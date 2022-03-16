Sarah Wright participated in group exhibitions in college, but Dreamlands at G44 Gallery is her first real debut show.
“There’s been a whole lot in between,” she says. “Life, and working, and having a family, and having to be a military spouse ... it just didn’t come together. With the pandemic, and having a huge life change, that was my second chance to go, ‘This is it. This is what you wanted to do. Now do it.’”
These life disruptions catalyzed her action, pushing her to create Dreamlands, her first cohesive body of work since her undergrad. (She was a studio art major.) “I was given a second chance, basically,” she says.
Dreamlands, nine acrylic-on-wooden-panel abstract works, is influenced by the natural environment and Wright’s travels throughout the Southwest. “I contemplate them (and go, ‘God, that place was amazing’), and then try to reflect on the landscape, and the different aspects, and the feelings that I felt when I was there,” she says. “And that’s how these places infiltrate into my pieces.”
Because abstract art emphasizes color, shape and energy — as opposed to traditional, visually accurate depictions — there is room for varied interpretation.
The names of Wright’s pieces, like “In the Mountain Treetops Listening to the Birds with You” and “A Walk Through the Canyons,” add another layer of meaning, a perspective the audience might not have initially considered.
“It’s kind of my way of adding my own little signature (beyond my name) on it,” she says. “[So] when I look at that piece, I know exactly what was happening when I was creating it, and what I was thinking of, and it’s like a little secret. Also, someone might find that there’s something about that title that evokes a memory for them of something else.”
Wright hopes her work can be appreciated in new ways as time passes. “[That] when they walk into the room and they look at it again, they see it from a different angle, they have a different feeling,” she says. “And that it changes with them over time.”
Wright’s show at G44 — and more specifically, the way people have responded to her work (all nine of her pieces have sold) — has given her the confidence to carry on with her artistic pursuits: “I think it just really solidified in my mind that I shouldn’t have any more doubts about myself anymore. About being an artist.”
