose before profit; every purchase helps to steward the outdoors and support sustainable business. REI donates millions to nonprofits, is 100 percent carbon neutral in REI brands and operations, and advocates for climate action, inclusion and racial equity outdoors, human rights and the circular economy.
Whether you’re new to the outdoors or a seasoned pro, the REI Colorado Springs store is ready to help you get out and enjoy all the beautiful places this region has to offer.
Silver: Mountain Chalet | mtnchalet.com
Bronze: Scheels | scheels.com
Doctor (M.D./D.O.)
Gold: Dr. Lisa Jenks | genesis-medspa.com
Originally an emergency room physician, Dr. Lisa Jenks switched gears in 2007 by opening Genesis Medspa, one of the first medical spas in the city. Motivated by the idea of owning a business in the medical field while not working for a big hospital or organization, Jenks strives to help her patients feel like better versions of themselves. “Now, I tell people I practice aesthetic medicine,” she says. “I talk to them about the aging process and what we can do to reverse it in ways that make them feel comfortable, accepted and valued.” Jenks has been recognized as a Best Of honoree multiple times since 2007.
Silver: Dr. Gina Bamberger | uchealth.org/provider/gina-c-b
Bronze: Dr. Julie Brady | centura.org/provider-search
Medical Spa
Gold: Genesis MedSpa | genesis-medspa.com
Dr. Lisa Jenks wanted to create a space where people immediately feel welcome and comfortable. Genesis Medspa is the result of that pursuit. Since 2007, the medical spa has offered a variety of services, from micro-derm abrasion to chemical peels, laser treatments, brown spot removal, body contouring and skin tightening. Jenks started Genesis with four treatment rooms and four staff members. Following a few expansions, the spa now features 10 treatment rooms and 17 staff members. “So many people in our community don’t have family close by, so we want to help them feel seen and known and taken care of,” Jenks says.
Silver: Robert Andrews Laser & Medical Aesthetics | robertandrewsmedical.com
Bronze: Timeless Aesthetics | timelessaestheticsllc.com
Day Spa
Gold: SunWater Spa | sunwaterspa.com
SunWater Spa once again wins Gold — the enduring mineral-rich waters of Seven Minute Spring that fill the spa’s cedar tubs and the backdrop of Manitou’s mountain views continue to attract visitors, and are complemented by other services like massage and skin care treatments.
In October, SunWater added two more cedar tubs, allowing the spa to accommodate a higher volume of guests, says marketing and media manager Joey Selz. An interactive map of the tubs can be found on its website, where guests can inquire about reservations in specific locations.
Silver: Veda Salon & Spa | coloradoveda.com
Bronze: Genesis MedSpa | genesis-medspa.com
Dental Practice
Gold: The Downtown Dentist | thedowntowndentistcs.com
Dr. Julia Rohleder opened her Downtown dental office in 2008 on the concept of providing dental services and convenience to Downtown workers. Nearly 15 years and several Best Of awards later, Rohleder now plans to open a second Downtown location near Willamette and Nevada avenues. A plan for a dental hygienist school is also in the works, with its first class entering by 2024. “I think we’re not quite as scary as most other dental offices,” Rohleder says. “We’re more approachable and relatable. And people don’t have to drive across town to see us.”
Silver: Springs Dentistry | springsdentistry.com
Bronze: Briargate Dental | briargatedental.com
Tattoo Shop
Gold: West Side Tattoo | westsidetattoo.net
What brings people to West Side Tattoo in Old Colorado City for their ink? Owner and manager Bryan Moore thinks 90 percent of it is their energy and vibe. “We obviously do great tattoos, but we have a solid crew that really cares about their clientele,” he says. “Our personalities bring people in.” West Side Tattoo has 14 artists, including some who’ve been there for a decade or longer. “We try to fit clients in with artists with a particular style,” Moore says, “versus just getting you in and getting you out as quick as possible.“
Silver: American Banner Tattoos | americanbannertattoos.com
Bronze: Fallen Heroes Tattoo | fallenheroestattoo.com
Vape Shop
Gold: Chief Vapor | chiefvapor.com
The family-owned Chief Vapor is about to expand to a sixth vape shop and Aubrie Plautz, manager at the Powers Boulevard location, explains what makes them special. “What I’ve heard from our customers coming here is they enjoy our vibe. We’re just really friendly. We train each other, we take care of each other,” she says. “We try to treat our customers like family. You go to other vape stores and they tend to be dingy and dark. We have lots of natural light, you can always see the product, and we can show you how to set it up.”
