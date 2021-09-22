All At Once, five original modern dance works featuring guest dancers and choreographers — including FLOCK (Alice Klock & Florian Lochner), Ila M Conoley, Mollie Wolf, Janet Johnson and Kailani Dobson — in honor of Ormao Dance Company’s 30th birthday. Oct. 15-16 and 22-23, 7:30 p.m., at Ormao’s Black Box Theater, 10 S. Spruce St.. Limited seating, watch the website for ticket availability; masks required; 719-471-9759, ormaodance.org.
Dragonfly Aerial Company in-house showcase, Saturday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m., 11641 Ridgeline Drive, #160; 719-749-1459, info@dragonflyaerialco.com. Dragonfly is both a performance company and school, and this fall they’ll be working on their Feb. 4 show, Dragonfly Jungle. Contact Dragonfly if you would like to be involved.
A Prologue with Eiko Otake, a talk and book-signing for her new work, A Body in Fukushima. “In a career that has included performances at the most prestigious art centers in the world, Eiko Otake now focuses on the development of work inspired by her six visits to the nuclear fallout zones around the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant in Japan.” Monday, Nov. 29, 7-8:30 p.m., UCCS, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Free and open to the public, but registration is required at tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/2652/2945; klandis@uccs.edu.
Wind, Wave, Earth, Ember: A Contemporary Dance Concert, “a multimedia exploration of the elements: air, water, earth & fire through athletic movement and reflective gesture,” by the High Altitude Dance Ensemble, Pikes Peak Community College’s student dance company. Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., ppcc.edu.
Nutcracker, Colorado Ballet Society will perform this holiday classic in December. Dates and times haven’t been determined; check danceinthesprings.com/performances for updated information.
Just for Kids
“Come dance under the sea with us! Twirl, jump, and jam out with family and friends as we celebrate our underwater friends — you might even see an octopus! Costumes and dressing up are encouraged.” Free, but registration required at ppld.librarymarket.com. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 11-11:30 a.m., Penrose Library; Saturday, Oct. 2, 11-11:30 a.m., Mobile Library Services, Banning Lewis Ranch, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; Saturday, Oct. 9, 9:30-10 a.m., High Prairie Library; Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9-9:30 a.m., Rockrimmon Library; Saturday, Oct. 30, 10:30-11 a.m. Cheyenne Mountain Library. See ppld.org for library addresses.