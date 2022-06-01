As a native Floridian, there’s some highly specialized knowledge I possess. Practical stuff, mostly — how to fight off alligators, whether orange juice tastes better with or without pulp, what to do in a Category 5 killstorm, and where to score the finest bath salts in Miami. And I also know beaches: What makes a good one, what makes a crap one, and where the nude ones are (you’ll want Haulover Beach if you’re in Miami, although be warned that the Venn diagram of “people who tend to go to nude beaches” and “people you’d rather not see naked” is pretty close to a perfect circle).

In fact, my hometown, Dunedin, is mere minutes from some of the best beaches in America, where I spent my childhood swimming in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, building mud castles and working on my basal cell carcinoma. A little later on, much of my misspent youth was dedicated to canvassing the peninsula with a carload of my friends in search of those beaches with the softest sand, the biggest waves, the fewest sharks, and the wettest wet T-shirt contests.

Now clearly, I have had my fill of beaches, or I wouldn’t be living here. But in the same way that, as a Floridian, I’m fascinated with mountain ranges (or even small hills), I’m willing to bet there are plenty of Coloradans dreaming of the surf and sand. The nearest actual, coastal beach must be over 1,000 miles away, whether you head toward Texas or California (and as a rule, you should really steer clear of Texas beaches — they may be bigger, but they also smell like gasoline). As the temperature ticks upward, I can hear the voices of Colorado Springs residents crying out for answers: “Steve,” they ask, “isn’t there something approximating a beach closer to home? Preferably no more than a two-hour drive from town?” And my answer is, “HOW DO YOU KNOW MY NAME WHO SENT YOU,” but also yes, dear reader, there is. According to Travel + Leisure, one of America’s very best beaches is actually here in our lovely landlocked state.

The following is a comprehensive guide to three of the best beach-like destinations closest to our fair city. So pack a picnic, bring plenty of sunscreen, don’t forget the shark repellent bat-spray, and get in, loser, we’re going surfing!

Lake Pueblo State Park

Just 50 miles south of Colorado Springs and a little ways off I-25 is Lake Pueblo State Park, where 10,000 acres at the edge of the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains are available for year-round hiking, boating and fishing. The park has 34 miles of hiking and biking trails. It’s a manmade lake — after the Pueblo Flood of 1921, which killed around 250 and destroyed most of downtown Pueblo, the reservoir was created to control the flow of the Arkansas River.

Sadly, Pueblo State Park’s main swimming/beach area was closed on our visit — Rock Canyon Swim Beach is only open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend, except on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Be warned, it can get a little murky from goose poop and red algae, but it’s also cleaned and tested for algae levels every day, and will close if the water is unsafe. The water’s cold, so you may want to bring a flotation device.

Swimming in the actual lake is prohibited, and risky — the lake is a hotspot for all kinds of boating, and there are also dangerous rocks beneath the surface that aren’t always easy to spot. Some park maintenance workers told us that inebriated young men jumping into the lake from the surrounding outcrops results in injuries and even fatalities nearly every year.

Fishing is the main draw here, along with boating and camping. Anglers can reel in largemouth bass, sunfish, trout, walleye and channel catfish at the reservoir itself, two small ponds, or the Arkansas River. There’s very little shade along the lake, however, so if you’re planning on being out there awhile, make sure to bring a canopy of some sort. The park’s two marinas, North Shore and South Shore, offer rental sailboats, as well as pontoons and jet skis, and there are 400 year-round campsites available, both with and without electric hookup. You’ll want to make very, very early reservations if you’re planning on going in the summer.

Christina and Heather Kerl were prepping and inflating their stand-up paddleboards along the shore when we stopped to chat. Christina couldn’t have been happier about the 85-degree weather.

“We’re here a lot,” Christina says. “This is really our go-to spot for paddleboarding, mostly because it’s so close to home. This is my third visit this week.”

Lathrop State Park

About 100 miles south of the Springs, Lathrop State Park is a bit more of a trek but is in most ways a significant step up from the Pueblo reservoir.

The park’s 1,600 acres are dominated by Horseshoe Lake and Martin Lake, where visitors can take out boats, swim, wind surf, water ski or jet ski. This state park also boasts a nine-hole golf course, with a driving range and a mini-golf course as well. Views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from the course are epic, and if you’re just golfing, you don’t need to buy a park pass. Those will run $9 for a daily vehicle pass, $80 for an annual parks pass, and $120 for a family pass (daily fees for Lake Pueblo State Park are the same).

There are camping options in the park as well, but if you want something for summer you’ll need to have it booked by February, because they fill up fast. Anglers will want to check out Huajatolla Cove, a particularly scenic spot for fishing that boasts absolutely breathtaking views of the Spanish Peaks. For the best beach in the park, head to the southern side of Martin Lake.