Silver: Elev8 Glass Gallery | elev8glassgallery.com
Bronze: The Bomb Head Shop | thebombheadshop.com
Adult Store
Gold: Fascinations | fascinations.net
When date night rolls up and you’re out of the necessities, Fascinations’ store manager Arthur Gallegos makes the case for dropping into their local adult store at Academy and Dublin boulevards. “It’s our product knowledge and education and our inviting environment that make us special,” he says. As manager for 10 years, Gallegos isn’t surprised at their frequent Best Of honors. “We’re very willing to help and walk our guests through aspect of their shopping experience, while providing education on the products we carry.”
Silver: Pleasures | gopleasures.com
Bronze: HUSTLER Hollywood | hustlerhollywood.com
Piercing Shop
Gold: Certified Tattoo Studios/Pens & Needles Tattoos | certifiedtattoo.com/piercing
Pens & Needles recently joined Certified Tattoo Studios family, a Denver-based family of studios aiming to set a gold standard in piercing and inking. The new Certified location joins an existing local site on Drennan Road. Pens & Needles has been LGBTQ-friendly since its founding 10 years ago, and the two local Certified shops now offer more than 20 experienced tattoo artists from around the world. The affiliation with Certified not only will bring more financial resources to bear, it will also mean a strict adherence to standards for cleanliness and safety.
Silver: West Side Tattoo | westsidetattoo.net
Bronze: The Hive | thehivepiercing.square.site
Eclectic Shop
Gold: Ladyfingers Letterpress | ladyfingersletterpress.com
A professional print and graphics shop listed under eclectic? Perhaps it’s necessary to visit Ladyfingers on Acacia Park to really understand why. The business was founded by queer/trans couple Arley Torsone and Morgan Calderini in 2011, when both already were known as experienced designers. The company grew from a home-based design operation to a full Downtown studio in 2016. Calderini is the operator of the on-site letterpress printing press. One of the newest product additions at Ladyfingers is a line of candles produced by an artist with a studio in the basement, whom Ladyfingers helped incubate in a business under the name Cultivating Luminescence. Calderini says a Pikes Peak Community Foundation grant helped launch a First Friday event where artists can work directly with production of designs on the in-house letterpress. The store is a place of consistent learning, hosting workshops by such groups as Poetry719.
Silver: The Dice Guys Game Store | dice-guys.com
Bronze: Terra Verde | terraverdestyle.com
Bookstore
Gold: Poor Richard’s Bookstore | poorrichardsdowntown.com/#books
Even after the demise of local bookstores like Chinook Bookshop and McKinzey-White Booksellers was followed by the collapse of entire chains, Poor Richard’s survives. It may feel the impact of Downtown newbies like the Colorado Springs branch of Tattered Cover, but the unique collection of new and used books still makes it far more likely you will find that book or gift at Poor Richard’s than anywhere else in town. The novelty gift selection adjacent to the checkout counter grows by the year, offering eclectic items to augment books.
Silver: Westside Stories | bookshop.org/shop/westsidestories
Bronze: Tattered Cover Colorado Springs | tatteredcover.com
Cooking Class
Gold: The French Kitchen | tfkcc.com
The French Kitchen offers not just a delicious taste of France, but classes on how to make a lot of their offerings, too. “What we’ve been building for the past 10 years is a family,” says Blandine Mazéran, CEO, owner and instructor. “People come to our cooking classes not just for the food, but to be with people and to meet new people and to feel better.” Since COVID, they’ve re-expanded their café and brought back crowd-favorite instructor Janon Bourgeois. People love to take and re-take classes there. “You always leave with a lot of food.”
Silver: Pikes Peak State College | pikespeak.edu
Bronze: Sweet Addict Bakery | sweetaddictbakery.com
Music, Movies & Video Games
Gold: Independent Records | beindependent.com
Since opening the first Independent Records in 1978, Orville and Lewis Lambert expanded their empire to seven record stores by the middle of the last decade, only to see the pandemic and associated supply problems draw the stores down to two, a new 6,000-square-foot store on North Academy Boulevard and a second store in Pueblo. Even when other outlets closed nationwide due to CD and LP price and supply gyrations, Independent did not have to rely in 2022 on paraphernalia alone. Independent thrives partly due to the renewed interest in vinyl, though the changing mix of LPs, and used/new CDs, makes inventory hard to predict. While the Lamberts periodically talk about getting out of the music business at some point, local residents can be happy there is still a shop to meet their music needs.
Silver: The Leechpit Records & Vintage | leechpit.com
Bronze: EntertainMART | entertainmart.com
Grocery Store
Gold: King Soopers | kingsoopers.com
Lloyd King along with Charles W. Houchens opened the first King Soopers, in Arvada in 1947.
Why Soopers? King’s kids were fans of the Archie comic book series, where allegedly many things were “sooper.”
It’s the dominant chain in both Colorado Springs and the state.
