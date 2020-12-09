There’s good news for fans of Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble’s popular Wintersong performance. While the annual show may not be held live in Shove Chapel as it has been for the last two decades, ensemble members have created an innovative virtual program that will premiere on Facebook and YouTube Dec. 13.
Wintersong is typically performed over two nights, drawing 1,000 guests to Colorado College’s elegant Shove Chapel for musical and spoken word entertainment. With the chapel closed due to the pandemic, CVAE needed to get creative in order to capture the same unique and ethereal feel over video.
“Shove has an inherent old-world mystery that supports the essence of Wintersong as an experience of stillness and respite,” says Deborah Teske, the ensemble’s artistic director. “It’s a dark space, but in the candlelight it is also a warm space. So when considering how we might produce this event without a live performance, we have tried to honor that essence.”
Honoring that essence meant finding new spaces to perform, a challenging task further complicated by the need to keep performers safe during recording and rehearsals.
“We usually rehearse for several weeks to prepare this concert, and the final program is at least 90 minutes long. To make it work this year, we shortened it quite a bit. The final video is around 50 minutes, including the spoken word pieces. We accomplished this in four rehearsals, two indoor recording sessions and one outdoor recording session.”
The group was provided the use of Broadmoor Community Church for rehearsals. Even with the spacious size of the venue, Teske says they opened all the windows and doors, wore masks while inside and outside and stood 12 feet apart to maximize safety for everyone involved.
The recording process took the group to multiple new locations to capture the show’s signature use of place and atmosphere.
“We were able to gather in St. Mary’s Cathedral, a space with its own kind of mystery, to do some recording,” Teske explains. “There are no dark corners to sing from, but acoustically St. Mary’s offers something very special. It’s vibrant and alive. Viewers will see and hear us there, in formal concert attire, with masks, spread apart, singing music that spans several centuries.”
Other performances in the show were recorded outdoors and a few were even recorded in performers’ homes and work spaces, which Teske says has added a new degree of intimacy.
Teske is looking forward to sharing the ensemble’s hard work and creative efforts with the community. The hope is that devoted fans will enjoy the traditional music and poetry that have brought them back year after year and discover something fresh and new as well. The virtual program will also provide an opportunity to reach new audiences.
“I’m excited to think many others who have never attended Wintersong might see it for the first time,” says Teske. “When taken as a whole, music and spoken word woven together, Wintersong tells a story. This year’s story is pretty unique. We have not tried to pretend that things are normal. I think by letting this video project be specific to the times we are living in, we are allowing it to be authentic.”
Dec. 13, 7 p.m., free, cvae.org