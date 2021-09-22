Maybe it’s because we’ve spent so much time alone, had to wait so long to enjoy art together as a community? But this year’s list of Arts Month offerings feels almost like too much.
From stories around the campfire at the Heller Center, to the Indie Spirit Film Festival, to Blues on the Mesa, to the celebration of new Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius, you’ll find a truly massive list of events to choose from at artsoctober.com.
Our local Arts Month — organized by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region — happens each year in October, coinciding with National Arts & Humanities Month. And the goal is the same every year: to get you to “have one new cultural experience with family or friends this October!”
Though there are events for all interests over all 31 days of the month, COPPeR has divvied them up into theme weeks. You’ll find week-specific adventures listed at artsoctober.com/events.
Week 1: Visual & Culinary Arts (Oct. 3-9) — from Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music, to the Grateful Pumpkins Kids Art Workshop, to The Art of Pie Crust.
Week 2: Theater & Film (Oct. 10-16) — from improv classes at 3E’s Comedy club, to Guadalupe in the Guestroom at the FAC, to Witch by Theatreworks.
Week 3: Poetry, Prose & Comedy (Oct. 17-23) — from the Pikes Peak Zine Fest Mail Swap to Haiku Poetry and Recipe Book, to ventriloquist/stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Week 4: Music & Dance (Oct. 24-30) — from Haunting at the Old Homestead by the Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple creek, to Halloween Zombikaze burlesque by Peaks and Pasties.
Need more incentive to get involved? How about Arts Month Giveaways?
Head over to artsoctober.com/special-program/giveaways and throw your name in the hat for such prizes as a chance to paint with an elephant at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, art classes at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, Arts Month merch, and virtual cooking classes from Gather Food Studio.
It all starts Oct. 1 with a bevy of kickoff events (that just happen to include First Friday festivities), and you can read all about it at artsoctober.com/special-program/kick-off-arts-month.