Watch: Amanda Knox
For true-crime fans, Advertising Account Executive Alina Hecht recommends the Amanda Knox documentary. “She was twice convicted and acquitted of murder. Amanda Knox and the people closest to her case speak out in this illuminating documentary.” Available on Netflix.
Read: Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person
Sales account executive Cate Elgin is reading the memoir Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me by Anna Mehler Paperny. “It’s one woman’s account of attempted suicide and a mental health journey — very much not sugar-coated, so I love it,” says Cate.
Listen: Life, Interrupted
Managing Editor Mary Jo Meade recommends the episode “Work 2.0: Life, Interrupted” by Hidden Brain, a podcast that “explores the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior and questions that lie at the heart of our complex and changing world.” If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Is my email inbox trying to kill me?” or “Will I ever be able to look at my to-do list without ugly-crying?” or “Is there a better way to work?” this is probably the episode for you. Available on Colorado Public Radio, hiddenbrain.org and most streaming platforms.
Play: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz suggests Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the 2021 remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS games Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl. (Cue the nostalgia.) Available for Nintendo Switch.