The chain was acquired by The Kroger Company in 1982-83.
King Soopers has a “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste” social impact plan that’s their “commitment to ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste across our company by 2025.” Learn more at kingsoopers.com/f/zero-hunger-zero-waste.
Silver: Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market | breadandbuttermarket.com
Bronze: Mountain Mama Natural Foods | mountainmamanaturalfoods.com
Natural Food Store
Gold: Mountain Mama Natural Foods | mountainmamanaturalfoods.com
Mountain Mama has been a fixture of Colorado Springs’ Westside for 43 years and they’ve been happy to be a part of it, offering a reprieve from the processed food, additives and colors of our modern world. “When we started this in 1979, there was only carob, there was no chocolate. Things tasted like cardboard, the food was terrible,” says owner Julie Sasinka. But things are very different today. “I try not to think of natural food as ‘health food,’ it’s ‘real food,’ [and] real food can taste so delicious.”
Silver: Sprouts | sprouts.com
Bronze: Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market | breadandbuttermarket.com
Clothing Boutique / Fashion Accessories / Jewelry Store
Gold: Terra Verde | terraverdestyle.com
Terra Verde has been expanding its Acacia Park-area operations on North Tejon Street since Chris Sondermann founded it in 1992. Leah Fitzgerald Riehl and Carrie Hibbard acquired the store in January 2020, and though the business was difficult to sustain during lockdown, the store’s loyal customer base kept Terra Verde afloat. Hibbard said that consistency in products was a byword, but inventory can change as suppliers change. One new line that has attracted attention is Magnolia Pearl, a Texas clothing company utilizing vintage fabrics and producing only 200 copies of each design. Hibbard said Terra Verde also has expanded its baby department to include toddler clothing. Eclectic gifts include votive candles, puzzles, socks and beer-making kits. Since the closing of its former neighbor CJ Kard, Terra Verde has tried to stock more cards and mugs as well.
Clothing Boutique
Silver: Eve’s Revolution | evesrevolution.com
Bronze: Yobel | shopyobel.com
Fashion Accessories
Silver: Eclectic CO | shopeclecticco.com
Bronze: Eve’s Revolution | evesrevolution.com
Jewelry Store
Silver: Eclectic CO | shopeclecticco.com
Bronze: Revolution Jewelry Works | revolutionjewelryworks.com
Auto Repair Shop
Gold: Aspen Auto Clinic | aspenautoclinic.com
Greg Bunch founded Aspen Auto Clinic in 2001 and now has four Springs locations and one each in Monument and Centennial. “It started with a passion for cars and a vision to help educate people on their vehicles,” according to the Aspen website. And their promise to customers? “When you come to any of our locations, you’ll feel like family as we take care of you and your vehicle, assuring your safety as our number one goal.”
Silver: Accurate Japanese Repair | accuratejapaneserepair.com
Bronze: Hutcheson Performance & Repair | hutchesonperformanceauto.com
Used Furniture
Gold: Platte Furniture | plattefurniture.com
Founder and owner Dick Kelly began selling furniture out of his garage in the late ’70s and has since expanded the family business into perhaps the largest used furniture store in the state at 36,000 square feet. While maintaining a family-owned feel, Dick and his son Kyle pride themselves on creating a pleasant atmosphere for customers, leading many to question if they’ve entered a used furniture store. The store’s clients vary widely, from local college students to established professionals. The Kellys regularly buy, sell and trade furniture and even offer layaway service.
Silver: Goodwill | goodwillcolorado.org
Bronze: American Classics Marketplace | americanclassicsmarketplace.com
Antique Store
Gold: American Classics Marketplace | americanclassicsmarketplace.com
• American Classics Marketplace deals in antiques, to include furniture, dishes and glassware, pictures and decor, and jewelry.
The Gold-winning antiques retailer features more than 300 vendors and a treasure trove of always-changing items for shoppers to peruse and enjoy.
According to their website, “American Classics Marketplace is the largest antique store in Colorado Springs,” and the largest antique mall in the state.
Vendor Tami Glascock says on their website, “Thank you for all of the email communication to us vendors and for your efforts in promoting American Classics Marketplace and our small businesses. Its very encouraging and motivating. And the team at ACM (both back dock and cashiers up front) are always very helpful.”
Silver: Sweet William Antique Mall | sweetwilliamantiquemall.com
Bronze: Goodwill | goodwillcolorado.org
Auto/Truck Dealership
Gold: Heuberger Subaru | bestbuysubaru.com
Established in 1970, Heuberger is a nationwide leader in Subaru sales. The dealership offers new and used vehicles, repairs, and has a free coffee bar for customers. “Our guests love our refreshing sales process, because we go above and beyond to ensure the experience is completely stress-free,” their website says.
