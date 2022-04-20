Poetry 719 | poetry719.com
Poetry 719 originated as a small Facebook group in 2009, and several years later it had transformed into a full-fledged community organization. Poetry 719 combines poetry and community engagement to celebrate self-expression — and amplify marginalized voices. The Black-run organization puts on monthly events that are open to everyone, like themed poetry nights, discussion panels and open mics. For those of us not quite ready to perform in front of an audience? On Facebook, followers can participate in Poetry Prompt Monday. (It’s easy: Respond to the prompt, then tag or DM Poetry 719 to be featured on their page.)
Pikes Peak Writers | pikespeakwriters.com
Pikes Peak Writers is the optimal writers’ support group. Every first Thursday, writers can participate in an open critique via Zoom. And every fourth Sunday, the organization offers a free “Writers’ Night,” where members can meet up in person to network, ask questions and offer advice. Then, of course, there is the annual Pikes Peak Writers Conference with workshops that cover, among many other topics, the publishing process, leveraging your platform and developing solid character profiles.
Hear Here Poetry | hearherepoetry.org
Hear Here Poetry, which “encourag[es] young people to actively listen, write & share,” hosts poetry workshops, open mics and friendly slam competitions. They’re also one of the organizations behind the Pikes Peak Youth Poet Laureate Project.
Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) Book Clubs | ppld.org/book-clubs
The Pikes Peak Library District offers 15 different book clubs across the region; they vary in location, genre, and monthly meeting date and time. And look, there’re no rules against club hopping! Take up the Cheyenne Mountain Mystery Club for a few months, switch over to the Rockrimmon Mostly Fiction Group — and who knows? Maybe the Virtual Carnelian Coffee Club will end up being the best fit.
Non Book Club Book Club | facebook.com/nonbookclubbookclub
The NBCBC is a meetup for creatives of all kinds (writers and poets included) — a place to discuss ideas, swap books, share inspiration and more. “This event was created in order to break down the traditional ideas of learning found in school systems while also bridging art cliques in COS,” the NBCBC explains on their Facebook page. “We feel the most important information out there is what individuals curate into their own lives. We want to create and aid in the construction of safe places for open discussion and free expression.”