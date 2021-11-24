‘If you Google the show ... it’s kind of marketed as a comedy about depression, which I forcefully reject,” says director Marisa Hébert.
Every Brilliant Thing, written by English playwright Duncan Macmillan, follows a child creating a list of things “worth living for” for their mother. “I do think it is a comedy,” says Hébert, “but I think it’s more about the things in our lives that give our lives meaning, the things that connect us to other people, and the things that really allow us to, every day, get out of bed and do this over and over and over and over again.”
While the production features an official cast of two — Rebecca Myers and her alternate, Lynne Hastings — the storyline is audience-driven, and other cast members are sourced from the pool of spectators.
Pre-pandemic, audience participation wasn’t an issue; in the past couple years, however, it’s become a much more complicated process. The actor must stay 6 feet away from audience members; anything the actor touches cannot be handled by an audience member. (As a result, the production team had to introduce prop doubles.) “It’s a super intimate show that we’re staging in a large space with people very far away from each other,” says Hébert. Finding a way to maintain intimacy while complying with safety protocols has been one of the greatest challenges.
In Every Brilliant Thing, a greater message of resilience, connection and gratitude is backlit by mental health struggles. One of Hébert’s favorite scenes is when the child and father, who are both dealing with a traumatic experience, are in a car together — and all the 7-year-old can ask is “Why?” “[It] starts with, ‘Put on your seatbelt,’” says Hébert, “and the kid says, ‘Why?’ ‘Because cars can be dangerous.’ ‘Why?’ ‘Because other drivers don’t pay attention.’ ‘Why?’ And it’s like a page and a half of just where this question of ‘why’ leads us.”
Theatreworks Artistic Director Caitlin Lowans had first brought the play to Hébert right before the pandemic forced everything into lockdown. “And it was like, now that we’re back open with all the COVID stuff, smaller casts are what’s feasible right now,” Hébert says. “And this play, specifically, we brought back up because of the message in it. And we just thought it would be a good time to do this piece in this community.” Not only does it appear to be the perfect holiday play — a celebration of family, love and hope — but as we emerge from another year of COVID lockdowns, quarantines and restrictions, we may just have a heightened appreciation for the message it offers.
“Normally, theaters are dark, and you get to be anonymous in it,” continues Hébert. “This is not that. It’s everybody can see everybody and it’s completely non-anonymous. And I hope that in that space, we catch people in unbridled moments of honesty and vulnerability — and that they can take that out into the world and really just realize that we’re all traveling our own paths. And just because we don’t know what’s going on with someone else doesn’t negate their humanity or the path that they’re on.”
There’s more that we have in common than what divides us, says the director, and ultimately, Every Brilliant Thing is “about getting all that stuff out of the way so we can really just see each other’s humanity.”
VAPA 2020 Visual Art Alumni Senior
The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs graduating class of 2020 presents Apparition, its (postponed) senior show. The group’s photography, drawings and digital art will be on display on Fridays through Sundays, noon-6 p.m. (or by appointment at gallery@uccs.edu) through Friday, Dec. 3. At GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., #100. For more info, see gocadigital.org.
Electric Safari
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari is basically famous (it was voted third “Best Zoo Lights” in the country by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in both 2019 and 2020). Expect 60 light sculptures, illuminated inflatable animals ... and a Santa Claus on-site. Advance timed tickets are $12-$19 (ages 2 and under are free; military and senior discounts are available). At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-23 and Dec. 25-Jan. 1, 2022. For tickets and more info, visit cmzoo.org/electricsafari.
Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza
Featuring alpaca-fiber products, alpaca-related products and the alpacas themselves! The 16th annual extravaganza will be held at the Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, see secab-extravaganza.weebly.com.