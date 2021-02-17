To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: A preview of Lil' Miss Story Hour's Black History Month celebration— and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Read
The Gilded Ones
When 16-year-old Deka’s blood runs gold after fighting off creatures that attack her village during an important coming-of-age ceremony, she is branded a demon and deemed impure by the red-blooded members of her community. To cleanse the village, she is beheaded by her father and left for dead — but she does not die. Upon awakening, she meets a woman who offers to change her future, turning her from outcast to warrior and gives her the chance to earn absolution. Author Namina Forna’s new young adult fantasy novel grips you within the first few pages and doesn’t let go, making it nearly impossible to put it down until you finish.
Listen
Chicano Squad
Writer, activist and actor Cristela Alonzo introduces listeners to the Chicano Squad,a group of five police officers who worked to solve homicides in Houston’s Latinx neighborhoods in the 1970s. More than a true crime series, Chicano Squad is a painful, detailed examination of the racism and cruelty that was inflicted upon their community and an indictment of discriminatory law enforcement practices that allowed murders to languish unsolved and forced neighborhoods to live in fear of both criminals and police. Available on most podcast platforms.
Play
Ghosts and Goblins: Resurrection
One of many things that Nintendo excels at is embracing its giant segment of nostalgia-influenced users and giving them ample opportunities to replay their favorite games no matter the iteration of their Nintendo console. In that spirit, they’ve resurrected (hence the name) fan favorite Ghosts and Goblins for the Switch, where you roam, fight and win the day as brave knight Arthur, slayer of zombies, skeletons and pigmen. The game offers a modern refresh that makes it feel fun and new while simultaneously paying homage to the core components that have made Ghosts and Goblins an enduring fan favorite. Available on Nintendo Switch.
Watch
The Equalizer
Fans of Queen Latifah rejoice! The amazing actor, rapper, singer and producer has landed a new lead role on primetime television playing vigilante Robyn McCall, an ex-CIA operative who brings justice for those who have been left unprotected by the system. The Equalizer is based on the film franchise of the same name that starred Denzel Washington; however, Latifah has firmly seized the role and remade it in her own image, creating a character who is brilliant, powerful and deeply devoted to helping those who cross her path. 7 p.m. Sundays, CBS.