Neil Fenton is a full-time artist and father; in fact, he shares his studio space with a toddler.
Fenton’s been immersed in the art world for a while. He was raised by ceramicists (“I’ve had my hands in clay since I was two”); in high school, his mentors, Doug Pedersen and Kelsey Hauck, influenced him to pursue painting seriously; and since then, most of the jobs he’s held have been art-related. His upcoming Faces & Heads exhibit will be his fifth show with Kreuser Gallery.
According to Fenton, his work is constantly evolving. It’s not defined by a particular technique or aesthetic; rather, he enjoys trying everything. “It’s kind of like throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks,” the artist says.
But portraiture is something Fenton has continually revisited throughout his career. “To me, the image of the head or the face via portraiture is so immediately recognizable …,” he says. “Every year I do 10 to 20 heads, just kind of [for] practice in my own studio, or portraits of friends or things like that.”
After months of hiding our faces under masks, portraiture almost has a revivified significance: “It is such a relatively simple subject matter but conveys such a wide variety of emotions and experiences. And then, I also feel that people can really connect to them, especially after almost two years now of our faces being obscured from each other in a public setting. I [feel] that even though I’m not directly addressing the current situation, there’s an underlying tone, if you will, to the pieces that I recently created about the current state of the world.”
His collection consists of acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas paintings, and some mixed media works (oil, acrylic, charcoal, etc.). A handful of his pieces are older, from 2019 and 2020, but most of the paintings in Faces & Heads were blank canvases at the start of the year.
Fenton says parenthood has affected his art in a range of ways — from the creative inspiration he draws from his daughter, to the space he works in, to the materials he works with (there’s a 2-year-old running around; otherwise, there’d be a lot more oils in the show, he says). “There’s one piece in the show that she went after with a pencil after I put it in the frame,” says Fenton. “And I erased some of the pencil lines as much as I possibly could. But you know, lo and behold, they kind of work with the piece. So I left them.”
What Fenton finds rewarding about art is not the product but the process: “I think a lot of artists or people who get involved in art find a niche that they’re good at, something that sells that, that people say, ‘Oh, that’s great work,’ and then they get rewarded for that. But for me, my artistic path is about learning new techniques and constantly challenging myself and changing, and then revisiting the things that I’ve learned and applying them to the new things I want to create.”
Latin night
Join Jaguart and CC Mobile Arts for a night of art, music and dance — in honor of Arts Month and Hispanic Heritage Month. Featuring performances by several dance troupes, music by Colombian DJ @juanito_loops, and UltraTANGO, a live art performance that combines ultraviolet art, dance and piano. Friday, Oct. 8, 6-11:45 p.m. at COATI Uprise, 514 S. Tejon St. For more info, visit coatiuprise.com/events.
Poetry Open Mic
Hear Here Poetry is celebrating Arts Month with a free open mic reading event. Participants will have five minutes to share (original or covered) work. The event is free (a $5-$10 donation is suggested). On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m. at Fritzy’s Speakeasy, 103 S. Wahsatch Ave. Can’t make it? On Friday, Oct. 22, in partnership with the Poetry719 Poetry Festival, Hear Here Poetry will be hosting a youth writing workshop and open mic at Cottonwood Center for the Arts. See hearherepoetry.com for more info.
Indie Spirit Film Festival
The local Indie Spirit Film Festival has returned as a virtual event this year. Over 85 films have been selected, ranging from local films (based in Denver and Colorado Springs) to international works (from Australia and France). Filmmakers have also sent in recorded Q&As about their films. Watch all the films in one day, or stream throughout the week. $10-$75. Through Friday, Oct. 8 at isff.eventive.org/welcome.