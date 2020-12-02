To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: a live, virtual, interactive theater experience called Zoo Motel — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Watch
Alien Worlds
Where’s my sci-fi junkies at? How about my UFO conspiracy theorists? Theoretical physicists? Bored stoners with a Netflix account? Alien Worlds will probably appeal to all y’all for completely different reasons. This new series takes input from astronomers, biologists, animal behavior experts and more to answer the question: “What would alien life look like on different planets?” Every species on Earth has adapted to its environment in its own unique way, so what if we lived in the acid rains of Venus? Or on an arid moon? What would life look like then? If you’re curious to see some educated speculation, give this series a shot. Available now on Netflix.
Play
Immortals Fenyx Rising
There’s been a bit of a Greek mythology renaissance of late, especially in the gaming world, and we couldn’t be more pleased. In this new title from Ubisoft, you play as Fenyx, a winged demigod who is tasked with saving the Greek pantheon from a terrible curse. You wield ancient weapons like the sword of Achilles and ancient powers like Zeus’ thunder, and use that power to battle legendary beasts — the Minotaur and Cyclops, griffons and Gorgons among them. Best of all, the journey takes you through an impressive open world, designed with vibrant colors and clever nods to beloved Greek myths. Available on most consoles and PC Dec. 3.
Listen
Suspiria
One problem you run into as a rabid consumer of true crime podcasts and TV shows is a numbing familiarity with most of the big-name cases, and a good number of the small ones. We all know about Jeffrey Dahmer or the Yuba County Five or the mysterious case of missing Rico Harris. That’s why Suspiria is so interesting. This podcast, hosted by two Brazilian American women, focuses on crimes that took place in Brazil or in other parts of Latin America which don’t often appear on American shows’ ethnocentric radars. The hosts are funny in a morbid kind of way, but seldom irreverent, and the stories offer a glimpse not only into interesting new-to-you cases, but also into a culture and justice system very different from the one we’re used to. Available on most podcast platforms.
Read
A Universe of Wishes
Young people looking for diverse literature aren’t likely to find it in most bestsellers. Big-name series like Harry Potter, The Hunger Games and Twilight all feature white, heterosexual protagonists, as do many other popular young adult books. That’s why We Need Diverse Books, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the publication and promotion of diverse children’s and YA literature, has released this anthology of short stories for young adults, featuring some of the great diverse YA authors of our time: Samira Ahmed, Zoraida Córdova, Kwame Mbalia, Mark Oshiro and plenty more. Kids and teens deserve to see themselves in literature, or to benefit from perspectives other than their own. This anthology is a winner for youths and adults alike. Available Dec. 8.