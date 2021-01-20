To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: a virtual, interactive gallery of women photographers, including local Marisa S. White — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Read: Klara and the Sun
It’s impossible to go wrong with any work by Kazuo Ishiguro, recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Booker Prize for his novel The Remains of the Day. Ishiguro is known for gut-punching emotion — taking the quiet or mundane moments in the lives of his characters and cutting to the heart of them, often revealing something about the reader in the process. In Klara and the Sun, Ishiguro tackles the perspective of an “Artificial Friend,” essentially an android, who watches passersby from her display in a store, and wonders what her life will be like when she is finally chosen and purchased. The effect of the stationary narration is unique, and as quietly beautiful as any of Ishiguro’s award-winning works. Available from most book retailers.
Listen: NurseSpeak
It’s a tough time for health care workers, but even in the best of times most of us could never imagine what nurses go through. While ensuring we get healthy and stay healthy, nurses must deal with bureaucracy and hospital hierarchy, troublesome patients, long hours, the shifting landscape of medicinal best practices and their own personal lives. To get an inside look at the profession and its heroes, NurseSpeak offers stories of health care workers on the front lines, the personal tales that change a nurse’s life or save the life of a patient. It’s an interesting insight into an industry we all rely on. Available on most podcast platforms.
Watch: One Night in Miami
As we as a nation once again confront our racist institutions, we find ourselves increasingly turning toward the past to inform our present, to teach us lessons about civil rights, protest, and our history of discrimination and prejudice. One Night in Miami, based on the stage play of the same name, gives us a glimpse into that past and a look at some of the most iconic leaders of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s. It tells a fictional story about a night in 1964 when Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke meet in a Miami hotel room. An all-star cast and crew has made this film a hit with critics and audiences alike. Available now on Amazon Prime.
Play: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Eleven years later, and Scott Pilgrim is back! It was a surprise to everyone when developer Ubisoft announced the re-release of this 2010 game (based on the popular graphic novel, released alongside the Michael Cera film). Originally for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, this classic side-scroller game has a vintage feel thanks to its 8-bit style, which totally jives with the aesthetic of the rest of the Scott Pilgrim franchise. But the appeal goes beyond visuals. Up to four players can play four beloved characters — Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Kim Pine or Stephen Stills — on the epic quest to defeat Ramona’s seven evil exes. Catch this anticipated re-release on every major console and PC.