Welcome back to the Indy’s annual Best Of awards! Last week, we brought you our reader-chosen winners in local food, drink and nightlife. This week, we’re highlighting the Best Of Colorado Springs in community, shopping, services, health and wellness, and cannabis. Phew!
While the food and drink industry has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, there isn’t a single sector of our city that has remained untouched by health concerns or stay-at-home restrictions over the past eight months.
Think about it. October is Arts Month, usually packed full of new, in-person cultural experiences. As our artists and creatives work tirelessly to present their work in safe and socially distant formats, or on a digital platform, they could use a hell of a boost.
Meanwhile, local retail outlets have struggled to offer the same products and services they provided pre-pandemic, all while trying to keep the mom-and-pop shop feeling, even when folks are buying online more than ever.
And nonprofits, many of which pivoted services to address needs specific to the pandemic, are in a bind. Though lots of people have less to donate these days, the need has never been greater.
Then, of course, there are our health care workers, who have stuck it out on the front lines of a global health crisis, risking themselves to keep us and our families safe.
All of these industries and more have faced hardships, but the people who keep the cogs turning have been amazing in the face of it all. Inspiring. And it is our honor to award them for their hard work on behalf of our community.
So, congrats to our winners, profiled in the following pages. We wouldn’t be Colorado Springs without you!