On our visit, the tiny but scenic little cove was mostly frequented by families. The sand is a bit gravelly, but far from unpleasant, and you’ll be very comfortable laying out on a beach towel. A zone of buoys keep watercraft out, ensuring safe swimming close to the shore. There are some covered areas and pavilions with picnic tables to get a break from the sun, too. On a hot day in May, the bracingly cold water of Martin Lake was refreshing. It’s also a dog-friendly beach, which is great, but since people are the worst, expect to encounter lots of dog poop.

As we eat chicken tacos and bask in the ultraviolet rays, a young boy with a serious resemblance to Bobby Hill plays with his sister in the surf. “This is the Titanic, the unsinkable ship,” he says, floating a piece of roughly ship-shaped driftwood in the shallows. He pauses a moment, looking thoughtful. “Do you think the Titanic was real?” His sister shrugs. It’s a mystery.

Pull Quote “The storms come and go, the waves crash overhead, the big fish eat the little fish, and I keep on paddling.” — George R.R. Martin

Dan Kapff of Colorado Springs was visiting with his family and relaxing on a nearby bench, watching his kids swim.

“I like it because it’s close off [the interstate]. I feel like it’s quieter and not as run-down as some other places,” he said. “And it’s good for families — it’s not a big party scene.”

Kapff mentioned he also enjoyed Eleven Mile State Park, but noted that they don’t offer a real beach, and there’s no swimming, wind surfing, water skiing or body-in-water contact of any kind, although most types of boats (including motorboats, kayaks, canoes and sailboats) are fine.

As we left, a young mother approached us. “Please don’t write about this beach! I don’t want all of Colorado Springs to find out about it.” Once again, that’s the southernmost side of Martin Lake.

Great Sand Dunes National Park

We’ve saved the best for last. The sand dunes at Great Sand Dunes National Park are easily the most dramatic of our three Colorado “beaches.” There simply aren’t many places in the world where epic 14,000-foot mountains come together with massive sand dunes, and yes — what is functionally an amazing beach area, at least for a few months out of the year, when Medano Creek is flowing. That usually begins late March or April, and peaks sometime in June. This park is a bit more of a mission, at about 165 miles from the Springs, a drive that will likely take a bit over two hours. Head south on I-25 until you hit Exit 52, then head west on US-160. Travel + Leisure actually named it as one of their best 25 beaches in America for 2022 — one of only two beaches from landlocked states that made the cut.

On our visit in early May, the creek was flowing rapidly, creating a muddy stream at the base of the dunes that’s perfect for building mud castles, cooling your feet or having a picnic nearby and watching the kids splash about. Again, there isn’t a lot of shade so make sure and bring an umbrella or canopy of some sort. This beach was packed — families were everywhere picnicking, catching rays or even sandboarding/sledding down the dunes. You can’t rent boards directly at the park, but places like Kristi Mountain Sports in nearby Alamosa will rent boards that are specially constructed for use on sand, and from the looks of it, you can really fly down the dunes on those. On our visit, a large group of Japanese snowboarders were there, practicing their moves in the offseason.

This creek/beach area is perfect for non-swimmers and families with young children too, as Medano creek isn’t deep enough to get into trouble — even when the creek is at its peak, the water level doesn’t reach more than 5 or 6 inches.

Pull Quote “I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere.” — Anakin Skywalker

The sand dunes are something special, and because the Parks Service knows that, the specialness is reflected in the elevated admission price — $25 will get you a day pass for a normal-sized car or truck and all occupants, $20 will do for motorcycles, and a van or bus with lots of passengers will be charged $15 per person. If you’re going to come more than once a year, an annual pass makes a lot of sense at $45 for as many family members as you can cram into one vehicle.

The dunes don’t look too big at first, but that’s only because they’re in the shadow of Blanca Peak, one of the highest peaks in the Rockies at 14,351 feet (the tallest dune is about 750 feet). If you’ve ever jogged on the beach, you know sand isn’t always fun to run on, and this is uphill. So while you’re free to scale and surf the dunes, realize it’s going to take a few minutes, and needless to say wear a hat and sunscreen.

It’s only about a half-mile hike down to the creek and the dunes from the visitor center, but if you’re not feeling it, you can drive down to the lower parking lot that’s right next to the water. The park has a spiritual importance for many of the area’s Indigenous people, particularly the Diné (Navajo), as Blanca Peak is one of their four sacred mountains. Park rangers at the visitor center will regularly give a brief talk about the formation of the dunes due to the confluence of winds coming through the passes, and the importance of the site to local tribes like the Ute, Arapaho and Diné.

“They [indigenous peoples] still come to this place on a regular basis to collect materials from the dunes for their ceremonies,” says park ranger Anna Martinez-Amos.

“This is a place where we can touch something that’s a very different landscape from what we’ve come to expect in Colorado. … Whether it’s backpacking, or splashing in the creek, stargazing at night, or sliding down these sand dunes, recreation is a big part of why people come to this park,” she says.

Well that’s the rundown on beaches in southern Colorado. Now that you’ve got the information, go hit the open road. You’ve got the extra cash to fill up your tank and drive 50 to 165 miles away, right? Yeah, on second thought, Crystal Creek is only 15 miles to the west. Maybe just do that.