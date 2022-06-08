Farmers markets 2022
Summer in the Pikes Peak region means farmers markets — booth after booth full of Colorado-grown fruits and vegetables, homemade baked goods, tamales, sausages and more! Here are this season’s schedules for farmers markets both in person and virtual.
Virtual market
• SOCO Virtual Farmers Market, Pikes Peak region, 719-992-7836, socovirtualfarmersmarket@gmail.com, facebook.com/SOCOVFM. [ https://svfm.localfoodmarketplace.com/Products?fbclid=IwAR2qDQEeR_1QPawUaraJaV2qkoDEZfO5u82Tnl5UX9W2YMDNCCEaGWpLVG8 ]
Mondays
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry Farmers Market, Mondays from June 13 through September, generally from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 225 North Gate Blvd. [ https://wmmi.org/ ]
Wednesdays
• Briargate Farmers Market, Wednesdays through Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the State Farm parking lot, 7610 N. Union Blvd. [ https://www.facebook.com/briargatefarmersmarket ]
• Colorado Art & Farm Market, Wednesdays from June 8 to Oct. 5, 3-7 p.m. at the Indy, 235 S. Nevada Ave. [ https://farmandartmarket.com/ ]
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry Farmers Market, Wednesdays from June 15 through September, generally from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 225 North Gate Blvd. [ https://wmmi.org/ ]
Thursdays
• Banning Lewis Ranch Farmers Market, Thursdays through Aug. 25, 3-7 p.m. at Banning Lewis Community Center, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd. [ https://www.springsfarmersmarkets.com/eastern-springs ]
Fridays
• Woodland Park Farmers Market, Fridays through September, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park. [ https://www.facebook.com/wpfarmersmarket ]
Saturdays
• Backyard Market in Black Forest, Saturdays through Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 12530 Black Forest Road. [ https://www.facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF/?ref=page_internal ]
• Colorado Art & Farm Market, Saturdays from June 11 to Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road. [ https://farmandartmarket.com/ ]
• Fountain Community Metcalfe Park Market, Saturdays through Oct. 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 618 E. Ohio Ave., Fountain. [ https://www.facebook.com/Fountain-Community-Metcalf-Park-Market-295211237823745/ ]
• Monument Hill Farmers Market, Saturdays through Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 66 Jefferson St., Monument. [ https://www.facebook.com/monumenthillfarmersmarket ]
• Old Colorado City Farmers Market, Saturdays from June 11 to Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bancroft Park, 2407 W. Colorado Ave. [ https://www.facebook.com/OldColoradoCityFarmersMarket ]
Sundays
• Backyard Market at Ridgeline, Sundays from June 12 through Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11631 Ridgeline Drive. [ https://thebackyardmarkets.com/our-markets ]
• Cordera Farmers Market, Sundays through Sept. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at community center parking lot, 11894 Grandlawn Circle. [ https://www.facebook.com/corderafarmersmarket ]