Read: The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Researcher Erica Hunter is reading The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri. The novel, based on the author’s experience volunteering at an Athens refugee center, follows the flight of Syrian refugees during the Syrian Civil War.
Watch: House
Food writer Griffin Swartzell is watching House, a 1970s Japanese horror film directed and produced by Nobuhiko Obayashi. Over summer vacation, a young girl invites her six friends over to stay at her aunt’s house … which they soon realize is haunted. Available on HBO Max.
Listen: Heads Will Roll
Digital Media Specialist Sean Cassady has been listening to the podcast Heads Will Roll. (Any Kate McKinnon fans out there?) “Produced by Broadway Video, this is not an audiobook — it’s a 10-episode, star-studded audio comedy that features performances from Meryl Streep, Tim Gunn, Peter Dinklage, Queer Eye’s Fab Five, and so many more.” Available on Audible.
PLAY: Fantasian
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz suggests you check out role-playing game Fantasian: “It’s an RPG by the creator of Final Fantasy,” says Glatz. “They made real-life dioramas to build out the levels, and then 3D-scanned them in to make the in-game environments.” Available on Apple Arcade.