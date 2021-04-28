LISTEN: Season 3 of On Something
Celebrated 4/20 last week? Or maybe several times since? Consider checking out On Something, a Colorado Public Radio podcast that tells stories of life after cannabis legalization. Its third season — “Fair Shake: The Pitfalls on the Path to Social Equity” — premieres May 11. Host Ann Marie Awad returns in eight new episodes to help us navigate life post-legalization, diving into how drug policy permeates other aspects of our lives, relationships, and community—from health care to racial justice to immigration to LGBTQ rights. Available on most podcast platforms.
PLAY: New Pokémon Snap
The highly anticipated sequel to the ’90s’ original Pokémon Snap has arrived. Help Professor Mirror with his research by island hopping in an on-rails hovercraft and photographing Pokémon in their natural environments. This version features over 200 Pokémon (versus 60 in the original). Photos you take are added to your Pokémon Photodex and scored on a four-star scale based on factors like pose, size, direction and background. A particularly interesting addition to the latest Pokémon Snap is the “Illumina phenomenon,” which you have the opportunity to help investigate. Available April 30 on Nintendo Switch.
WATCH: Wool animation
Andrea Love (perhaps better known by her Instagram handle, @andreaanimates) is an animator, director and fiber artist. Her specialty? Stop-motion with wool. Her work ranges from informational shorts to cooking videos. Yes, believe it or not, there is an audience out there for videos of tiny wool bagels toasting in tiny wool ovens in tiny wool kitchens. These videos fall into the “digital Xanax” category of internet art — beautiful, captivating and inexplicably soothing. Love’s work also fosters appreciation for the meticulous art form that is fiber stop-motion. Her new “Painting with Wool” series is now up on YouTube. Watch at @andreaanimates on Instagram or Andrea Love on YouTube.
READ: Home
Readers have embraced Julio Anta and Anna Wieszczyk’s debut comic book series with open arms. Home is politically driven, spotlighting U.S. immigration policies and the Latino community, but also borrows elements from the superhero fiction genre. A boy who is separated from his mother at the U.S. border discovers he has superpowers. In an Instagram post, Anta said that, due to the political nature of the series, he had serious doubts that Homewould ever get published: “I pitched almost every book publisher you can imagine and everyone said no in one form or another.” (But Image Comics said yes.) So if you’ve been searching for an immigrant superhero drama to add to your reading list, this is it. The second of this five-issue mini-series will be released in May.