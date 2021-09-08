For nearly 30 years, Floyd Tunson taught at Palmer High School — and when he wasn’t teaching art, he was making it.
“I would get off work around 2 or 3, take a nap until about 7, work until about 1 or 2 in the morning, get up again at 6, and do that cycle,” says Tunson. Before then, he had served almost two years in the Army.
Though he’s originally from Denver, Tunson has lived in Manitou Springs for the past 44 years. He’s no stranger to the regional arts scene; he had his 40-year retrospective, Son of Pop, at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center in 2012 — and his most recent exhibit, Echoes, is at Kreuser Gallery through late September.
Tunson is known for his eclectic body of work: drawing, painting, photography, mixed-media sculptures, installation artwork. But some of the materials he chooses to work with are more a matter of necessity than aesthetic preference. “Oils make me sick,” says Tunson. “I mean, I cut my teeth on oils, and I wish I could use oils, but they make me ill. So that’s why I’m an acrylics man.”
Tunson is 74 years old, with decades of education and experience under his belt. He’s studied at the University of Colorado, Parsons School of Design, University of Denver and Adams State College. “After you get all your formal education,” says Tunson, “you usually spend the rest of your career trying to get rid of all the stuff you learn. It’s kind of too formal.”
His “Chasing Eta” series, featured in Echoes, is inspired by his grandson, whose art — scribbles, scrawls and all — is free, untethered by a formal arts education.
“But you know, you can’t eradicate what you know ...,” says Tunson. “It’s influenced by a child, [but] I’m bringing in a lot of the background and knowledge that I know about painting, art, [and] myself at this particular juncture.”
Tunson says he’s never felt burned out: “I go from one thing to another, you know, and I’m always learning, I’m still receptive to learning new things. I just don’t think I’ve arrived. I think I’ll be doing this until I check out.”
The title of the exhibit signifies an “echoing” of types of work he’s done throughout his career. The collection features various acrylic-on-canvas works, mixed media pieces (“Syncho-mesh”), and several cyanotypes (a photographic printing process).
No one wants their work to stay in the dark, says Tunson, but with showing art often comes an inescapable economic angle. “I’m not crazy about my work being a commodity,” he says. “I really want it to be seen and absorbed for what it is — as the art. But usually, when you show in galleries and so forth, there’s a business aspect to that. So your work does become a commodity.”
However, his motivation for creation is simple, a sentiment shared among those truly passionate about their work: “That’s what makes me happy. I’m never really very comfortable when I’m away from my studio for too long. ... I would be very incomplete without doing art.”
Pack Burro Races
Take a weekend trip to the historic Cripple Creek Mining District and compete in the Victor Burro Racing Challenge (6.62 miles). All racers will receive a medal and free lunch, and special awards will go to the top three male and female finishers. From noon to 3:30 p.m., visit the beer garden and enjoy live music from Acoustic Rhythm Machine and singer-songwriter Levi Richardson. Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info, see packburroracing.org/races.
Bruja Brew Fest
An evening tasting of Colorado craft brews and hard ciders! General admission is $30; designated driver tickets are $10. Ticket purchases include a commemorative glass. All proceeds will go toward educational programming at El Pueblo History Museum. Saturday, Sept. 11, 6-10 p.m. at El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union, Pueblo. Visit historycolorado.org/bruja-brew-fest for more info.
Lift Your Spirits Festival
A Patriots’ Day Celebration with local distilleries and breweries — and a Steven Briggs comedy show. (Briggs recently returned from his fifth tour performing for U.S. troops in the Middle East.) Spirit tasting, 6-7:30 p.m.; comedy show, 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd. $20 for spirit tasting only, $25 for comedy show only, or $40 for both. Room reservations are 25 percent off for military and first responders. Tickets and more info at tinyurl.com/lift-your-spirits-festival.