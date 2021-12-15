Dex Honea and Kate Walsh Honea, former professional dancers, are intimately familiar with The Nutcracker. In fact, it was around this time last year when Kate herself was rehearsing the Sugar Plum Fairy solo for the Sarasota Ballet in Florida.
The two officially joined Springs-based Colorado Ballet Society (CBS) — as executive director/school principal and artistic director, respectively — in August, and this month, they’re putting on their first production. CBS and Colorado Youth Ballet’s A Colorado Nutcracker is a twist on the traditional ballet, and one in line with Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary celebration.
It begins with a Christmas Eve celebration, set in 1907 at the Glen Eyrie home of Gen. William Jackson Palmer. And if you’re familiar with the history of the Springs, you’ll recognize the guests: Spencer and Julie Penrose, the founders of the Fine Arts Center, city planner Henry McAllister and his wife Elizabeth, and Charles and Josephine Tutt. A Colorado Nutcracker pays homage to the Front Range’s unique story, with scenery that depicts historical landmarks, like The Antlers hotel and Garden of the Gods, and characters like Nikola Tesla and Mother Nature.
While they’re taking on new roles in this year’s production, Dex and Kate have performed in past CBS Nutcrackers as guest artists. “For us, it’s certainly special that our first production is something that we both were involved in,” says Kate.
What’s also special is the scale of the production, notes Dex: a 150-dancer cast accompanied by musicians from the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and vocalists from the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale. “It’s pretty amazing to have a complete package in one show like that,” he says. “It’s really a blessing.”
Naturally, managing a performance of this size comes with its challenges, time constraints being one of them. “Unlike a professional company, where we would be able to rehearse every day for a full-length production … we only get about three hours on Tuesday, and about five hours on Saturday,” jokes Kate.
What the audience doesn’t see, and oftentimes doesn’t realize, is the hours and hours of dedicated rehearsal time that go into the one-hour performance (and beyond that, years of practice and training). Seeing dancers progress from smaller parts to lead roles has been a particularly rewarding experience for Dex and Kate. When they guested at CBS four years ago, two young dancers, Zella Forand and Simone Gibson, were “snow puffs,” a children’s role; this year, they will take turns dancing as Clara, the lead. “I think that’s just so special to see how they’ve matured and how they’ve improved,” says Kate. (“They’re beautiful dancers,” says Dex. “Future stars, for sure.”)
“Just to see the kids onstage — to me, that’s what Nutcracker’s about,” says Kate.
For Last-Minute Shoppers: “Holiday Happenings”
Behind on gifts? two Downtown galleries — G44 Gallery and Kreuser Gallery — present a “Special Holiday Shopping Day” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Expect champagne and wine, free gift wrapping, Flour Child Cakes, flower arrangements by Flowers by Christy Metz Design and a live painting demo with Rita Salazar Dickerson. See g44gallery.com for more.
For Music Lovers: Deck the Hall
In celebration of their 65th season, the Colorado Springs Chorale presents their holiday musical spectacular. Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. At Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. See cschorale.org/deck-the-hall-2021 for tickets ($10-$30) and more info.
For Theater Enthusiasts: Yule Be Naughty... Thrice!
Join Millibo Art Theatre for a “jolly holiday cabaret” featuring daring aerial acrobatics, knock-’em-dead vocals, laugh-out-loud comedy, and surprises from our merry band of cabaret artists!” Through Dec. 19. at 1626 S. Tejon St. See themat.org for tickets ($28, or $25 Thursday discount ticket) and more info.
For Party Animals: The Ugly Sweater Party
Some good old-fashioned holiday fun. Ugly sweater? Check. Music? Check. BBQ ribs? Check. Saturday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. at The Jazz-Funk Connection, 2355 Platte Place. For more info, see jazzfunkconnection.com.