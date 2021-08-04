Read: Bag Man
Managing editor Mary Jo Meade recommends you pick up Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz. “Based on the award-winning hit podcast, Bag Man expands and deepens the story of Spiro Agnew’s scandal and its lasting influence on our politics, our media, and our understanding of what it takes to confront a criminal in the White House.”
Watch: I Think You Should Leave
Sketch-comedy show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson hit Netflix in 2019. In July, Robinson returned with a new season as refreshing and bold as the first, the second installment of a series described by The New Yorker as “a love language.” Robinson is a former SNL writer; apparently, many of these are rejected skits. Available on Netflix.
Listen: And That’s Why We Drink
Sales account executive Cate Elgin has been listening to And That’s Why We Drink, a paranormal and true crime podcast created by Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz. The series covers topics like “How did ghosts handle the pandemic?” and New Jersey’s Colts Neck mansion killings. According to the podcast, “The world’s a scary place. And that’s why we drink!” Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
Editorial art director Dustin Glatz suggests The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Investigate the crime, gather evidence, then head to court! “Set in late 19th century Japan and England, each title features five murder-mystery episodes filled with all the drama, laughs, twists, and ‘turnabouts’ you’ve come to expect from the legally labyrinthine legacy of Ace Attorney.” Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam.