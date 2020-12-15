To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: Springs Ensemble Theatre's innovative virtual performance of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Listen
The Shadow Diaries
Take a break from crime and politics and entertain yourself with some good, old-fashioned fiction for a while. Mystery, conspiracy and horror blend together in this serial fiction podcast about an up-and-coming rock journalist tasked with following her musical idol. Shana Secco notices things are not quite right the moment she joins Eliza Gold’s comeback tour. The fans are just a little too rabid and the “friends” that surround the star seem intent on determining the outcome of the story. As Shana delves deeper into the origins of Eliza’s rise from the ashes of obscurity, she realizes that both women are in grave danger. Available on most podcast platforms.
Watch
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
If you’re a celebratory sort of person, you’ve probably crafted a queue of annual must-watch holiday flicks to keep your spirits high throughout the season. The Holiday Movies That Made Us takes a deeper look at two iconic Christmas movies that are probably somewhere on that list, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Through interviews with the creators, as well as film clips and behind-the-scenes secrets, you’ll gain a new appreciation for these fan favorites and enjoy a healthy heap of nostalgia too. Available on Netflix.
Play
New York Zoo
Construct your very own animal park in this strategic puzzle game that’s easy to learn and quick to play. Players take turns constructing enclosures, adding new animals and breeding those animals to fill spaces on their board. The first player to fill their board is the winner. Each turn offers only two options, making it simple to understand so you can focus on fun instead of plodding through the rulebook. With simple boards and adorable wooden game pieces shaped like zoo animals, the game is a tactile, visual treat, too. Available from most retailers.
Read
Crosshairs
In a dystopian future that often hits uncomfortably close to present-day reality, drag queen Kay navigates a world where LGBTQ individuals, people of color and people with disabilities are forced into labor camps by a regime known as The Boots. Brokenhearted over losing his career and his beloved partner, Kay has nothing else to lose, and teams up with a group of eclectic fighters hell-bent on launching a dramatic uprising against a government that would prefer them isolated from the population or dead. By Catherine Hernandez. Available from most retailers.