Silver: Phil Long Dealerships | phillong.com
Bronze: Toyota of Colorado Springs, Formerly Larry Miller Toyota, | toyotaofcoloradosprings.com
Motorcycle/Motorsports Dealer
Gold: Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson | pikespeakharleydavidson.com
The local Harley-Davidson dealership has roots going back to 1934, starting out and operating in Motor City for many decades. In its more recent home at North Nevada Avenue and I-25, the shop is now in the hands of Rob and Christy Brooks. Foot traffic has returned to the Harley headquarters, and lead times for most bikes and parts have improved significantly during 2022. As the dealership moves into the colder-weather season when most customers buy clothing and parts, they’re trying to reach out to the community with more bike shows, Flapjack Saturday breakfasts and special events, including Biketober Fest at Red Leg Brewing Co. and Harley Halloween, both held in October.
Silver: Apex Sports | apexsportsinc.com
Bronze: Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle | pikespeakindianmotorcycle.com
Place for CBD Products / Head Shop / MMJ Dispensary, North / South / West / Pueblo
Gold: Maggie’s Farm | maggiesfarmmarijuana.com
Wherever the Farm has a store, Maggie’s seems to dominate the recreational or medical marijuana retail scene. “I think that the Maggie’s experience is something you don’t get in any other dispensary,” says Kat Thompson, general manager for their Manitou Springs location. “I’ve worked in quite a few dispensaries, not just as a general manager but as a budtender as well, and [what sets us apart is] the amount of care that Maggie’s takes, the variety of products that we carry, even down to our budtender knowledge.” Thompson also brags about their strong inventory team, maintaining what they claim is the largest variety of products in Colorado. “It’s very uncommon for us to run out of anything.”
Place for CBD Products
Silver: Docta Rasta | doctarasta.com
Bronze: CBD Life | facebook.com/ColoradosBigDiscovery
Head Shop
Silver: Freaky’s | freakys.com
Bronze: Elev8 Glass Gallery | elev8glassgallery.com
MMJ Dispensary, North
Silver: Native Roots | nativerootscannabis.com
Bronze: The Epic Remedy | theepicremedy.com
MMJ Dispensary, South
Silver: The Epic Remedy | theepicremedy.com
Bronze: Native Roots | nativerootscannabis.com
MMJ Dispensary, West
Silver: The 64 Store | the64store.com
Bronze: The Green Source | nationalgreensource.com
MMJ Dispensary, Pueblo
Silver: Strawberry Fields | strawberryfieldscannabis.com
Bronze: The Cannabis Depot | cannabisdepotco.com
MMJ Dispensary, East
Gold: Native Roots | nativerootscannabis.com
• Their current deal? “Bring your ‘I Voted’ sticker in and show it to one of our budtenders for a penny joint!” (Valid for med and rec customers through Nov. 8, while supplies last.)
Native Roots’ website offers “Cannabis 101” how-tos including how to roll like a pro, make your own munchies, how to relax when you’re high and more. Just click on the “Stories” tab.
Native Roots has 20 locations throughout Colorado Springs, along the Front Range, and in Aspen, Vail, Frisco and Dillon.
Silver: The Epic Remedy | theepicremedy.com
Bronze: The Green Source | nationalgreensource.com
Recreational Marijuana Dispensary
Gold: Emerald Fields | emeraldfields.com
Describing itself as a “cannaboutique” (“we’re not a head shop”)‚ Emerald Fields is one of only two rec shops in El Paso County. As such, their shoppers make a mighty contribution to Manitou Springs’ budget through the sales taxes they pay.
The dispensary offers more than 250 items, including CBD oils, edibles, pre-rolls, extracts, vape cartridges, tinctures and topicals, as well as gear (glass pipes, vaporizers, etc.) and Emerald Fields-branded merch.
Emerald Fields offers a reward program that lets buyers earn points for every purchase that can be used toward future purchases.
Silver: Maggie’s Farm Manitou Springs | maggiesfarmmarijuana.com
Bronze: The Cannabis Depot Pueblo and Pueblo West | cannabisdepotco.com
MMJ Dispensary, Downtown
Gold: The Green Source | nationalgreensource.com
• Locals support The Green Source: The dispensary earned three Gold (Best Dispensary, South, East; Best Place for CBD Products) and two Silvers (Best Dispensary, North, West) in the Indy’s 2021 Best Of awards.
Their CBD products include vapes, gummies and other edible products along with topicals.
The Green Source offers medical transportation to “any individual within the Colorado Springs area at no charge to help those in need get to their dialysis or cancer treatments.”
They have four Springs locations and one dispensary in Pueblo.
Silver: Altitude Organic Medicine | altitudeorganic.com
Bronze: The 64 Store | the64store.com