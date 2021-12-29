We may have been lucky so far, but at some point, it’s going to snow, and get cold (and stay that way, for more than a couple of days). Here are the best books and games to hole up inside with this winter. Curl up by the fire (or just sit really close to the radiator) put on a pot of coffee (maybe spike it with something high-proof, whatever, nobody tells you what to do, right?) and hide out from Jack Frost with these (loosely winter-themed) books and games.

The Cold Millions by Jess Walter

This is the story of two young brothers who are itinerant workers in the early 20th century Inland Northwest boomtown of Spokane, Washington. When the boys get drawn into the building labor movement, things start to get dicey. This novel features an unforgettable lineup of anarchists, cops, tycoons, tramps, Wobblies, Pinkertons, variety girls, suffragists, socialists, detectives, hobos, madams and murderers. Walter serves up a snapshot of a rapidly changing country dealing with the vast gap between its rich and poor (so you know: no real relevance to the current American moment).

Remember: the millions may have been cold, but you don’t have to be. Pair this one with some wool socks and a rye, like they drank in the early 1900s.

Smilla’s Sense of Snow by Peter Høeg

Nobody does immersive winter reads or crime novels like the Scandinavians, and this 1992 novel by Danish author Høeg is a standout. A global bestseller, this mystery follows scientist/protagonist Smilla Jaspersen, an Inuit who grew up in Greenland, as she investigates a suspicious incident involving a young boy who fell to his death in Denmark. She believes signs indicate he was chased to his death by an adult — but the police feel differently. So it sounds like there’s something rotten in Denmark, am I right? Hey-yo! Sorry.

Hold the Dark by William Giraldi

The frozen and brutal Alaskan wilderness is the setting for Giraldi’s Hold the Dark, as three children are apparently taken by wolves in the remote village of Keelut. To investigate these deaths, wolf expert Russell Core is called in, but he soon makes a chilling discovery that will propel him on a journey far across the icy landscape.

“Snow, ice, wolves, murder, and dark love are encountered in Hold the Dark, William Giraldi’s hard, unflinching, and powerful novel. This story and the telling of it have the clout and rigor of a Norse Saga,” said Daniel Woodrell, author of Winter’s Bone.

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

A four-generation saga of a Korean family and their eventual emigration to Japan, this tale of clashing cultures spans seven decades and reckons with war, cultural identity and erasure, and Korea’s annexation by Japan in the early 20th century. As one character says: “In Seoul, people like me get called ‘Japanese bastard,’ and in Japan, I’m just another dirty Korean, no matter how much money I make, or how nice I am.”

It definitely snows at least once or twice in this novel, so winter-themed? Sure, count it!

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James

Arriving in February 2022, this second entry in James’ epic fantasy trilogy, Moon Witch, Spider King is set amidst fictional Iron Age African kingdoms and is steeped in the continent’s legends and mythology. It would surely help to read the first one, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, but it’s not strictly necessary, as this tale recounts many of the same events — only from the perspective of Sogolon the Moon Witch, an antagonist from the first entry. Packed with bloodthirsty monsters, merciless warriors and magic, you won’t find any elves here, but you will encounter some bush fairies. A sprawling, postcolonial reclamation of African fables and folktales that is at times shockingly violent. OK fine, this one doesn’t really have a winter theme, it’s just a good book. Look, we didn’t say they would ALL be winter-themed.

Games

A Good Snowman Is Hard to Build

A Good Snowman Is Hard to Build is a grid-based puzzle video game in which players help a monster who is determined to build snowmen — and plenty of them!

Snowmen are constructed by stacking three snowballs of decreasing size (just like in real life!). You can change the size of the balls as necessary — rolling small or medium-sized balls over snowy ground increases their size.

Successfully building all snowmen in a stage will unlock the adjacent rooms, which are all part of a devious hedge maze. Like all great puzzlers, it’s easy to learn and hard to master, with a beautiful art style and satisfying gameplay.

Available on Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch and Macintosh operating systems.

The Long Dark

A first-person exploration/survival video game in an open world environment, in The Long Dark players must survive the frozen wilds of Canada after a geomagnetic storm leaves them stranded.

According to the developers at Hinterland Studio, The Long Dark is a “survival simulation that accounts for body temperature, caloric intake, hunger/thirst, fatigue, wind-chill, wildlife, and a host of other environmental factors.”

Hunt for food, fend off wolves and bears, and build a fire to cook your food — but make sure you cook it properly — you don’t want to get food poisoning out there in the cold.

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Linux, Microsoft Windows and Macintosh operating systems.

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, for Dungeons & Dragons

An adventure module for the 5th edition of Dungeons & Dragons, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is designed to take player characters from level 1 up to level 12, and is structured to make preparation easy for the Dungeon Master — so it’s ideal for newer DMs. Players face off against frost druids, ice trolls and snow golems as they adventure across the frozen north of the Forgotten Realms. The set comes loaded with physical maps and other handouts, and the campaign will take most groups nearly a year to complete, providing plenty of bang for the bucks.

Root: A Game of Woodland Might and Right

A strategy board game in the mold of Settlers of Catan or Risk, the gorgeous art and character design of Root sets it apart visually. Choose to play as the cats, birds, woodland rodents or the mysterious raccoon. The team you choose will give you different tactics, gaming elements and ways to score points, so you can’t play the same way with the Marquise de Cat as you would with the Woodland Alliance. Word of advice: It may look like Redwall or The Wind in the Willows, but this game is viciously cutthroat and will cause a family feud faster than a game of Monopoly.

Yeti in My Spaghetti

An easy-to-play game for kids, Yeti in My Spaghetti is basically like Jenga, but goofy. Players take turns carefully removing “noodles” that are precariously supporting said yeti. When the yeti falls (into the spaghetti, naturally) whoever removed the last noodle causing him to drop, loses. Everyone else wins.