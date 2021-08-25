Read: The School of Life: An Emotional Education
Managing editor Helen Robinson recommends The School of Life: An Emotional Education, produced by The School of Life and the institute’s founder, Alain de Botton. “With sections like The Hellishness of Others; It Was Meant To Be Nicer; The Importance of Staring Out The Window; The Dangers of the Good Child; Confidence And The Inner Idiot; and What To Think of Our Enemies ... I’m going to bury myself in it for a while,” says Robinson.
Watch: Mare of Easttown
On researcher Erica Hunter’s watch queue? Mare of Easttown. “Mare of Easttown on HBO is so twisted that I’ll have to watch a second time!” says Hunter. The series, about a Pennsylvania detective (played by Kate Winslet) investigating a local murder, received 16 Emmy nominations this year. Available on HBO.
Listen: Badvertising
Food writer Griffin Swartzell has been listening to Badvertising, where “three friends who know nothing about business or advertising try their best to take your favorite brands and develop ad campaigns to ensure their viral failure.” Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Twelve Minutes
Twelve Minutes is editorial art director Dustin Glatz’s suggestion for this week. A police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and kills you — and then, you return to the moment before it all happens. How do you break out of the 12-minute loop? Available on Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.