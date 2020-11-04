To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: TheatreWorks' virtual play about the American presidency, House Arrest — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Listen
Of Spacious Skies
The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has beefed up its digital offerings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has proven itself endlessly creative in its use of new, virtual formats. One of its innovations: Of Spacious Skies, an ongoing audio play series featuring amazing local playwrights like Jonathan Andujar and Marisa Hebert. Each episode is about 20 minutes long, and has some tie to Colorado Springs’ past, present or future. Hebert’s play focuses on the events of the summer of 2020, and the power of the local Black Lives Matter movement. Jess Weaver’s piece follows a racer set to compete in the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. These stories and more are available now for free on any podcast app, and more will be released through December.
Read
“Building Resilience & Confronting Risk in the COVID-19 Era”
Normally in this space we recommend a fun read — something to take your mind off the world. This week, we’re recommending something that may not be fun, but it is absolutely necessary. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit that works against hate groups nationwide, has released this guide for parents and caregivers of youths who are at risk for online radicalization. As kids spend more time online in the COVID-19 era, they’re more likely to come across harmful ideologies and the hate groups that push them. These groups know that lonely youths, especially teenage boys, are most susceptible to their messages. Trusted adults can step in, and ensure the lessons kids are learning online are good ones. Available for free at tinyurl.com/SPLCResilienceGuide.
Play
Watch Dogs: Legion
It’s post-Brexit London, and the city has become incredibly technified, with Big Brother watching every citizen’s every move. It’s up to you, and whomever you choose to play, to form a rebel resistance and take back the city. What makes Watch Dogs: Legion stand out from the pack is its pure variety of options. Not only can you play as any London citizen (endless options, each with their own personalities and backstories), but you can also customize how you want to interact with the world and your missions. You want to be stealthy? Sure. More of a run-at-it-and-throw-some-punches kind of player? That’s fine too. This is your rebellion, and you can do it however you want. Available now on PC, XBox One, PlayStation 4 and all next-gen consoles.
Watch
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
If you haven’t yet met Sarah Cooper, it’s about time you got yourself acquainted. This comedian made a name for herself this year with a series of incredible TikTok videos where she lip-syncs to recordings of President Donald Trump. The subject is bleak, but her interpretation is lighthearted, and the same could be said of her first standup comedy special: Everything’s Fine. In a one-hour set seemingly tailor-made for those of us who handle tragedy with humor, Cooper offers her view of 2020, and makes the ups and downs (okay, mostly downs) of this year easier to digest by pointing out how utterly absurd it all is. Available now on Netflix.