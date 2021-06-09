This may be Louis Rodriguez’s first official exhibit, but he is certainly no stranger to the art world.
Rodriguez says his artistic beginnings were like that of “any other artist”: getting in trouble for drawing during class. He has been in the industry for years, doing everything from commercial and fashion illustration to digital and graphic design to 3D animation and video editing.
At some point during his career, Rodriguez found himself wanting to return to more traditional skills. Oil on canvas. Landscapes. Portraits. “But little by little, there was something inside of me [that] needed more than just landscapes and portraiture,” says Rodriguez. “I wanted to take it to another level.”
This marked the conception of Experiments Through Color Geometries and the Human Element. The collection, 12 oil paintings on panel, is currently on display at the Modbo.
In the series, there is a lack of traditional detail. Instead, the work is defined by texture, geometric elements and hard edges — abrupt changes in color. “I’ve always loved color since I was a kid,” Rodriguez says. “Color makes everybody happy.” The interplay between the various elements — the foreground and background, the color, shapes and figures — lends, as he calls it, a “certain immediacy” to the work.
Apart from the texture and color, the art and narrative are minimalistic. And the minimal titles of the paintings are intended to reflect the minimal style of the work. “All of the paintings are just one-word names. Like ‘Shaftan’ or ‘Alluvium’ ‘Anastasi.’ ‘Felicity,’” says Rodriguez. “I don’t want to complicate it.” He describes the show as a “tranquil world.”
Rodriguez was born in Cuba. His family, wanting to escape communism, immigrated to the States when he was 6 years old. Rodriguez cites his travels from Cuba to America, the television and media of the time, minimalism and ’70s retrofuturism as major influences in his art.
His work is intentional — informed by his interests and experiences — but not contrived. “I don’t think about a series beforehand,” he says. “I start painting, and then something starts to flourish, and then I see it, and then I start building on it. And then, I can go back and analyze it.” For Rodriguez, it is during the process of creating art when its meaning arises.
Rodriguez says that COVID-19 did not affect his creative output. In fact, if anything, the pandemic seclusion helped his art: “My creativity almost enhanced in some ways.” But he notes that the arts community as a whole has suffered. “[Art] brings people together,” he says. The re-opening of the city is a chance to reconnect.
Rodriguez says that the city’s arts community has come a long way and has potential to grow more. “I want more contemporary diverse art here in Colorado Springs,” he says. “Art that’s willing to go outside of the academics [and the] traditional mentality of painting.”