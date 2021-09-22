A collaboration between Chef Brother Luck and curator Joshua Coates (below) will combine two creative forms, fine art and food, in a new monthly event.
The Studio, Luck’s new multifunctional space above Lucky Dumpling (332 E. Colorado Ave.), functions primarily as a private dining venue. For this particular event, it works to foster a more intimate and exclusive experience; dinners are limited to just 20 guests.
Each evening centers on a local artist, whose seven pieces of artwork (made exclusively for The Studio) serve as the inspiration for a seven-course menu prepared by Chef Luck with wine pairings by Steve Kander. All creators — Chef Luck, Kander and the artist selected by Coates — will have the opportunity to discuss their work with the guests.
“So ideally, we have this synergy between the artist, the sommelier and the chef, each doing their form of art,” says Coates.
The first dinner, on Sept. 17, featured artist Luke Sheffer. His collection of seven paintings, titled The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, was paired with ahi tuna and grilled asparagus, sunchoke bisque, saffron banana scallops, fava beans and sweetbreads, glazed pork belly and eggplant, braised beef cheeks with polenta, and tempura pumpkin cheesecake with white chocolate. Upcoming artists include Tim Furlow and Jazz Holmes.
“Something about it being a thing that happens and is special and then is gone is part of the beauty of it,” says Coates. “It’s sort of a one-time thing.”
Each art collection will remain on the walls until the end of the month, available for viewing during other public and private events. All artwork will be available for sale.