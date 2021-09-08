Play: Life is Strange: True Colors
Graphic Designer Elena Trapp has her eye on Life is Strange: True Colors, where “Alex Chen must solve the mystery of her brother’s death with her psychic power of Empathy.” Available Sept. 10 on Nintendo Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X and PC.
Read: The Member of the Wedding
One of Associate director of advertising Lanny Adams’ favorite books is The Member of the Wedding by Carson McCullers. The Southern coming-of-age story follows Frankie, a 12-year-old girl who becomes fascinated with her older brother’s wedding. “I reread it every couple of years,” says Adams.
Watch: Fantastic Fungi
Food writer Griffin Swartzell just watched the documentary Fantastic Fungi on Netflix. “Great piece about all sorts of fungi and mushrooms [and] goes into a lot of super neat stuff about why fungi are so weird,” says Swartzell. The 2019 film, directed by Louie Schwartzberg and narrated by Brie Larson, hit 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Listen: 9/12
Dan Taberski’s latest project, a podcast called 9/12, explores how the Sept. 11 attacks changed the world by looking at what happened the day after ... and then the day after that and the day after that. The entire series is available on Amazon Music and Wondery+. Beginning Sept. 8, new episodes are available weekly on other platforms.