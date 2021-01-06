To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: Daily Dose 719, a new docuseries exploring health inequity in Southeast Colorado Springs — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Read
A Black Women’s History of the United States
Revisioning History, a series of books that tells the story of our country from varied perspectives, has published books about queer history, Indigenous history and disability history, and now offers a new and valuable perspective: that of Black women. Prominent Black historians Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross will delve into the contributions of Black women to our country, from the 1600s to modern day. By challenging gender and racial stereotypes and telling stories of women of all backgrounds, this book should enrich anyone’s understanding of where we’ve come from, and where we still have to go. Available from most book retailers.
Play
Collaborative fun
As a new surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us apart again, and the winter weather has made safe, outdoor hangouts like hiking less desirable, we think it’s time to revisit some games from the past year that you can play with friends remotely — encouraging a little connection and collaboration in these isolating times.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: This obstacle course video game, with a fun soundtrack and bright colors, should cheer you and your friends up — until you fall off a ledge or lose a race.
Among Us: Who is the impostor? If you’ve watched Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streaming this game with Hbomberguy (and if you haven’t, please go watch now), you know that it’s about as much fun as you can have leading a witch hunt against your closest friends.
Overcooked: This collaborative game is known for its difficulty — challenging players to cook recipes that get more complicated each round, in an environment that, in turn, gets more hostile.
Watch
Lupin
The classic French story of “gentleman thief and master of disguise” Arsène Lupin has been told and adapted countless times (notably in the ridiculously delightful anime series Lupin III), but this new adaptation from Netflix looks like it’s going to breathe fresh new life into the character and his escapades stealing art and causing a ruckus throughout Paris. Starring (the incredibly handsome) Omar Sy, the first season of the new show will be a thrilling action/adventure heist series with all the car chases, gun fights, witty banter and stereotype-defying femme fatales a viewer could ask for. Available on Netflix Jan. 8.
Listen
BirdNote
As the holiday season rolled around and life got busier and busier, I found myself falling behind on even my favorite podcasts. There’s just not enough time in the day to listen to everything. Thankfully BirdNote exists to give us that educational podcast fix without too much of a time commitment. Every day, BirdNote tells a two-minute story about birds — common and endangered, scientifically interesting or just pleasant to look at — offering listeners a new insight into and appreciation for one aspect of our incredible natural world. You can listen in bite-sized chunks like a two-minute daily meditation, or binge the podcast’s big backlog. Available on most podcast platforms.